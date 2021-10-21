fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.87
374.11
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
-2680.41
63321.00
-4.06%
DIA
-1.23
357.26
-0.35%
SPY
-0.39
452.80
-0.09%
TLT
+ 0.07
142.66
+ 0.05%
GLD
-0.27
167.17
-0.16%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 21, 2021 11:00 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2021

Upgrades

For Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Coterra Energy shows a 52-week-high of $14.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.41.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Aramark had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.12 and a 52-week-low of $26.93. Aramark closed at $36.07 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.19. The current stock performance of Carnival shows a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.44.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) from Hold to Buy. Denny’s earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $8.54. At the end of the last trading period, Denny’s closed at $14.60.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. AudioCodes earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.90. AudioCodes closed at $36.00 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Wintrust Financial had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.67. The current stock performance of Wintrust Financial shows a 52-week-high of $91.97 and a 52-week-low of $45.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.82.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) from Outperform to Underperform. Vale earned $1.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. At the end of the last trading period, Vale closed at $13.85.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Krispy Kreme earned $0.13. The current stock performance of Krispy Kreme shows a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.92.

CIBC downgraded the previous rating for Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) from Outperformer to Neutral. For the second quarter, Resolute Forest Products had an EPS of $3.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Resolute Forest Products shows a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.67.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Fiverr International had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $336.00 and a 52-week-low of $129.21. At the end of the last trading period, Fiverr International closed at $192.81.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Wix.com showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $171.37. At the end of the last trading period, Wix.com closed at $197.35.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Canadian National Railway showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian National Railway shows a 52-week-high of $132.82 and a 52-week-low of $98.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.79.

For LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. LivePerson earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $72.23 and a 52-week-low of $47.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.28.

For Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Avaya Hldgs earned $0.75 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.06 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. At the end of the last trading period, Avaya Hldgs closed at $19.51.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Datto Holding Corp (NYSE:MSP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Datto Holding is set to $38.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Datto Holding’s EPS was $0.17. The current stock performance of Datto Holding shows a 52-week-high of $33.46 and a 52-week-low of $21.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.39.

William Blair initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) with an Outperform rating. Tempest Therapeutics earned $7.63 in the second quarter, compared to $11.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. Tempest Therapeutics closed at $13.90 at the end of the last trading period.

For Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Jasper Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.20.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Cellebrite DI. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Cellebrite DI closed at $10.96.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Squarespace is set to $50.00. Squarespace earned $3.22 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Squarespace shows a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.23.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Affimed is set to $10.00. Affimed earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Affimed shows a 52-week-high of $11.74 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.07.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Getty Realty. For the second quarter, Getty Realty had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.21 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. Getty Realty closed at $32.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (NYSE:OPA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Magnum Opus Acquisition is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Magnum Opus Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $10.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.91.

Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bandwidth is set to $160.00. In the second quarter, Bandwidth showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.70 and a 52-week-low of $76.80. Bandwidth closed at $89.33 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ra Medical Systems is set to $12.00. Ra Medical Systems earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $10.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ra Medical Systems shows a 52-week-high of $9.82 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.00.

For Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC:HTZZ), Odeon Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The current stock performance of Hertz Global Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.06.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ESS Tech is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, ESS Tech closed at $15.78.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on 8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for 8×8. For the first quarter, 8×8 had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.17 and a 52-week-low of $15.52. At the end of the last trading period, 8×8 closed at $23.77.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG). The price target seems to have been set at $185.00 for Everbridge. For the second quarter, Everbridge had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $100.17. Everbridge closed at $150.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for HubSpot is set to $800.00. HubSpot earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $817.33 and a 52-week-low of $283.87. HubSpot closed at $795.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RingCentral is set to $350.00. For the second quarter, RingCentral had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of RingCentral shows a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $207.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $241.46.

Barclays initiated coverage on Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vonage Hldgs is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, Vonage Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. At the end of the last trading period, Vonage Hldgs closed at $16.07.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Zendesk. In the second quarter, Zendesk showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.60 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. Zendesk closed at $128.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Zoom Video Communications. In the second quarter, Zoom Video Communications showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $575.69 and a 52-week-low of $250.11. Zoom Video Communications closed at $275.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Reinvent Technology. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, Reinvent Technology closed at $9.97.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 28, 2019

Jefferies Upgrades Affimed to Buy, Raises Price Target to $4