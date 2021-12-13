QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 13, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 13, 2021 10:48 am
Upgrades

  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was changed from Underperform to Buy. In the third quarter, Globus Medical showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Globus Medical shows a 52-week-high of $84.23 and a 52-week-low of $58.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.95.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH) from Underperform to Buy. For the third quarter, Community Health Systems had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.04 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, Community Health Systems closed at $12.72.
  • For Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Essent Gr had an EPS of $1.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.22 and a 52-week-low of $39.62. At the end of the last trading period, Essent Gr closed at $43.55.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) from Hold to Buy. Bottomline Technologies earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.09 and a 52-week-low of $36.05. Bottomline Technologies closed at $53.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, GXO Logistics showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter.
  • Zelman upgraded the previous rating for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Meritage Homes showed an EPS of $5.25, compared to $2.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Meritage Homes shows a 52-week-high of $123.28 and a 52-week-low of $78.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.43.
  • Zelman upgraded the previous rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from Hold to Buy. KB Home earned $1.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $31.76. At the end of the last trading period, KB Home closed at $44.61.
  • For SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, SAP had an EPS of $2.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.48 and a 52-week-low of $119.88. At the end of the last trading period, SAP closed at $135.39.
  • For GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, GoPro showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.79 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. At the end of the last trading period, GoPro closed at $10.66.
  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $2.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.52. At the end of the last trading period, Spirit Airlines closed at $22.99.
  • For Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. Atmos Energy earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Atmos Energy shows a 52-week-high of $104.99 and a 52-week-low of $84.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.74.
  • Redburn Partners upgraded the previous rating for Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Warner Music Group showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.23 and a 52-week-low of $31.50. Warner Music Group closed at $40.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, National Instruments showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National Instruments shows a 52-week-high of $47.40 and a 52-week-low of $38.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.41.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, NetApp showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.69 and a 52-week-low of $58.83. NetApp closed at $89.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Pfizer showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.70 and a 52-week-low of $33.36. At the end of the last trading period, Pfizer closed at $52.78.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) from Neutral to Overweight. Coca-Cola earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.56 and a 52-week-low of $48.11. At the end of the last trading period, Coca-Cola closed at $56.28.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, PNM Resources had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.11 and a 52-week-low of $43.91. At the end of the last trading period, PNM Resources closed at $45.56.

Downgrades

  • According to R5 Capital, the prior rating for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Costco Wholesale showed an EPS of $2.97, compared to $2.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $561.27 and a 52-week-low of $307.00. At the end of the last trading period, Costco Wholesale closed at $558.82.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Merck & Co showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Merck & Co shows a 52-week-high of $91.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.62.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, IGM Biosciences showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.11 and a 52-week-low of $44.80. IGM Biosciences closed at $49.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Cambium Networks showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cambium Networks shows a 52-week-high of $66.40 and a 52-week-low of $22.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.20.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) from Overweight to Neutral. CommScope Hldg Co earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $9.25. CommScope Hldg Co closed at $11.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For The Timken Co (NYSE:TKR), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Timken showed an EPS of $1.18, compared to $1.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.39 and a 52-week-low of $64.66. At the end of the last trading period, Timken closed at $68.12.
  • For NorthWestern Corp (NASDAQ:NWE), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. NorthWestern earned $0.65 in the third quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.80 and a 52-week-low of $53.16. At the end of the last trading period, NorthWestern closed at $56.48.

Initiations

  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Braze is set to $90.00.
  • With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for UserTesting.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Prometheus Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. At the end of the last trading period, Prometheus Biosciences closed at $33.14.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:SG) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.77 and a 52-week-low of $11.53. At the end of the last trading period, Sirius Intl Insurance closed at $31.94.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) with an Outperform rating.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:SG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sirius Intl Insurance is set to $39.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.77 and a 52-week-low of $11.53. At the end of the last trading period, Sirius Intl Insurance closed at $31.94.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ:HQI). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for HireQuest. HireQuest earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.69 and a 52-week-low of $8.69. HireQuest closed at $20.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Iris Energy is set to $31.00.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Perion Network. Perion Network earned $0.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.52. Perion Network closed at $22.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for PowerSchool Holdings.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Paycor HCM.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for BigCommerce Holdings. In the third quarter, BigCommerce Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $38.36. BigCommerce Holdings closed at $38.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) with a Buy rating. For the second quarter, Logitech International had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. The current stock performance of Logitech International shows a 52-week-high of $140.17 and a 52-week-low of $76.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.29.
  • National Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Colliers Intl Gr is set to $170.00. In the third quarter, Colliers Intl Gr showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.64 and a 52-week-low of $84.02. Colliers Intl Gr closed at $142.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Boxlight. In the third quarter, Boxlight showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.28. At the end of the last trading period, Boxlight closed at $1.47.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Qualtrics International Inc (NASDAQ:XM). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Qualtrics International. In the third quarter, Qualtrics International showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.28 and a 52-week-low of $29.36. At the end of the last trading period, Qualtrics International closed at $33.57.

