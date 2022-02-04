 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2022 10:04am   Comments
Upgrades

  • CBRE upgraded the previous rating for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Penn National Gaming had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Penn National Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.33.
  • For Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Snap showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $24.32. At the end of the last trading period, Snap closed at $24.50.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Estee Lauder Cos earned $3.01 in the second quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $374.20 and a 52-week-low of $244.70. Estee Lauder Cos closed at $303.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, General Dynamics showed an EPS of $3.39, compared to $3.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $214.70 and a 52-week-low of $148.71. General Dynamics closed at $212.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, BJ's Wholesale Club showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.09 and a 52-week-low of $37.15. At the end of the last trading period, BJ's Wholesale Club closed at $60.91.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Paylocity Holding showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Paylocity Holding shows a 52-week-high of $314.50 and a 52-week-low of $154.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $197.06.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) from Underperform to Hold. For the third quarter, Wipro had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. Wipro closed at $7.55 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • Macquarie downgraded the previous rating for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Janus Henderson Gr showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Janus Henderson Gr shows a 52-week-high of $48.55 and a 52-week-low of $27.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.45.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was changed from Buy to Hold. Meta Platforms earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.88 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $235.75. Meta Platforms closed at $237.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU), Tudor Pickering downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Suncor Energy earned $0.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.51 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. Suncor Energy closed at $29.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Penn National Gaming had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Penn National Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.33.
  • For SkyWest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. SkyWest earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SkyWest shows a 52-week-high of $61.16 and a 52-week-low of $35.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.96.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Snap had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Snap shows a 52-week-high of $83.34 and a 52-week-low of $24.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.50.
  • According to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, the prior rating for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Lazard had an EPS of $1.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The current stock performance of Lazard shows a 52-week-high of $53.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.77.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) from Buy to Hold. Cigna earned $4.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $191.74. At the end of the last trading period, Cigna closed at $217.56.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, McKesson showed an EPS of $6.15, compared to $4.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $271.63 and a 52-week-low of $169.34. McKesson closed at $267.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $3.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $212.56. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $220.17.
  • For Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Hold to Sell. Meta Platforms earned $3.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $384.33 and a 52-week-low of $235.75. At the end of the last trading period, Meta Platforms closed at $237.76.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) from Neutral to Underweight. Clorox earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clorox shows a 52-week-high of $205.02 and a 52-week-low of $156.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $165.34.
  • For Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Exelon earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.21 and a 52-week-low of $38.35. At the end of the last trading period, Exelon closed at $43.79.

Initiations

  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shell is set to $66.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.99 and a 52-week-low of $51.47. Shell closed at $53.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for BuzzFeed. The current stock performance of BuzzFeed shows a 52-week-high of $14.77 and a 52-week-low of $3.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.24.
  • With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Macrogenics. Macrogenics earned $0.86 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.48 and a 52-week-low of $10.93. At the end of the last trading period, Macrogenics closed at $11.00.
  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna NV (NYSE:ZGN). The price target seems to have been set at $12.60 for Ermenegildo Zegna. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.22. Ermenegildo Zegna closed at $10.23 at the end of the last trading period.

