Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2022

Upgrades

For Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Blue Bird earned $0.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.79. At the end of the last trading period, Blue Bird closed at $17.12.

For GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:GP), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. GreenPower Motor Co earned $0.13 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.91. GreenPower Motor Co closed at $6.06 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) from Underperform to Buy. In the fourth quarter, DTE Energy showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $108.22. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $116.05.

For Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Greif earned $1.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.16. At the end of the last trading period, Greif closed at $57.18.

For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, CenterPoint Energy had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of CenterPoint Energy shows a 52-week-high of $28.52 and a 52-week-low of $19.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.91.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, SunPower had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of SunPower shows a 52-week-high of $50.46 and a 52-week-low of $14.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.83.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE:HASI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Hannon Armstrong had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of Hannon Armstrong shows a 52-week-high of $65.90 and a 52-week-low of $34.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.81.

For Zurn Water Solutions Corp (NYSE:ZWS), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Zurn Water Solutions had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.31 and a 52-week-low of $19.54. Zurn Water Solutions closed at $33.40 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Timken had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $92.39 and a 52-week-low of $62.96. Timken closed at $65.98 at the end of the last trading period.

For Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Iamgold earned $0.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.16. Iamgold closed at $2.95 at the end of the last trading period.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Copa Holdings showed an EPS of $1.98, compared to $2.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Copa Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $94.91 and a 52-week-low of $64.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.80.

Downgrades

Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Resonant showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Resonant closed at $1.23 at the end of the last trading period.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE:CNR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Cornerstone Building earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cornerstone Building shows a 52-week-high of $23.15 and a 52-week-low of $10.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.44.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Suncor Energy earned $0.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.51 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. At the end of the last trading period, Suncor Energy closed at $29.71.

For NiSource Inc (NYSE:NI), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. NiSource earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.19 and a 52-week-low of $21.11. At the end of the last trading period, NiSource closed at $28.41.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Resonant showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.73 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Resonant closed at $1.23 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Gap showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.36. At the end of the last trading period, Gap closed at $15.37.

DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating for PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) from Buy to Hold. PepsiCo earned $1.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PepsiCo shows a 52-week-high of $177.24 and a 52-week-low of $128.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.70.

For Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LRMR), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Larimar Therapeutics earned $0.92 in the third quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.11 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. At the end of the last trading period, Larimar Therapeutics closed at $8.37.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) from Outperform to In-Line. Oshkosh earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oshkosh shows a 52-week-high of $137.47 and a 52-week-low of $95.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $113.72.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of Weber shows a 52-week-high of $20.44 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.60.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc (NASDAQ:BDSI) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, BioDelivery Sciences Intl had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of BioDelivery Sciences Intl shows a 52-week-high of $5.58 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.56.

Initiations

Jefferies initiated coverage on Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kura Oncology is set to $35.00. For the third quarter, Kura Oncology had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.34 and a 52-week-low of $11.49. Kura Oncology closed at $12.83 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The price target seems to have been set at $225.00 for Nasdaq. Nasdaq earned $1.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nasdaq shows a 52-week-high of $214.96 and a 52-week-low of $135.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $171.93.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Hyzon Motors is set to $7.00. The current stock performance of Hyzon Motors shows a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $3.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.32.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for SmartRent. The current stock performance of SmartRent shows a 52-week-high of $15.14 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.71.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ:TW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tradeweb Markets is set to $104.00. For the fourth quarter, Tradeweb Markets had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Tradeweb Markets shows a 52-week-high of $102.33 and a 52-week-low of $66.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.44.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intercontinental Exchange is set to $160.00. For the fourth quarter, Intercontinental Exchange had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The current stock performance of Intercontinental Exchange shows a 52-week-high of $139.79 and a 52-week-low of $109.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.84.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS:CBOE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cboe Global Markets is set to $144.00. Cboe Global Markets earned $1.70 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cboe Global Markets shows a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $87.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.58.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MarketAxess Holdings is set to $412.00. For the fourth quarter, MarketAxess Holdings had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $587.05 and a 52-week-low of $321.17. MarketAxess Holdings closed at $370.33 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME). The price target seems to have been set at $258.00 for CME Group. For the fourth quarter, CME Group had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.94 and a 52-week-low of $182.11. At the end of the last trading period, CME Group closed at $239.17.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is set to $37.00. Syndax Pharmaceuticals earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $25.68 and a 52-week-low of $13.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.84.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on BGC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for BGC Partners. For the third quarter, BGC Partners had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.51 and a 52-week-low of $3.91. At the end of the last trading period, BGC Partners closed at $4.28.

