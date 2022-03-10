 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2022

 

Upgrades

  • For Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR), B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Alpha Metallurgical had an EPS of $13.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $132.70 and a 52-week-low of $11.13. Alpha Metallurgical closed at $121.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Hormel Foods showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.19 and a 52-week-low of $40.48. At the end of the last trading period, Hormel Foods closed at $49.91.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Arista Networks showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $536.54 and a 52-week-low of $108.23. Arista Networks closed at $120.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IDYA) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, IDEAYA Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IDEAYA Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.79.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, NetApp showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NetApp shows a 52-week-high of $96.82 and a 52-week-low of $63.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.78.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) from Underweight to Neutral. Toll Brothers earned $1.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Toll Brothers shows a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.60.
  • For Pilgrims Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Pilgrims Pride earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.70 and a 52-week-low of $20.23. Pilgrims Pride closed at $22.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $33.94. At the end of the last trading period, KB Home closed at $38.10.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $298.48 and a 52-week-low of $150.02. At the end of the last trading period, CrowdStrike Holdings closed at $169.79.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Newmark Group showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.88. Newmark Group closed at $16.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ:KIRK) from Buy to Hold. Kirkland's earned $0.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kirkland's shows a 52-week-high of $34.45 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.79.
  • Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD) from Buy to Neutral. McDonald's earned $2.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of McDonald's shows a 52-week-high of $271.15 and a 52-week-low of $208.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $222.47.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.93 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. Coterra Energy closed at $25.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Cisco Systems showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $47.72. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $55.92.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Hess Midstream had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.71 and a 52-week-low of $20.36. At the end of the last trading period, Hess Midstream closed at $31.90.
  • For Mettler-Toledo International Inc (NYSE:MTD), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Mettler-Toledo Intl had an EPS of $10.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1714.75 and a 52-week-low of $1049.20. At the end of the last trading period, Mettler-Toledo Intl closed at $1388.29.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Renewable Energy Gr earned $1.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.22 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. At the end of the last trading period, Renewable Energy Gr closed at $60.97.
  • For Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Meritage Homes earned $6.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.01 and a 52-week-low of $84.05. Meritage Homes closed at $96.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE:GRBK) from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Green Brick Partners showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $19.61. Green Brick Partners closed at $22.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Asana showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.41. Asana closed at $48.81 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on iSun Inc (NASDAQ:ISUN). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for iSun. For the third quarter, iSun had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.28 and a 52-week-low of $4.26. At the end of the last trading period, iSun closed at $5.09.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Shift4 Payments. In the fourth quarter, Shift4 Payments showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shift4 Payments shows a 52-week-high of $104.11 and a 52-week-low of $38.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.77.
  • With a Buy rating, Brookline Capital initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Verrica Pharmaceuticals. For the fourth quarter, Verrica Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $18.42 and a 52-week-low of $7.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.96.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Esperion Therapeutics is set to $22.00. In the fourth quarter, Esperion Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $3.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.28. At the end of the last trading period, Esperion Therapeutics closed at $4.57.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Idacorp is set to $119.00. For the fourth quarter, Idacorp had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.19 and a 52-week-low of $92.40. Idacorp closed at $108.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Avista is set to $47.00. Avista earned $0.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avista shows a 52-week-high of $49.14 and a 52-week-low of $37.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.14.
  • With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern Corp (NASDAQ:NWE). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for NorthWestern. NorthWestern earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.80 and a 52-week-low of $53.66. At the end of the last trading period, NorthWestern closed at $60.97.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for C4 Therapeutics is set to $43.00. C4 Therapeutics earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of C4 Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $51.21 and a 52-week-low of $19.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.21.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Kymera Therapeutics is set to $44.00. In the fourth quarter, Kymera Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.12 and a 52-week-low of $29.93. Kymera Therapeutics closed at $40.13 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (AMR + ANET)

Looking Into Alpha Metallurgical's Return On Capital Employed
Insiders Sell More Than $400M Of 5 Stocks
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Insiders Including Co-founder Joe Gebbia, Selling Airbnb (ABNB) Despite The Recent Pullback
Alpha Metallurgical: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PWFLCanaccord GenuityMaintains9.0
OTLYGuggenheimMaintains14.0
ACADCantor FitzgeraldMaintains37.0
VALEDeutsche BankMaintains20.0
SBSWDeutsche BankMaintains21.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com