Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 19, 2021 10:02 am
Upgrades

Maxim Group upgraded the previous rating for Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) from Hold to Buy. Indaptus Therapeutics earned $5.53 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Indaptus Therapeutics closed at $7.54.

Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the previous rating for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) from Hold to Buy. Credit Suisse Group earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Credit Suisse Group shows a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.45.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) was changed from Underperform to Peer Perform. WEC Energy Gr earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.85 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. At the end of the last trading period, WEC Energy Gr closed at $88.84.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) was changed from Underperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, Macerich showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. Macerich closed at $18.15 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, argenx had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $244.98. argenx closed at $291.93 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Shell Midstream Partners earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.17. Shell Midstream Partners closed at $11.81 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Xcel Energy had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Xcel Energy shows a 52-week-high of $76.44 and a 52-week-low of $57.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.68.

For Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Eversource Energy had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of Eversource Energy shows a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $76.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.41.

For Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. At the end of the last trading period, Pearson closed at $8.52.

For Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Albemarle shows a 52-week-high of $253.09 and a 52-week-low of $90.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $236.91.

For Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Crown Castle Intl had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current stock performance of Crown Castle Intl shows a 52-week-high of $204.62 and a 52-week-low of $146.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $167.81.

For SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, SBA Communications had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $369.56 and a 52-week-low of $232.88. SBA Communications closed at $323.40 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Ranger Oil Corp (NASDAQ:ROCC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.48 and a 52-week-low of $8.78. At the end of the last trading period, Ranger Oil closed at $30.73.

For Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to In-Line. For the second quarter, Diamondrock Hospitality had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.48 and a 52-week-low of $4.68. At the end of the last trading period, Diamondrock Hospitality closed at $9.56.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Albertsons Companies earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Albertsons Companies shows a 52-week-high of $34.09 and a 52-week-low of $13.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.51.

Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Zillow Gr showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zillow Gr shows a 52-week-high of $212.40 and a 52-week-low of $83.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.46.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) from Peer Perform to Underperform. Fortis earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortis shows a 52-week-high of $47.02 and a 52-week-low of $38.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.46.

For Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Consolidated Comms Hldgs had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Consolidated Comms Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.33.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Holly Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of Holly Energy Partners shows a 52-week-high of $23.69 and a 52-week-low of $10.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.04.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the second quarter, Williams Companies had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.89 and a 52-week-low of $18.26. At the end of the last trading period, Williams Companies closed at $29.29.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Enterprise Prods Partners showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.69 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. At the end of the last trading period, Enterprise Prods Partners closed at $24.57.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, International Paper had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.27 and a 52-week-low of $42.48. At the end of the last trading period, International Paper closed at $52.87.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Kaleido Biosciences had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The current stock performance of Kaleido Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $20.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.85.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Flexion Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The current stock performance of Flexion Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $13.66 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.31.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) from Outperform to In-Line. Marriott Intl earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $161.42 and a 52-week-low of $88.92. Marriott Intl closed at $159.21 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Esperion Therapeutics showed an EPS of $1.67, compared to $4.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.37. At the end of the last trading period, Esperion Therapeutics closed at $8.86.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Cue Health. In the second quarter, Cue Health showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Cue Health closed at $9.95.

With an Outperform rating, Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek Inc (NYSE:SRT). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for StarTek. StarTek earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of StarTek shows a 52-week-high of $9.80 and a 52-week-low of $4.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.63.

CLSA initiated coverage on Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FUTU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Futu Holdings is set to $110.00. Futu Holdings earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $204.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.30. At the end of the last trading period, Futu Holdings closed at $63.98.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Clearwater Analytics Hldg. The current stock performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.11.

William Blair initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.11.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN). The price target seems to have been set at $294.00 for Churchill Downs. In the second quarter, Churchill Downs showed an EPS of $3.08, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Churchill Downs shows a 52-week-high of $262.20 and a 52-week-low of $147.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $257.03.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Clearwater Analytics Hldg. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Clearwater Analytics Hldg closed at $25.11.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clearwater Analytics Hldg is set to $27.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Clearwater Analytics Hldg closed at $25.11 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Vor Biopharma. Vor Biopharma earned $0.50 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Vor Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $63.62 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.76.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Macrogenics is set to $39.00. For the second quarter, Macrogenics had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.48 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. At the end of the last trading period, Macrogenics closed at $19.74.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Clearwater Analytics Hldg. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Clearwater Analytics Hldg closed at $25.11.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Cue Health. For the second quarter, Cue Health had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Cue Health closed at $9.95.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cano Health is set to $11.00. Cano Health earned $0.03 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. At the end of the last trading period, Cano Health closed at $11.10.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celularity is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of Celularity shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.33.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on ToughBuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) with a Buy rating. The price target for ToughBuilt Industries is set to $1.50. In the second quarter, ToughBuilt Industries showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.46. At the end of the last trading period, ToughBuilt Industries closed at $0.50.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arbe Robotics is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of Arbe Robotics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.22.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Beam Therapeutics is set to $117.00. For the second quarter, Beam Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.52 and a 52-week-low of $29.43. Beam Therapeutics closed at $90.71 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Cue Health. In the second quarter, Cue Health showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Cue Health closed at $9.95 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Penn National Gaming. For the second quarter, Penn National Gaming had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.09. Penn National Gaming closed at $77.30 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS). The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for Scientific Games. In the second quarter, Scientific Games showed an EPS of $1.10, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.16 and a 52-week-low of $30.11. At the end of the last trading period, Scientific Games closed at $85.26.

Berenberg initiated coverage on International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intl Game Tech is set to $35.00. Intl Game Tech earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.68. Intl Game Tech closed at $29.07 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Editas Medicine. For the second quarter, Editas Medicine had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of Editas Medicine shows a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.28.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Landos Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LABP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Landos Biopharma is set to $50.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Landos Biopharma’s EPS was $0.12. The current stock performance of Landos Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $16.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.66.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP). The price target seems to have been set at $126.00 for CRISPR Therapeutics. For the second quarter, CRISPR Therapeutics had an EPS of $9.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.20 and a 52-week-low of $84.38. At the end of the last trading period, CRISPR Therapeutics closed at $96.21.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Clearwater Analytics Hldg. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Clearwater Analytics Hldg closed at $25.11.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clearwater Analytics Hldg is set to $29.00. The current stock performance of Clearwater Analytics Hldg shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.11.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Academy Sports is set to $50.00. Academy Sports earned $2.34 in the second quarter, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.65 and a 52-week-low of $13.57. Academy Sports closed at $41.23 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Blink Charging. For the second quarter, Blink Charging had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. At the end of the last trading period, Blink Charging closed at $28.79.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Teladoc Health is set to $156.00. Teladoc Health earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $308.00 and a 52-week-low of $120.67. At the end of the last trading period, Teladoc Health closed at $136.21.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Clearwater Analytics Hldg is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Clearwater Analytics Hldg closed at $25.11.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

