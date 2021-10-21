Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2021

Upgrades

For Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Coterra Energy shows a 52-week-high of $14.37 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.41.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Aramark had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.12 and a 52-week-low of $26.93. Aramark closed at $36.07 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was changed from Sell to Hold. For the third quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.19. The current stock performance of Carnival shows a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.44.

Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) from Hold to Buy. Denny’s earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $8.54. At the end of the last trading period, Denny’s closed at $14.60.

For AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. AudioCodes earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.90. AudioCodes closed at $36.00 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Janney Montgomery Scott, the prior rating for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Wintrust Financial had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.67. The current stock performance of Wintrust Financial shows a 52-week-high of $91.97 and a 52-week-low of $45.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.82.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) from Outperform to Underperform. Vale earned $1.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. At the end of the last trading period, Vale closed at $13.85.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Krispy Kreme earned $0.13. The current stock performance of Krispy Kreme shows a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $12.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.92.

CIBC downgraded the previous rating for Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) from Outperformer to Neutral. For the second quarter, Resolute Forest Products had an EPS of $3.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Resolute Forest Products shows a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.67.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Fiverr International had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $336.00 and a 52-week-low of $129.21. At the end of the last trading period, Fiverr International closed at $192.81.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Wix.com showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $171.37. At the end of the last trading period, Wix.com closed at $197.35.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Canadian National Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Canadian National Railway showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian National Railway shows a 52-week-high of $132.82 and a 52-week-low of $98.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.79.

For LivePerson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. LivePerson earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivePerson shows a 52-week-high of $72.23 and a 52-week-low of $47.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.28.

For Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Avaya Hldgs earned $0.75 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.06 and a 52-week-low of $15.86. At the end of the last trading period, Avaya Hldgs closed at $19.51.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Datto Holding Corp (NYSE:MSP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Datto Holding is set to $38.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Datto Holding’s EPS was $0.17. The current stock performance of Datto Holding shows a 52-week-high of $33.46 and a 52-week-low of $21.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.39.

William Blair initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST) with an Outperform rating. Tempest Therapeutics earned $7.63 in the second quarter, compared to $11.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. Tempest Therapeutics closed at $13.90 at the end of the last trading period.

For Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Jasper Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.20.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Cellebrite DI. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Cellebrite DI closed at $10.96.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Squarespace is set to $50.00. Squarespace earned $3.22 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Squarespace shows a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $33.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.23.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Affimed is set to $10.00. Affimed earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Affimed shows a 52-week-high of $11.74 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.07.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Getty Realty. For the second quarter, Getty Realty had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.21 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. Getty Realty closed at $32.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd (NYSE:OPA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Magnum Opus Acquisition is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Magnum Opus Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $10.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.91.

Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bandwidth is set to $160.00. In the second quarter, Bandwidth showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.70 and a 52-week-low of $76.80. Bandwidth closed at $89.33 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ra Medical Systems is set to $12.00. Ra Medical Systems earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $10.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ra Medical Systems shows a 52-week-high of $9.82 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.00.

For Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC:HTZZ), Odeon Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The current stock performance of Hertz Global Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.06.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ESS Tech is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, ESS Tech closed at $15.78.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on 8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for 8×8. For the first quarter, 8×8 had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.17 and a 52-week-low of $15.52. At the end of the last trading period, 8×8 closed at $23.77.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG). The price target seems to have been set at $185.00 for Everbridge. For the second quarter, Everbridge had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.98 and a 52-week-low of $100.17. Everbridge closed at $150.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for HubSpot is set to $800.00. HubSpot earned $0.43 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $817.33 and a 52-week-low of $283.87. HubSpot closed at $795.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for RingCentral is set to $350.00. For the second quarter, RingCentral had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of RingCentral shows a 52-week-high of $449.00 and a 52-week-low of $207.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $241.46.

Barclays initiated coverage on Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vonage Hldgs is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, Vonage Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. At the end of the last trading period, Vonage Hldgs closed at $16.07.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Zendesk. In the second quarter, Zendesk showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.60 and a 52-week-low of $103.28. Zendesk closed at $128.41 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM). The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Zoom Video Communications. In the second quarter, Zoom Video Communications showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $575.69 and a 52-week-low of $250.11. Zoom Video Communications closed at $275.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Reinvent Technology. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, Reinvent Technology closed at $9.97.

