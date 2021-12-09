Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 9, 2021

Upgrades

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Nuvei Corp (NASDAQ:NVEI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform.

For Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE), Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Cadence Bank earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.12 and a 52-week-low of $14.47. Cadence Bank closed at $29.39 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the third quarter, Boyd Gaming had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Boyd Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $71.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.48.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, LGI Homes showed an EPS of $4.05, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LGI Homes shows a 52-week-high of $188.00 and a 52-week-low of $95.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.99.

For Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Twilio showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $457.30 and a 52-week-low of $235.00. Twilio closed at $274.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel upgraded the previous rating for JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ:FROG) from Hold to Buy. JFrog earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.28 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. JFrog closed at $32.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) from Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Sarepta Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.83 and a 52-week-low of $65.30. At the end of the last trading period, Sarepta Therapeutics closed at $86.02.

For Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Engagesmart showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) from Underperform to Neutral. CVR Energy earned $0.24 in the third quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.22. CVR Energy closed at $16.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. UiPath earned $0.00 in the third quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UiPath shows a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.71.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Linde showed an EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $340.16 and a 52-week-low of $240.80. Linde closed at $333.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham upgraded the previous rating for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Inogen showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.35 and a 52-week-low of $29.28. At the end of the last trading period, Inogen closed at $33.08.

For Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Instructure Holdings had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $6.58, compared to $5.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of $414.99 and a 52-week-low of $217.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $356.96.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of CRH shows a 52-week-high of $53.99 and a 52-week-low of $39.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.94.

Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Yum Brands had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.77 and a 52-week-low of $101.18. Yum Brands closed at $131.74 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Brookfield Renewable earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.41 and a 52-week-low of $33.56. At the end of the last trading period, Brookfield Renewable closed at $34.38.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Brookfield Renewable Corp (NYSE:BEPC) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $107.83 and a 52-week-low of $34.13. Brookfield Renewable closed at $34.90 at the end of the last trading period.

For Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. Occidental Petroleum earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $35.75 and a 52-week-low of $16.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.77.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The current stock performance of Rio Tinto shows a 52-week-high of $95.97 and a 52-week-low of $59.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.88.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Phillips 66 had an EPS of $3.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.34 and a 52-week-low of $63.19. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips 66 closed at $71.85.

Downgrades

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Reata Pharmaceuticals earned $1.27 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Reata Pharmaceuticals closed at $54.42 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) was changed from Sector Perform to Underperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $213.12 and a 52-week-low of $153.67. Diageo closed at $211.93 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $42.39. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $45.27.

For Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, Snap One Holdings showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of Liberty SiriusXM Gr shows a 52-week-high of $56.26 and a 52-week-low of $39.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.46.

SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Reata Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current stock performance of Reata Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.42.

For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Air Products & Chemicals showed an EPS of $2.51, compared to $2.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $316.39 and a 52-week-low of $245.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $295.67.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $6.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.90. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $585.45. Charter Communications closed at $642.07 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Allison Transmission had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $32.55. At the end of the last trading period, Allison Transmission closed at $36.12.

For Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Reata Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. At the end of the last trading period, Reata Pharmaceuticals closed at $54.42.

For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH), Needham downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Buy. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.81 in the third quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.36 and a 52-week-low of $119.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $128.96 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) from Overweight to Neutral. Canadian Natural Res earned $1.41 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian Natural Res shows a 52-week-high of $44.33 and a 52-week-low of $22.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.07.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, Altice USA showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Altice USA shows a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.86.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Enviva Partners earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enviva Partners shows a 52-week-high of $73.33 and a 52-week-low of $44.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.95.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) from Neutral to Underweight. SunPower earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. SunPower closed at $24.94 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Cincinnati Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Cincinnati Financial showed an EPS of $1.28, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cincinnati Financial shows a 52-week-high of $127.25 and a 52-week-low of $78.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.21.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Marsh & McLennan showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.82 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.90 and a 52-week-low of $106.95. Marsh & McLennan closed at $172.91 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the third quarter, CVR Energy showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CVR Energy shows a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.50.

According to Chardan Capital, the prior rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $40.14 and a 52-week-low of $19.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.00.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Allstate earned $0.73 in the third quarter, compared to $2.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.00 and a 52-week-low of $102.44. Allstate closed at $109.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Trxade Health Inc (NASDAQ:MEDS). The price target seems to have been set at $4.50 for Trxade Health. In the third quarter, Trxade Health showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.82 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Trxade Health closed at $3.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XRTX). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for XORTX Therapeutics. XORTX Therapeutics earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on WR Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) with a Buy rating. The price target for WR Berkley is set to $105.00. For the third quarter, WR Berkley had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of WR Berkley shows a 52-week-high of $84.93 and a 52-week-low of $61.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.90.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for AbbVie is set to $165.00. For the third quarter, AbbVie had an EPS of $3.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.83. The current stock performance of AbbVie shows a 52-week-high of $122.45 and a 52-week-low of $101.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.87.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is set to $750.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $15.37 in the third quarter, compared to $8.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $686.62 and a 52-week-low of $441.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $654.04.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is set to $270.00. In the third quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $3.56, compared to $2.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $242.99 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $206.61.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Merck & Co. For the third quarter, Merck & Co had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.32. Merck & Co closed at $73.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Biogen is set to $250.00. For the third quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $4.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.84. The current stock performance of Biogen shows a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $221.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $234.72.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pfizer is set to $60.00. Pfizer earned $1.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.70 and a 52-week-low of $33.36. Pfizer closed at $51.40 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Bristol-Myers Squibb. In the third quarter, Bristol-Myers Squibb showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bristol-Myers Squibb shows a 52-week-high of $69.75 and a 52-week-low of $53.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.60.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Amgen is set to $210.00. In the third quarter, Amgen showed an EPS of $4.67, compared to $4.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amgen shows a 52-week-high of $276.69 and a 52-week-low of $198.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $213.53.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set to $72.00. In the third quarter, Gilead Sciences showed an EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gilead Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $56.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.71.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Eli Lilly. In the third quarter, Eli Lilly showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $275.87 and a 52-week-low of $146.91. Eli Lilly closed at $244.32 at the end of the last trading period.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Recruiter.Com Group Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Recruiter.Com Group is set to $9.00. The current stock performance of Recruiter.Com Group shows a 52-week-high of $5.86 and a 52-week-low of $1.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.76.

Macquarie initiated coverage on Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Informatica is set to $40.00. For the third quarter, Informatica had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16.

William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) with a Market Perform rating. In the third quarter, Lindblad Expeditions showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.91 and a 52-week-low of $11.31. At the end of the last trading period, Lindblad Expeditions closed at $16.35.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) with a Positive rating. The price target for Forward Air is set to $132.00. For the third quarter, Forward Air had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.55 and a 52-week-low of $70.93. At the end of the last trading period, Forward Air closed at $109.90.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is set to $395.00. In the third quarter, Old Dominion Freight Line showed an EPS of $2.47, compared to $1.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $373.58 and a 52-week-low of $189.45. Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $356.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Susquehanna initiated coverage on Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) with a Positive rating. The price target for Saia is set to $400.00. Saia earned $2.86 in the third quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $365.50 and a 52-week-low of $171.16. Saia closed at $330.34 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International Inc (NYSE:TFII). The price target seems to have been set at $132.00 for TFI International. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.50 and a 52-week-low of $50.10. TFI International closed at $109.12 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Janus International Group Inc (NYSE:JBI). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Janus Intl Gr. For the third quarter, Janus Intl Gr had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of Janus Intl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $15.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.48.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Upstart Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. At the end of the last trading period, Upstart Holdings closed at $194.37.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAPT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RAPT Therapeutics is set to $61.00. RAPT Therapeutics earned $0.63 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.26 and a 52-week-low of $14.89. RAPT Therapeutics closed at $30.89 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for EVgo. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.17. EVgo closed at $12.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apollo Endosurgery is set to $12.00. In the third quarter, Apollo Endosurgery showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.39 and a 52-week-low of $3.23. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Endosurgery closed at $8.59.

With a Buy rating, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Cloudflare. For the third quarter, Cloudflare had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $221.64 and a 52-week-low of $60.96. Cloudflare closed at $160.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:BCYC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bicycle Therapeutics is set to $85.00. In the third quarter, Bicycle Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.08 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. At the end of the last trading period, Bicycle Therapeutics closed at $56.00.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for FuboTV. For the third quarter, FuboTV had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.29 and a 52-week-low of $14.64. At the end of the last trading period, FuboTV closed at $19.77.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Green Plains. Green Plains earned $1.18 in the third quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Green Plains shows a 52-week-high of $44.27 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.36.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Opiant Pharmaceuticals is set to $42.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals earned $0.56 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.77 and a 52-week-low of $7.86. At the end of the last trading period, Opiant Pharmaceuticals closed at $32.20.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Benson Hill is set to $9.00. For the third quarter, Benson Hill had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11.

