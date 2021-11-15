Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2021
Upgrades
- For Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Targa Resources had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.18 and a 52-week-low of $19.78. Targa Resources closed at $54.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Hanmi Financial had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.22 and a 52-week-low of $9.68. Hanmi Financial closed at $23.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- R5 Capital upgraded the previous rating for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Dollar Tree showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Dollar Tree closed at $113.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CRBU), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Caribou Biosciences's EPS was $0.46. Caribou Biosciences closed at $21.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Vector Group earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.80 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Vector Group closed at $15.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Dollar Tree showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Dollar Tree closed at $113.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Graphic Packaging Holding shows a 52-week-high of $20.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.66.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Fluor showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.08 and a 52-week-low of $12.79. At the end of the last trading period, Fluor closed at $22.33.
- For Eneti Inc (NYSE:NETI), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Eneti earned $0.90 in the second quarter, compared to $5.68 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eneti shows a 52-week-high of $24.74 and a 52-week-low of $8.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.97.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Amicus Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.39 and a 52-week-low of $8.60. Amicus Therapeutics closed at $11.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $2.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of Chevron shows a 52-week-high of $116.21 and a 52-week-low of $79.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $114.23.
- According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Blink Charging showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.35. Blink Charging closed at $40.01 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:GP), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, GreenPower Motor Co showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GreenPower Motor Co shows a 52-week-high of $34.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.62.
- According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for FuboTV Inc (NYSE:FUBO) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. FuboTV earned $0.59 in the third quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.29 and a 52-week-low of $14.64. FuboTV closed at $24.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for 23andMe Holding Co (NASDAQ:ME) was changed from Buy to Neutral. 23andMe Holding earned $0.04 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.68 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, 23andMe Holding closed at $12.62.
- According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, SpartanNash had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.71. At the end of the last trading period, SpartanNash closed at $25.81.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Wayfair had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $221.09. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $258.01.
- For TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI), Societe Generale downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, TechnipFMC had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of TechnipFMC shows a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.89.
- For Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX:LEU), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Centrus Energy showed an EPS of $2.95, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.88 and a 52-week-low of $9.11. Centrus Energy closed at $85.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the third quarter, Radware showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.78 and a 52-week-low of $24.53. Radware closed at $32.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the third quarter, Akamai Technologies had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.91 and a 52-week-low of $92.64. At the end of the last trading period, Akamai Technologies closed at $111.51.
- For Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Shopify had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1674.79 and a 52-week-low of $880.00. At the end of the last trading period, Shopify closed at $1669.52.
- For Root Inc (NASDAQ:ROOT), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Root earned $0.53 in the third quarter, compared to $2.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.60. Root closed at $5.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- For EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, EVgo earned $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.17. At the end of the last trading period, EVgo closed at $18.90.
- For Prometheus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RXDX), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the third quarter, Prometheus Biosciences earned $0.70. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.11. Prometheus Biosciences closed at $36.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) was changed from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, TG Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.74 and a 52-week-low of $21.06. At the end of the last trading period, TG Therapeutics closed at $31.78.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) from Buy to Sell. For the third quarter, BioXcel Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.74 and a 52-week-low of $23.07. BioXcel Therapeutics closed at $34.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, National Vision Holdings had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.92 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. National Vision Holdings closed at $50.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Catalyst Biosciences had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. The current stock performance of Catalyst Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $7.55 and a 52-week-low of $1.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.71.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on The Vita Coco Co Inc (NASDAQ:COCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vita Coco is set to $18.00. In the third quarter, Vita Coco showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the end of the last trading period, Vita Coco closed at $14.50.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Navitas Semiconductor is set to $24.00. In the third quarter, Navitas Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. Navitas Semiconductor closed at $18.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ventyx Biosciences is set to $50.00. At the end of the last trading period, Ventyx Biosciences closed at $22.97.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on LumiraDx Ltd (NASDAQ:LMDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for LumiraDx is set to $20.00. LumiraDx earned $0.16 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.85.
- With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Portillos. Portillos closed at $47.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Stronghold Digital Mining is set to $35.00. Stronghold Digital Mining closed at $26.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- Zelman initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL) with a Buy rating. In the third quarter, Carlisle Companies showed an EPS of $2.99, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $240.03 and a 52-week-low of $136.68. Carlisle Companies closed at $239.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS initiated coverage on P10 Inc (NYSE:PX) with a Buy rating. The price target for P10 is set to $15.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, P10's EPS was $0.15. At the end of the last trading period, P10 closed at $13.45.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for CytomX Therapeutics. For the third quarter, CytomX Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.05 and a 52-week-low of $4.28. At the end of the last trading period, CytomX Therapeutics closed at $7.02.
- With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE:KD). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Kyndryl Hldgs.Kyndryl Hldgs closed at $20.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on P10 Inc (NYSE:PX). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for P10. In the third quarter, P10 earned $0.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.45.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Enfusion. Enfusion closed at $22.94 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.