QQQ
+ 3.29
394.56
+ 0.83%
BTC/USD
-683.42
46602.76
-1.45%
DIA
+ 1.75
361.57
+ 0.48%
SPY
+ 2.05
472.91
+ 0.43%
TLT
-3.30
151.49
-2.22%
GLD
-2.63
173.59
-1.54%

Why PayPal Shares Are Trading Higher Today

byAdam Eckert
January 3, 2022 1:57 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why PayPal Shares Are Trading Higher Today

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is trading higher Monday after positive analyst coverage from BMO Capital. 

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded PayPal from a Market Perform rating to an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $278 to $224.

Fotheringham cited valuation following a "de-rating" in 2021 as a reason for the upgrade. The BMO Capital analyst believes payment stocks are set up constructively for 2022, which includes PayPal, but also its competition. 

"We believe PYPL faces uncertainty regarding the impact of competition, macroeconomic trends, and business mix on growth and margins; however, our growth-margin sensitivity analysis implies valuation risks are now skewed to the upside," Fotheringham wrote in a note Monday.

PayPal provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions.

See Also: Why Genprex Shares Are Soaring Today

PYPL Price Action: PayPal has traded as low as $179.15 and as high as $310.16 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.26% at $194.68 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of PayPal.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022

Upgrades read more

BMO Capital Upgrades PayPal Holdings to Outperform, Lowers Price Target to $224

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgrades PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) from Market Perform to Outperform and lowers the price target from $278 to $224. read more
BMO Capital Upgrades PayPal To Outperform; Cuts Price Target By 19.4%

BMO Capital Upgrades PayPal To Outperform; Cuts Price Target By 19.4%

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) to Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $224, down from $278. The price target implies an 18.8% upside. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021

  read more