Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2022

Upgrades

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Comerica earned $1.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $61.30. Comerica closed at $100.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Macy's Inc (NYSE:M) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Macy's earned $1.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Macy's shows a 52-week-high of $37.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.43.

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from Neutral to Buy. Preferred Bank earned $1.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.97 and a 52-week-low of $51.61. Preferred Bank closed at $79.11 at the end of the last trading period.

For CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA), Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. CEVA earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.95 and a 52-week-low of $32.45. CEVA closed at $40.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (NYSE:VLRS) from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Controladora Vuela showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Controladora Vuela shows a 52-week-high of $23.58 and a 52-week-low of $13.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.61.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for IPG Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) from Hold to Buy. IPG Photonics earned $1.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IPG Photonics shows a 52-week-high of $257.90 and a 52-week-low of $128.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $137.55.

For Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Ecolab had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $180.37. At the end of the last trading period, Ecolab closed at $183.25.

Downgrades

Needham downgraded the previous rating for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Resonant showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Resonant closed at $4.39 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. ViacomCBS earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $28.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.99.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Resonant had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Resonant closed at $4.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Wix.com earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $109.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.76.

For Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Nordstrom had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Nordstrom shows a 52-week-high of $46.45 and a 52-week-low of $18.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.64.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, CarMax showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $155.98 and a 52-week-low of $102.47. CarMax closed at $113.32 at the end of the last trading period.

For Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Green Plains Partners earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.02 and a 52-week-low of $9.37. Green Plains Partners closed at $14.47 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Masimo had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $305.21 and a 52-week-low of $198.24. At the end of the last trading period, Masimo closed at $228.84.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Celanese earned $4.91 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.50 and a 52-week-low of $129.26. Celanese closed at $158.31 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Clearwater Paper showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $1.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.76 and a 52-week-low of $27.30. Clearwater Paper closed at $33.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BLCM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is set to $5.00. In the third quarter, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. At the end of the last trading period, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.45.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vacasa is set to $10.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.56. Vacasa closed at $7.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Intra-Cellular Therapies. In the third quarter, Intra-Cellular Therapies showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.59 and a 52-week-low of $28.40. At the end of the last trading period, Intra-Cellular Therapies closed at $56.00.

With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Fluence Energy. The current stock performance of Fluence Energy shows a 52-week-high of $39.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.47.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vasta Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:VSTA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vasta Platform is set to $6.00. In the third quarter, Vasta Platform showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.20. At the end of the last trading period, Vasta Platform closed at $6.10.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Arco Platform is set to $22.00. For the third quarter, Arco Platform had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.04 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. At the end of the last trading period, Arco Platform closed at $20.41.

