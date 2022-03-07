Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022

Upgrades

According to Brookline Capital, the prior rating for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Intellia Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $43.86. At the end of the last trading period, Intellia Therapeutics closed at $65.04.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from Underweight to Overweight. For the third quarter, TAL Education had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.07 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. At the end of the last trading period, TAL Education closed at $2.37.

For United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. United States Steel earned $3.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.55 and a 52-week-low of $16.82. United States Steel closed at $31.42 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CD) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Chindata Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chindata Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.42.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Five Below showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $237.86 and a 52-week-low of $147.14. At the end of the last trading period, Five Below closed at $149.66.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for Carter's Inc (NYSE:CRI) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Carter's showed an EPS of $2.31, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.92 and a 52-week-low of $80.50. Carter's closed at $95.00 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ball had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Ball closed at $90.20 at the end of the last trading period.

For Oil States International Inc (NYSE:OIS), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Oil States International earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oil States International shows a 52-week-high of $9.49 and a 52-week-low of $4.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.88.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Lloyds Banking Group showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. At the end of the last trading period, Lloyds Banking Group closed at $2.25.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Youdao Inc (NYSE:DAO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Youdao earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Youdao shows a 52-week-high of $35.45 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.42.

For Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Palantir Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Palantir Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.96.

For Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.77 and a 52-week-low of $14.57. At the end of the last trading period, Anglogold Ashanti closed at $25.07.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Nutrien earned $2.47 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nutrien shows a 52-week-high of $95.07 and a 52-week-low of $52.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.99.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. NextEra Energy earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.73 and a 52-week-low of $68.33. NextEra Energy closed at $80.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AT&T shows a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.87.

Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Azul showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Azul shows a 52-week-high of $29.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.98.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (NYSE:GOL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Gol Intelligent Airlines earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.43 and a 52-week-low of $5.14. Gol Intelligent Airlines closed at $5.89 at the end of the last trading period.

For American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL), Seaport Global downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, American Airlines Group showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $3.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $14.42. At the end of the last trading period, American Airlines Group closed at $14.59.

Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) from Outperform to Neutral. PVH earned $2.67 in the third quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PVH shows a 52-week-high of $125.42 and a 52-week-low of $78.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.16.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Ralph Lauren showed an EPS of $2.94, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.06 and a 52-week-low of $102.95. Ralph Lauren closed at $116.05 at the end of the last trading period.

For DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, DraftKings had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $16.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.69.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, UGI showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.55 and a 52-week-low of $36.05. UGI closed at $36.34 at the end of the last trading period.

For Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Bank of Montreal showed an EPS of $3.07, compared to $2.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.86 and a 52-week-low of $83.68. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of Montreal closed at $114.91.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for STORE Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) from Market Perform to Underperform. STORE Capital earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of STORE Capital shows a 52-week-high of $37.13 and a 52-week-low of $29.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.80.

National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Toronto-Dominion Bank had an EPS of $1.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.02 and a 52-week-low of $61.48. At the end of the last trading period, Toronto-Dominion Bank closed at $77.45.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. Empire State Realty Trust earned $0.18 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.36. Empire State Realty Trust closed at $9.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for First Horizon Corp (NYSE:FHN) from Buy to Hold. First Horizon earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Horizon shows a 52-week-high of $24.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.70.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) from Overweight to Neutral. Philip Morris Intl earned $1.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.48 and a 52-week-low of $84.30. At the end of the last trading period, Philip Morris Intl closed at $99.80.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Coherus BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Coherus BioSciences had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Coherus BioSciences shows a 52-week-high of $19.32 and a 52-week-low of $10.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.85.

For bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, bluebird bio showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $3.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of bluebird bio shows a 52-week-high of $35.59 and a 52-week-low of $4.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.00.

For Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Citigroup showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.29 and a 52-week-low of $55.19. Citigroup closed at $56.59 at the end of the last trading period.

HSBC downgraded the previous rating for The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) from Buy to Hold. Mosaic earned $1.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.95 and a 52-week-low of $28.05. Mosaic closed at $59.83 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. Sempra Energy earned $2.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sempra Energy shows a 52-week-high of $151.99 and a 52-week-low of $116.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.92.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ:BTCY). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Biotricity. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.30 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. At the end of the last trading period, Biotricity closed at $2.72.

With a Buy rating, Lake Street initiated coverage on Augmedix Inc (NASDAQ:AUGX). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Augmedix. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. At the end of the last trading period, Augmedix closed at $2.40.

With a Neutral rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Microvision Inc (NASDAQ:MVIS). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Microvision. For the fourth quarter, Microvision had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Microvision closed at $4.37 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for BRC. The current stock performance of BRC shows a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.60.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Super Group (SGHC) Ltd (NYSE:SGHC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Super Group (SGHC) is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.90 and a 52-week-low of $7.08. At the end of the last trading period, Super Group (SGHC) closed at $8.10.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for BRC. The current stock performance of BRC shows a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.60.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:PRTG). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Portage Biotech. For the third quarter, Portage Biotech had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Portage Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $44.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.87.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for SoFi Technologies. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. SoFi Technologies closed at $10.00 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.