Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 5, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 5, 2022 10:08 am
Upgrades

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) was changed from Hold to Buy. Canada Goose Hldgs earned $0.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.64 and a 52-week-low of $28.10. Canada Goose Hldgs closed at $37.11 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) from Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.20 and a 52-week-low of $58.74. At the end of the last trading period, InterContinental Hotels closed at $68.65.

For Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Liberty Oilfield Services had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.78 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. Liberty Oilfield Services closed at $11.83 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Dominion Energy had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.08 and a 52-week-low of $67.85. At the end of the last trading period, Dominion Energy closed at $78.10.

For Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), TD Securities upgraded the previous rating of Reduce to Hold. In the third quarter, Range Resources showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.48 and a 52-week-low of $6.78. At the end of the last trading period, Range Resources closed at $18.65.

For Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC), Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Intel showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.49 and a 52-week-low of $47.87. Intel closed at $53.14 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.67 and a 52-week-low of $116.70. At the end of the last trading period, Ferguson closed at $179.82.

For Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Equifax had an EPS of $1.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Equifax shows a 52-week-high of $300.11 and a 52-week-low of $161.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $285.61.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sterling Check earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sterling Check shows a 52-week-high of $23.09 and a 52-week-low of $18.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.25.

For Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Pfizer showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.71 and a 52-week-low of $33.36. Pfizer closed at $54.53 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.85 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. At the end of the last trading period, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals closed at $23.62.

According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Northern Trust showed an EPS of $1.80, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.73 and a 52-week-low of $88.20. At the end of the last trading period, Northern Trust closed at $125.28.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, SM Energy showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SM Energy shows a 52-week-high of $38.25 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.14.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CHK) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.40 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. Chesapeake Energy closed at $66.78 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Murphy Oil had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Murphy Oil closed at $29.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Suncor Energy showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. Suncor Energy closed at $26.08 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Chevron earned $2.96 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $121.98 and a 52-week-low of $83.89. Chevron closed at $121.43 at the end of the last trading period.

For Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE), Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Cheesecake Factory had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.81 and a 52-week-low of $34.64. Cheesecake Factory closed at $40.09 at the end of the last trading period.

For Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Pinterest had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $32.42. At the end of the last trading period, Pinterest closed at $33.13.

For loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $4.24. At the end of the last trading period, loanDepot closed at $5.22.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE:AEL) from Neutral to Overweight. American Equity Inv earned $0.85 in the third quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.21. American Equity Inv closed at $40.51 at the end of the last trading period.

For Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Lincoln National earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lincoln National shows a 52-week-high of $77.57 and a 52-week-low of $44.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.64.

For Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Voya Financial had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.98 and a 52-week-low of $54.46. At the end of the last trading period, Voya Financial closed at $70.41.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE:AEL) from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, American Equity Inv showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $2.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.21. At the end of the last trading period, American Equity Inv closed at $40.51.

For MetLife Inc (NYSE:MET), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, MetLife showed an EPS of $2.39, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MetLife shows a 52-week-high of $67.68 and a 52-week-low of $45.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.94.

For Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Ameriprise Financial earned $5.91 in the third quarter, compared to $4.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ameriprise Financial shows a 52-week-high of $319.47 and a 52-week-low of $185.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $318.08.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Garmin Ltd (NYSE:GRMN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Garmin had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.81 and a 52-week-low of $113.59. At the end of the last trading period, Garmin closed at $133.57.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.99 and a 52-week-low of $77.76. At the end of the last trading period, Emerson Electric closed at $95.83.

Downgrades

For Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Pinnacle West Capital showed an EPS of $3.00, compared to $3.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.54 and a 52-week-low of $62.78. Pinnacle West Capital closed at $69.65 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS downgraded the previous rating for American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) from Neutral to Sell. American Water Works Co earned $1.53 in the third quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $189.65 and a 52-week-low of $131.01. American Water Works Co closed at $179.42 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, NRG Energy had an EPS of $6.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.10 and a 52-week-low of $31.94. At the end of the last trading period, NRG Energy closed at $42.62.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, Brighthouse Financial showed an EPS of $6.17, compared to $4.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Brighthouse Financial shows a 52-week-high of $57.19 and a 52-week-low of $34.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.70.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) was changed from Buy to Hold. Digital Realty Trust earned $1.65 in the third quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $124.65. Digital Realty Trust closed at $169.09 at the end of the last trading period.

For The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Estee Lauder Cos had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The current stock performance of Estee Lauder Cos shows a 52-week-high of $374.20 and a 52-week-low of $231.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $371.86.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Altria Group had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The current stock performance of Altria Group shows a 52-week-high of $52.59 and a 52-week-low of $40.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.03.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) from Buy to Neutral. Amgen earned $4.67 in the third quarter, compared to $4.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $276.69 and a 52-week-low of $198.64. Amgen closed at $227.84 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for GoHealth Inc (NASDAQ:GOCO) from Buy to Underperform. In the third quarter, GoHealth showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.37 and a 52-week-low of $3.28. At the end of the last trading period, GoHealth closed at $4.11.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Verisk Analytics had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $231.57 and a 52-week-low of $159.79. Verisk Analytics closed at $221.73 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $15.37, compared to $8.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $686.62 and a 52-week-low of $441.00. At the end of the last trading period, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $616.82.

For Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Nielsen Holdings earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $18.76. At the end of the last trading period, Nielsen Holdings closed at $21.39.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) from Buy to Neutral. Kellogg earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.60 and a 52-week-low of $56.61. Kellogg closed at $65.31 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $2.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wayfair shows a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $179.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $186.28.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Fortis earned $0.51 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortis shows a 52-week-high of $48.39 and a 52-week-low of $38.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.58.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) from Outperform to Neutral. Ryder System earned $2.55 in the third quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.05 and a 52-week-low of $60.60. At the end of the last trading period, Ryder System closed at $84.42.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) from Buy to Neutral. Spire earned $0.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spire shows a 52-week-high of $77.95 and a 52-week-low of $59.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.40.

For Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Forward Air showed an EPS of $1.14, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Forward Air shows a 52-week-high of $125.71 and a 52-week-low of $70.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.61.

For Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Northrop Grumman had an EPS of $6.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $408.03 and a 52-week-low of $282.88. Northrop Grumman closed at $396.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Whiting Petroleum showed an EPS of $3.57, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Whiting Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $72.66 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.52.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Magnolia Oil & Gas earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $22.09 and a 52-week-low of $7.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.06.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. In the third quarter, BP showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.29 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. At the end of the last trading period, BP closed at $28.55.

For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Occidental Petroleum earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.32. Occidental Petroleum closed at $33.38 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Domino’s Pizza had an EPS of $3.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.49. The current stock performance of Domino’s Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $535.28.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Allegiant Travel had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $271.29 and a 52-week-low of $163.59. Allegiant Travel closed at $193.17 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Carrols Restaurant Group showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.58. At the end of the last trading period, Carrols Restaurant Group closed at $3.22.

For New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, New Jersey Resources showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of New Jersey Resources shows a 52-week-high of $44.41 and a 52-week-low of $33.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.66.

For Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Avrobio had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Avrobio closed at $2.56 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, American Tower showed an EPS of $2.49, compared to $2.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $303.72 and a 52-week-low of $197.50. At the end of the last trading period, American Tower closed at $282.77.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Crown Castle Intl had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $209.87 and a 52-week-low of $146.15. Crown Castle Intl closed at $202.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, CNO Finl Group had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $21.06. At the end of the last trading period, CNO Finl Group closed at $25.20.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. Lincoln National earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.57 and a 52-week-low of $44.59. At the end of the last trading period, Lincoln National closed at $72.64.

For Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Underperform. In the third quarter, Prudential Financial showed an EPS of $3.78, compared to $3.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $115.52 and a 52-week-low of $75.71. Prudential Financial closed at $113.71 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was changed from Sector Perform to Underperform. In the third quarter, 3M showed an EPS of $2.45, compared to $2.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 3M shows a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $163.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $180.23.

For Enerpac Tool Group Corp (NYSE:EPAC), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Underperform. Enerpac Tool Group earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.84 and a 52-week-low of $18.69. Enerpac Tool Group closed at $20.92 at the end of the last trading period.

For Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Adobe earned $3.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adobe shows a 52-week-high of $699.54 and a 52-week-low of $420.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $554.00.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Salesforce.com earned $1.27 in the third quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $311.75 and a 52-week-low of $201.51. Salesforce.com closed at $248.23 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Stereotaxis. In the third quarter, Stereotaxis showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. At the end of the last trading period, Stereotaxis closed at $6.10.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC). The price target seems to have been set at $515.00 for KLA. For the first quarter, KLA had an EPS of $4.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $442.44 and a 52-week-low of $257.70. At the end of the last trading period, KLA closed at $431.24.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Beam Therapeutics is set to $130.00. In the third quarter, Beam Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.52 and a 52-week-low of $56.34. At the end of the last trading period, Beam Therapeutics closed at $78.31.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) with a Buy rating. The price target for AdTheorent Holding is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. AdTheorent Holding closed at $6.01 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Innovid Corp (NYSE:CTV) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Innovid is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. At the end of the last trading period, Innovid closed at $6.47.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis Inc (AMEX:STXS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stereotaxis is set to $13.00. Stereotaxis earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stereotaxis shows a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.10.

With an Underweight rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU). The price target seems to have been set at $136.00 for Roku. Roku earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $190.23. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $222.83.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Carnival is set to $24.00. For the fourth quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current stock performance of Carnival shows a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $16.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.73.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Iris Energy is set to $31.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. At the end of the last trading period, Iris Energy closed at $13.46.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Stronghold Digital Mining. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.69 and a 52-week-low of $10.43. Stronghold Digital Mining closed at $13.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY). The price target seems to have been set at $275.00 for Monday.Com. Monday.Com earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Monday.Com shows a 52-week-high of $450.00 and a 52-week-low of $155.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.26.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Smartsheet is set to $100.00. Smartsheet earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $51.11. Smartsheet closed at $73.32 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Asana. For the third quarter, Asana had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.41. Asana closed at $68.85 at the end of the last trading period.

For Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU), Itau BBA initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Nu Holdings showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.58 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. At the end of the last trading period, Nu Holdings closed at $9.74.

For FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, FuelCell Energy had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of FuelCell Energy shows a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.88.

For Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Ballard Power Systems showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $11.73. Ballard Power Systems closed at $12.57 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Plug Power is set to $40.00. Plug Power earned $0.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $18.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.15.

Wedbush initiated coverage on The One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for The One Group Hospitality is set to $20.00. In the third quarter, The One Group Hospitality showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.44 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. At the end of the last trading period, The One Group Hospitality closed at $13.06.

