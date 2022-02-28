Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 28, 2022

Upgrades

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Envestnet showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Envestnet shows a 52-week-high of $85.99 and a 52-week-low of $61.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.88.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was changed from Underperform to Buy. For the first quarter, Toll Brothers had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.61 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. At the end of the last trading period, Toll Brothers closed at $53.62.

For Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Lockheed Martin showed an EPS of $7.47, compared to $6.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $414.45 and a 52-week-low of $324.23. At the end of the last trading period, Lockheed Martin closed at $409.49.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (NYSE:AXL) from Underweight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.05 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. At the end of the last trading period, American Axle & Mfg Hldgs closed at $8.63.

For Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the fourth quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Bloom Energy shows a 52-week-high of $37.01 and a 52-week-low of $12.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.32.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) was changed from Underperform to Buy. In the fourth quarter, PulteGroup showed an EPS of $2.51, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PulteGroup shows a 52-week-high of $63.91 and a 52-week-low of $42.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.66.

Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) from Hold to Buy. Autohome earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of $122.84 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.26.

For Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Macrogenics had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Macrogenics shows a 52-week-high of $36.48 and a 52-week-low of $8.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.67.

For Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.67 and a 52-week-low of $116.70. At the end of the last trading period, Ferguson closed at $154.15.

For Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH), Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Texas Roadhouse earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.75 and a 52-week-low of $76.65. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Roadhouse closed at $93.31.

Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) from Market Perform to Outperform. ExlService Holdings earned $1.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ExlService Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $146.20 and a 52-week-low of $79.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.90.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for American Electric Power Co Inc (NASDAQ:AEP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, American Electric Power showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Electric Power shows a 52-week-high of $91.66 and a 52-week-low of $74.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.46.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Cable One showed an EPS of $10.54, compared to $7.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cable One shows a 52-week-high of $2136.14 and a 52-week-low of $1375.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1440.36.

For Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Dollar Tree showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dollar Tree shows a 52-week-high of $149.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $140.69.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Block Inc (NYSE:SQ) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Block had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Block shows a 52-week-high of $289.23 and a 52-week-low of $82.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.82.

According to Kepler Cheuvreux, the prior rating for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, TechnipFMC had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.70 and a 52-week-low of $5.55. At the end of the last trading period, TechnipFMC closed at $6.80.

For Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Paylocity Holding earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.50 and a 52-week-low of $154.26. At the end of the last trading period, Paylocity Holding closed at $207.50.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Tenaris earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.20 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. Tenaris closed at $25.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Ovintiv earned $1.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.10 and a 52-week-low of $21.07. Ovintiv closed at $41.41 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $183.67 and a 52-week-low of $116.70. Ferguson closed at $154.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, KAR Auction Services had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. At the end of the last trading period, KAR Auction Services closed at $18.94.

For TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of $2.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of TPI Composites shows a 52-week-high of $65.02 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.38.

For Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Foot Locker showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. At the end of the last trading period, Foot Locker closed at $29.07.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Foot Locker closed at $29.07 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Universal Health Services earned $2.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.00 and a 52-week-low of $116.23. Universal Health Services closed at $144.82 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Qurate Retail showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $1.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.62 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. Qurate Retail closed at $5.91 at the end of the last trading period.

For Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Goldman Sachs BDC earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.93. Goldman Sachs BDC closed at $19.78 at the end of the last trading period.

For Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK), Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Jack In The Box earned $1.97 in the first quarter, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.53 and a 52-week-low of $77.13. At the end of the last trading period, Jack In The Box closed at $87.12.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Lear had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $144.78. Lear closed at $166.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark downgraded the previous rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from Buy to Hold. Zynga earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.69 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. At the end of the last trading period, Zynga closed at $9.18.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $2.19 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.12 and a 52-week-low of $60.07. Gilead Sciences closed at $61.12 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Goldman Sachs Group earned $10.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $12.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Goldman Sachs Group shows a 52-week-high of $426.16 and a 52-week-low of $316.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $350.12.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) from Buy to Neutral. AbbVie earned $3.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.92 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.36 and a 52-week-low of $102.05. AbbVie closed at $149.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.13. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.08 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Prelude Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.25. The current stock performance of Prelude Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $71.82 and a 52-week-low of $8.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.39.

For EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, EPAM Systems showed an EPS of $2.76, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $725.40 and a 52-week-low of $338.69. EPAM Systems closed at $382.43 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ballys Corp (NYSE:BALY), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Ballys showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.92 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. Ballys closed at $36.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) from Outperform to Neutral. Foot Locker earned $1.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Foot Locker shows a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.07.

Initiations

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ:SURG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Surgepays is set to $6.00. For the third quarter, Surgepays had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.08. At the end of the last trading period, Surgepays closed at $2.81.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:HEPA). The price target seems to have been set at $3.50 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals. Hepion Pharmaceuticals earned $0.12 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.86. Hepion Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for First Bancorp is set to $49.00. For the fourth quarter, First Bancorp had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of First Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $50.92 and a 52-week-low of $37.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.81.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Jasper Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Jasper Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $3.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.74.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Travere Therapeutics is set to $45.00. Travere Therapeutics earned $0.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.65 and a 52-week-low of $12.75. Travere Therapeutics closed at $26.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NYSE:AMAM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ambrx Biopharma is set to $6.00. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.87 and a 52-week-low of $4.01. Ambrx Biopharma closed at $4.40 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VORB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Virgin Orbit Holdings is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.28 and a 52-week-low of $5.71. At the end of the last trading period, Virgin Orbit Holdings closed at $6.92.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for GoPro. GoPro earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GoPro shows a 52-week-high of $13.79 and a 52-week-low of $7.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.54.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Olema Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $3.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. At the end of the last trading period, Olema Pharmaceuticals closed at $4.60.

