 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2022

Upgrades

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Comerica earned $1.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $61.30. Comerica closed at $100.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Macy's earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Macy's shows a 52-week-high of $37.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.43.

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from Neutral to Buy. Preferred Bank earned $1.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.97 and a 52-week-low of $51.61. Preferred Bank closed at $79.11 at the end of the last trading period.

For CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA), Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. CEVA earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.95 and a 52-week-low of $32.45. CEVA closed at $40.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (NYSE:VLRS) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Controladora Vuela showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Controladora Vuela shows a 52-week-high of $23.58 and a 52-week-low of $13.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.61.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) from Hold to Buy. IPG Photonics earned $1.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IPG Photonics shows a 52-week-high of $257.90 and a 52-week-low of $128.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.55.

For Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ecolab had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $180.37. At the end of the last trading period, Ecolab closed at $183.25.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

Needham downgraded the previous rating for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Resonant showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Resonant closed at $4.39 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. ViacomCBS earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $28.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.99.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Resonant had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Resonant closed at $4.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Wix.com earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $109.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.76.

For Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Nordstrom had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Nordstrom shows a 52-week-high of $46.45 and a 52-week-low of $18.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.64.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, CarMax showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.98 and a 52-week-low of $102.47. CarMax closed at $113.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Green Plains Partners earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.02 and a 52-week-low of $9.37. Green Plains Partners closed at $14.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Masimo had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.21 and a 52-week-low of $198.24. At the end of the last trading period, Masimo closed at $228.84.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Celanese earned $4.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.50 and a 52-week-low of $129.26. Celanese closed at $158.31 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Clearwater Paper showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.30. Clearwater Paper closed at $33.17 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is set to $5.00. In the third quarter, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. At the end of the last trading period, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.45.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vacasa is set to $10.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.56. Vacasa closed at $7.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Intra-Cellular Therapies. In the third quarter, Intra-Cellular Therapies showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.59 and a 52-week-low of $28.40. At the end of the last trading period, Intra-Cellular Therapies closed at $56.00.

With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Fluence Energy. The current stock performance of Fluence Energy shows a 52-week-high of $39.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.47.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VSTA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vasta Platform is set to $6.00. In the third quarter, Vasta Platform showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. At the end of the last trading period, Vasta Platform closed at $6.10.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Arco Platform is set to $22.00. For the third quarter, Arco Platform had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.04 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. At the end of the last trading period, Arco Platform closed at $20.41.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Latest Ratings for CMA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Compass PointUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2022JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CMA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CMA + M)

A Look Into Macy's Price Over Earnings
This Reopening Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Moderna, Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax And Vaxart
Analyst Ratings For Macy's
Expert Ratings For Macy's
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Where Comerica Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ALBMizuhoMaintains243.0
DLRWells FargoMaintains155.0
RDFNStifelMaintains36.0
FVRRRBC CapitalMaintains80.0
VCBairdMaintains145.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com