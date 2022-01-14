QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 14, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 14, 2022 10:03 am
Upgrades

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Lennar had an EPS of $4.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.82. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $74.70. At the end of the last trading period, Lennar closed at $108.54.

DBS Bank upgraded the previous rating for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Pinduoduo had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.67. At the end of the last trading period, Pinduoduo closed at $57.62.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) from In-Line to Outperform. Texas Roadhouse earned $0.75 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.75 and a 52-week-low of $73.20. Texas Roadhouse closed at $87.49 at the end of the last trading period.

For Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Canadian National Railway earned $1.21 in the third quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.22 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian National Railway closed at $122.34.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) from Neutral to Outperform. RLJ Lodging earned $0.94 in the third quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.51 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. RLJ Lodging closed at $14.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (NYSE:BSBR) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Banco Santander had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.27 and a 52-week-low of $5.18. At the end of the last trading period, Banco Santander closed at $5.74.

For ATI Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:ATIP), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.44 and a 52-week-low of $2.66. ATI Physical Therapy closed at $3.04 at the end of the last trading period.

Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) from Hold to Buy. Dave & Buster’s Enter earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dave & Buster’s Enter shows a 52-week-high of $51.73 and a 52-week-low of $29.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.05.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Koninklijke Philips had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.23 and a 52-week-low of $32.69. At the end of the last trading period, Koninklijke Philips closed at $34.04.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $7.02 in the third quarter, compared to $3.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill shows a 52-week-high of $1958.55 and a 52-week-low of $1256.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1507.43.

Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, NetApp showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.61 and a 52-week-low of $58.83. NetApp closed at $95.48 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.24 and a 52-week-low of $25.63. Mosaic closed at $41.61 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE) was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, ONEOK had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.78 and a 52-week-low of $38.90. At the end of the last trading period, ONEOK closed at $61.65.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, O’Reilly Automotive showed an EPS of $8.07, compared to $7.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $710.86 and a 52-week-low of $424.03. O’Reilly Automotive closed at $687.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD), SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Amicus Therapeutics earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. At the end of the last trading period, Amicus Therapeutics closed at $9.91.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Five Below showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $237.86 and a 52-week-low of $165.25. Five Below closed at $176.48 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, GrowGeneration had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. At the end of the last trading period, GrowGeneration closed at $9.90.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Acutus Medical had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.92. Acutus Medical closed at $3.02 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, KB Home showed an EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of KB Home shows a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $34.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.38.

For TC Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, TC Energy showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TC Energy shows a 52-week-high of $55.34 and a 52-week-low of $41.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.90.

Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating for Brinker International Inc (NYSE:EAT) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Brinker International had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Brinker International shows a 52-week-high of $78.33 and a 52-week-low of $33.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.01.

Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating for The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Walt Disney had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $203.02 and a 52-week-low of $142.04. Walt Disney closed at $155.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Sensata Technologies had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.58 and a 52-week-low of $52.30. Sensata Technologies closed at $64.08 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for U S Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $10.53. At the end of the last trading period, U.S. Century Bank closed at $15.03.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $54.18. At the end of the last trading period, Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $57.76.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Domino’s Pizza had an EPS of $3.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.49. The current stock performance of Domino’s Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $481.40.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ford Motor shows a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.02.

For Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Cerence showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $63.00. At the end of the last trading period, Cerence closed at $75.45.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Digital Realty Trust showed an EPS of $1.65, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $124.65. Digital Realty Trust closed at $157.62 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, MorphoSys had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The current stock performance of MorphoSys shows a 52-week-high of $30.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.85.

For Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW), Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Corning showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.82 and a 52-week-low of $35.03. Corning closed at $38.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX:CQP) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cheniere Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.30 and a 52-week-low of $37.02. At the end of the last trading period, Cheniere Energy Partners closed at $46.39.

For BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the third quarter, BJ’s Wholesale Club showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BJ’s Wholesale Club shows a 52-week-high of $74.09 and a 52-week-low of $37.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.88.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, Sirius XM Holdings showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sirius XM Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $8.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, PagSeguro Digital showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PagSeguro Digital shows a 52-week-high of $62.83 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.55.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) from Overweight to Sector Weight. i3 Verticals earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. At the end of the last trading period, i3 Verticals closed at $23.44.

For Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Fiserv showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $92.06. At the end of the last trading period, Fiserv closed at $108.94.

Initiations

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for REE Automotive. REE Automotive earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of REE Automotive shows a 52-week-high of $7.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.31.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE:CTOS). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Custom Truck One Source shows a 52-week-high of $11.36 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.72.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for AdTheorent Holding. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.05. At the end of the last trading period, AdTheorent Holding closed at $5.34.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:VINC). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Vincerx Pharma. The current stock performance of Vincerx Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $26.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.90.

With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ:HON). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Honeywell International. Honeywell International earned $2.02 in the third quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $236.86 and a 52-week-low of $194.55. At the end of the last trading period, Honeywell International closed at $219.43.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER). The price target seems to have been set at $202.00 for Teradyne. For the third quarter, Teradyne had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The current stock performance of Teradyne shows a 52-week-high of $168.91 and a 52-week-low of $104.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $158.25.

Mizuho initiated coverage on Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ:DADA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dada Nexus is set to $25.00. For the third quarter, Dada Nexus had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Dada Nexus shows a 52-week-high of $50.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.49.

