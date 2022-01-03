Why Genprex Shares Are Soaring Today

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ: GNPX) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track Designation (FTD) for REQORSA Immunogene Therapy in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The FTD is for patients with histologically-confirmed unresectable stage 3 or 4 non-small cell lung cancer whose disease progressed after treatment with Keytruda. Genprex expects to initiate its Acclaim-2 clinical trial for this patient population in the first quarter.

"This Fast Track Designation is an important step in our efforts to accelerate clinical development of REQORSA and another validation of the potential of REQORSA to treat the unmet medical need of patients with late-stage NSCLC," said Rodney Varner, president and CEO of Genprex.

Genprex is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes.

GNPX Price Action: Genprex has traded as low as $1.17 and as high as $7.72 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 61.5% at $2.12 at time of publication.

