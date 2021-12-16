QQQ
-4.20
401.25
-1.06%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
+ 1.44
358.37
+ 0.4%
SPY
-0.30
470.90
-0.06%
TLT
+ 0.42
148.83
+ 0.28%
GLD
+ 1.61
164.54
+ 0.97%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 16, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 16, 2021 10:13 am
Upgrades

  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Generac Hldgs showed an EPS of $2.35, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $524.31 and a 52-week-low of $214.41. Generac Hldgs closed at $355.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Edward Jones, the prior rating for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Fiserv showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $92.06. At the end of the last trading period, Fiserv closed at $103.66.
  • Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC) from Neutral to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. UWM Holdings closed at $6.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.05. TPI Composites closed at $15.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Sunoco showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.88. At the end of the last trading period, Sunoco closed at $37.57.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Magna International had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.95. The current stock performance of Magna International shows a 52-week-high of $104.28 and a 52-week-low of $62.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.70.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Holly Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.69 and a 52-week-low of $13.31. Holly Energy Partners closed at $16.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Qualtrics International had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $29.36. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $31.60.
  • HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Yandex had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.11 and a 52-week-low of $58.91. At the end of the last trading period, Yandex closed at $61.13.
  • For Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Toast showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.38 and a 52-week-low of $30.85. At the end of the last trading period, Toast closed at $33.43.
  • Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from Sector Underperform to Sector Perform. Equity Residential earned $0.77 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.55 and a 52-week-low of $56.08. At the end of the last trading period, Equity Residential closed at $89.23.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) from In-Line to Outperform. In the third quarter, Shopify showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1762.92 and a 52-week-low of $1005.14. At the end of the last trading period, Shopify closed at $1368.08.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Booking Holdings showed an EPS of $37.70, compared to $12.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2687.29 and a 52-week-low of $1860.73. At the end of the last trading period, Booking Holdings closed at $2130.38.
  • For Kopin Corp (NASDAQ:KOPN), HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Kopin showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kopin shows a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $1.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.40.
  • For AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.02. AT&T closed at $22.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:AUB) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Atlantic Union Bankshares showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.45 and a 52-week-low of $31.43. Atlantic Union Bankshares closed at $35.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Bank of New York Mellon earned $1.04 in the third quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of New York Mellon shows a 52-week-high of $60.52 and a 52-week-low of $39.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.90.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Cerence had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $63.00. At the end of the last trading period, Cerence closed at $69.20.

Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The current stock performance of Walgreens Boots Alliance shows a 52-week-high of $57.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.66.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Cigna showed an EPS of $5.73, compared to $4.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $190.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $217.46.
  • For Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Humana had an EPS of $4.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $475.44 and a 52-week-low of $370.22. At the end of the last trading period, Humana closed at $461.80.
  • For Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Bright Health Gr showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Bright Health Gr closed at $4.02 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for NICE Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, NICE showed an EPS of $1.68, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $319.88 and a 52-week-low of $211.25. NICE closed at $298.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham downgraded the previous rating for IronNet Inc (NYSE:IRNT) from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.08 and a 52-week-low of $6.32. IronNet closed at $6.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CCMP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, CMC Materials had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $119.19. At the end of the last trading period, CMC Materials closed at $195.50.
  • For KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, KeyCorp showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.57 and a 52-week-low of $15.25. At the end of the last trading period, KeyCorp closed at $23.11.
  • For ONEOK Inc (NYSE:OKE), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.78 and a 52-week-low of $37.39. At the end of the last trading period, ONEOK closed at $59.56.
  • For Columbia Sportswear Co (NASDAQ:COLM), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Columbia Sportswear had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.98 and a 52-week-low of $83.56. Columbia Sportswear closed at $99.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Under Armour had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Under Armour shows a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.37.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. DocuSign earned $0.58 in the third quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $314.76 and a 52-week-low of $131.51. At the end of the last trading period, DocuSign closed at $151.07.
  • For Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Adient earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Adient shows a 52-week-high of $53.16 and a 52-week-low of $30.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.89.
  • For CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. CDK Global earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.51 and a 52-week-low of $38.53. At the end of the last trading period, CDK Global closed at $40.55.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Veeva Systems earned $0.97 in the third quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $343.96 and a 52-week-low of $235.74. Veeva Systems closed at $263.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Wayfair earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wayfair shows a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $197.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $207.29.
  • For Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. At the end of the last trading period, Airbnb closed at $168.14.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, RingCentral showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of RingCentral shows a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $175.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $181.95.
  • For Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Anaplan earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.51.
  • For Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Lear earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $3.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $204.91 and a 52-week-low of $144.78. Lear closed at $182.34 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Switch is set to $30.00. For the third quarter, Switch had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.94 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Switch closed at $26.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB). The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for WR Berkley. WR Berkley earned $1.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.93 and a 52-week-low of $61.49. WR Berkley closed at $81.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA). The price target seems to have been set at $184.00 for LPL Finl Hldgs. For the third quarter, LPL Finl Hldgs had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.96 and a 52-week-low of $97.85. At the end of the last trading period, LPL Finl Hldgs closed at $163.36.
  • With a Buy rating, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX). The price target seems to have been set at $136.00 for TD Synnex. In the third quarter, TD Synnex showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $3.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TD Synnex shows a 52-week-high of $130.93 and a 52-week-low of $78.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.11.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Airgain is set to $16.00. Airgain earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.05. At the end of the last trading period, Airgain closed at $10.73.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SONN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sonnet BioTherapeutics is set to $2.00. Sonnet BioTherapeutics earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.45. At the end of the last trading period, Sonnet BioTherapeutics closed at $0.50.
  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. For the third quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The current stock performance of Taysha Gene Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $11.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.24.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.44 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. At the end of the last trading period, Pear Therapeutics closed at $5.43.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NeoGenomics is set to $42.00. For the third quarter, NeoGenomics had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.57 and a 52-week-low of $29.66. At the end of the last trading period, NeoGenomics closed at $32.04.
  • For Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL), Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. In the third quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Colgate-Palmolive shows a 52-week-high of $86.21 and a 52-week-low of $74.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.76.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ferguson is set to $200.00. The current stock performance of Ferguson shows a 52-week-high of $169.54 and a 52-week-low of $116.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $169.54.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wayfair is set to $280.00. Wayfair earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $197.86. Wayfair closed at $207.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Petco Health and Wellness is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.82. At the end of the last trading period, Petco Health and Wellness closed at $18.85.
  • With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Journey Medical Corp (NASDAQ:DERM). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Journey Medical. In the third quarter, Journey Medical showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Journey Medical shows a 52-week-high of $6.88 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.75.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Catalent is set to $160.00. For the first quarter, Catalent had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.64 and a 52-week-low of $97.86. Catalent closed at $127.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Jefferies Financial Group is set to $40.00. For the third quarter, Jefferies Financial Group had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.47 and a 52-week-low of $22.87. Jefferies Financial Group closed at $38.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Willis Towers Watson is set to $240.00. For the third quarter, Willis Towers Watson had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $271.87 and a 52-week-low of $197.63. Willis Towers Watson closed at $234.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Merck & Co. Merck & Co earned $1.75 in the third quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. At the end of the last trading period, Merck & Co closed at $75.29.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Agenus. For the third quarter, Agenus had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Agenus shows a 52-week-high of $6.79 and a 52-week-low of $2.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.31.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on TScan Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRX). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for TScan Therapeutics. For the third quarter, TScan Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $7.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.95. At the end of the last trading period, TScan Therapeutics closed at $4.95.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Praxis Precision Medicine. For the third quarter, Praxis Precision Medicine had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $12.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.95 and a 52-week-low of $12.71. Praxis Precision Medicine closed at $18.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) with a Sell rating. The price target for Citrix Systems is set to $75.00. In the third quarter, Citrix Systems showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.07. Citrix Systems closed at $83.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Everbridge. Everbridge earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Everbridge shows a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $57.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.19.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Zoom Video Communications. In the third quarter, Zoom Video Communications showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $451.77 and a 52-week-low of $174.66. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Communications closed at $183.73.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM). The price target seems to have been set at $375.00 for Atlassian Corporation. Atlassian Corporation earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atlassian Corporation shows a 52-week-high of $483.13 and a 52-week-low of $198.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $364.43.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for LiveVox Hldgs. The current stock performance of LiveVox Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $9.45 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.96.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for BioNTech is set to $294.00. BioNTech earned $14.56 in the third quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BioNTech shows a 52-week-high of $464.00 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $287.05.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR). The price target seems to have been set at $126.00 for Interactive Brokers Group. For the third quarter, Interactive Brokers Group had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Interactive Brokers Group shows a 52-week-high of $80.57 and a 52-week-low of $54.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.51.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Robinhood Markets is set to $22.00. In the third quarter, Robinhood Markets showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Robinhood Markets shows a 52-week-high of $19.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.50.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Aurora Innovation. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.37 and a 52-week-low of $11.92. Aurora Innovation closed at $13.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Volta Inc (NYSE:VLTA). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Volta. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.11 and a 52-week-low of $8.20. At the end of the last trading period, Volta closed at $8.93.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for RingCentral is set to $240.00. For the third quarter, RingCentral had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $175.23. At the end of the last trading period, RingCentral closed at $181.95.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $350.00. For the third quarter, Twilio had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $235.00. At the end of the last trading period, Twilio closed at $261.73.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) with a Buy rating. The price target for LivePerson is set to $55.00. In the third quarter, LivePerson showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $72.23 and a 52-week-low of $33.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.40.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL). The price target seems to have been set at $350.00 for Burlington Stores. Burlington Stores earned $1.36 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $231.53. Burlington Stores closed at $278.92 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL). The price target seems to have been set at $141.00 for Ralph Lauren. For the second quarter, Ralph Lauren had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. The current stock performance of Ralph Lauren shows a 52-week-high of $142.06 and a 52-week-low of $97.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $115.85.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE). The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for Nike. Nike earned $1.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.10 and a 52-week-low of $125.44. Nike closed at $163.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dick's Sporting Goods is set to $161.00. Dick's Sporting Goods earned $3.19 in the third quarter, compared to $2.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.39 and a 52-week-low of $51.51. Dick's Sporting Goods closed at $106.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) with a Hold rating. The price target for Lululemon Athletica is set to $435.00. Lululemon Athletica earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $269.28. Lululemon Athletica closed at $402.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for PVH. For the third quarter, PVH had an EPS of $2.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.42 and a 52-week-low of $78.76. At the end of the last trading period, PVH closed at $97.82.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ross Stores is set to $136.00. Ross Stores earned $1.09 in the third quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.22 and a 52-week-low of $104.79. Ross Stores closed at $108.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) with a Buy rating. The price target for TJX Companies is set to $92.00. For the third quarter, TJX Companies had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The current stock performance of TJX Companies shows a 52-week-high of $76.94 and a 52-week-low of $61.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.06.
  • With a Hold rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Under Armour. For the third quarter, Under Armour had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.28 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. Under Armour closed at $22.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) with a Hold rating. The price target for VF is set to $79.00. For the second quarter, VF had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of VF shows a 52-week-high of $90.79 and a 52-week-low of $65.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.80.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Silvergate Capital is set to $260.00. For the third quarter, Silvergate Capital had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Silvergate Capital shows a 52-week-high of $239.26 and a 52-week-low of $40.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.95.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for KKR & Co. In the third quarter, KKR & Co showed an EPS of $1.05, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of KKR & Co shows a 52-week-high of $83.90 and a 52-week-low of $37.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.94.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Apollo Global Management is set to $91.00. For the third quarter, Apollo Global Management had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.07 and a 52-week-low of $45.40. Apollo Global Management closed at $70.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES). The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Ares Management. For the third quarter, Ares Management had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.08 and a 52-week-low of $44.43. Ares Management closed at $77.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Blackstone is set to $135.00. Blackstone earned $1.28 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.78 and a 52-week-low of $61.27. Blackstone closed at $127.87 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE). The price target seems to have been set at $109.00 for Hamilton Lane. For the second quarter, Hamilton Lane had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current stock performance of Hamilton Lane shows a 52-week-high of $116.00 and a 52-week-low of $72.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.28.

