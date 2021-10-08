Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021

Upgrades

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) from Neutral to Buy. Northern Trust earned $1.79 in the second quarter, compared to $1.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.10 and a 52-week-low of $76.20. At the end of the last trading period, Northern Trust closed at $112.95.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Plug Power earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.09.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Hormel Foods earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.51 and a 52-week-low of $40.48. Hormel Foods closed at $41.34 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Oatly Group’s EPS was $0.11. The current stock performance of Oatly Group shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.73.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Union Pacific earned $2.72 in the second quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Union Pacific shows a 52-week-high of $231.26 and a 52-week-low of $171.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $211.88.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Daimler AG (OTC:DDAIF) from Neutral to Buy. Daimler earned $4.05 in the second quarter, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Daimler shows a 52-week-high of $98.00 and a 52-week-low of $51.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.67.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Lexington Realty had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. At the end of the last trading period, Lexington Realty closed at $13.79.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. First Hawaiian earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Hawaiian shows a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.53.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Meredith had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.83 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. At the end of the last trading period, Meredith closed at $58.08.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) from Buy to Hold. Home Depot earned $4.53 in the second quarter, compared to $4.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Home Depot shows a 52-week-high of $345.69 and a 52-week-low of $246.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $337.48.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Lowe’s Companies showed an EPS of $4.25, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $215.22 and a 52-week-low of $146.72. At the end of the last trading period, Lowe’s Companies closed at $207.90.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Cellectis had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The current stock performance of Cellectis shows a 52-week-high of $34.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.02.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Allogene Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.92 and a 52-week-low of $20.58. At the end of the last trading period, Allogene Therapeutics closed at $24.38.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Charter Communications showed an EPS of $5.29, compared to $3.63 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $572.46. Charter Communications closed at $741.95 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Cable One showed an EPS of $16.68, compared to $10.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cable One shows a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1674.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1834.31.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Fastenal showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastenal shows a 52-week-high of $56.39 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.72.

For Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Allogene Therapeutics earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.92 and a 52-week-low of $20.58. At the end of the last trading period, Allogene Therapeutics closed at $24.38.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Sirius XM Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sirius XM Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $8.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.29.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JB Hunt Transport Servs shows a 52-week-high of $184.38 and a 52-week-low of $119.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $173.05.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Omeros earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.59. At the end of the last trading period, Omeros closed at $7.43.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Conagra Brands earned $0.50 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.09 and a 52-week-low of $32.25. Conagra Brands closed at $34.22 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Omega Healthcare is set to $36.00. In the second quarter, Omega Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Omega Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $39.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.76.

BTIG initiated coverage on Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sema4 Holdings is set to $12.00. Sema4 Holdings earned $0.00 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Sema4 Holdings shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.88.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on AquaBounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) with a Buy rating. The price target for AquaBounty Technologies is set to $6.00. For the second quarter, AquaBounty Technologies had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.32 and a 52-week-low of $3.52. AquaBounty Technologies closed at $3.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:BIOX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bioceres Crop Solutions is set to $21.00. In the fourth quarter, Bioceres Crop Solutions showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $17.94 and a 52-week-low of $5.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.14.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE:CTVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $53.00. In the second quarter, Corteva showed an EPS of $1.40, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Corteva shows a 52-week-high of $49.98 and a 52-week-low of $30.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.49.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Evogene is set to $7.00. Evogene earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.24 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. At the end of the last trading period, Evogene closed at $2.54.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ:RSLS). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Reshape Lifesciences. In the second quarter, Reshape Lifesciences earned $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.42. At the end of the last trading period, Reshape Lifesciences closed at $2.48.

Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (NYSE:DDL) with a Buy rating. Dingdong (Cayman) earned $6.98 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. Dingdong (Cayman) closed at $24.11 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celcuity is set to $50.00. In the second quarter, Celcuity showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.01 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. Celcuity closed at $16.95 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Insmed. For the second quarter, Insmed had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.44 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Insmed closed at $27.61 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN). The price target seems to have been set at $14.50 for William Penn. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.15. At the end of the last trading period, William Penn closed at $12.18.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corning is set to $45.00. For the second quarter, Corning had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.82 and a 52-week-low of $31.28. Corning closed at $36.94 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for OneMain Holdings. OneMain Holdings earned $2.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OneMain Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $63.19 and a 52-week-low of $34.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.10.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for General Electric is set to $107.00. In the second quarter, General Electric showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.36 and a 52-week-low of $6.21. At the end of the last trading period, General Electric closed at $105.51.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Emerson Electric is set to $99.00. In the third quarter, Emerson Electric showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.99 and a 52-week-low of $63.65. At the end of the last trading period, Emerson Electric closed at $97.34.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Eaton Corp is set to $159.00. In the second quarter, Eaton Corp showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.32 and a 52-week-low of $101.52. Eaton Corp closed at $153.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Fortive is set to $72.00. In the second quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortive shows a 52-week-high of $82.12 and a 52-week-low of $60.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.43.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Lennox International is set to $310.00. Lennox International earned $4.57 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.36 and a 52-week-low of $266.77. Lennox International closed at $303.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Hubbell is set to $192.00. In the second quarter, Hubbell showed an EPS of $2.36, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $209.65 and a 52-week-low of $140.13. At the end of the last trading period, Hubbell closed at $183.87.

Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CareTrust REIT is set to $23.00. CareTrust REIT earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CareTrust REIT shows a 52-week-high of $24.89 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.26.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) with a Hold rating. The price target for Denny’s is set to $17.00. In the second quarter, Denny’s showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Denny’s shows a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $8.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.40.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Johnson Controls Intl is set to $82.00. In the third quarter, Johnson Controls Intl showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Johnson Controls Intl shows a 52-week-high of $76.83 and a 52-week-low of $40.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.29.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Allegion is set to $159.00. Allegion earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.69 and a 52-week-low of $95.67. Allegion closed at $131.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Rockwell Automation is set to $256.00. Rockwell Automation earned $2.31 in the third quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rockwell Automation shows a 52-week-high of $327.20 and a 52-week-low of $230.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $304.84.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Parker Hannifin is set to $337.00. Parker Hannifin earned $4.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Parker Hannifin shows a 52-week-high of $324.68 and a 52-week-low of $200.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.76.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on The Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ:SKIN). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Beauty Health. In the second quarter, Beauty Health earned $1.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $11.12. At the end of the last trading period, Beauty Health closed at $26.72.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK). The price target seems to have been set at $227.00 for Stanley Black & Decker. In the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker showed an EPS of $3.08, compared to $1.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.00 and a 52-week-low of $161.80. At the end of the last trading period, Stanley Black & Decker closed at $177.61.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE:TT) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Trane Technologies is set to $163.00. Trane Technologies earned $1.92 in the second quarter, compared to $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $207.06 and a 52-week-low of $123.08. At the end of the last trading period, Trane Technologies closed at $177.21.

With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE:OTIS). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Otis Worldwide. In the second quarter, Otis Worldwide showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.84 and a 52-week-low of $58.77. At the end of the last trading period, Otis Worldwide closed at $84.38.

With an Underweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV). The price target seems to have been set at $152.00 for Dover. Dover earned $2.06 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.46 and a 52-week-low of $108.00. Dover closed at $159.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) with a Perform rating. Desktop Metal earned $0.08 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.94 and a 52-week-low of $6.70. At the end of the last trading period, Desktop Metal closed at $7.19.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Barings BDC is set to $12.00. In the second quarter, Barings BDC showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.15 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Barings BDC closed at $10.97 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Carrier Global. For the second quarter, Carrier Global had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of Carrier Global shows a 52-week-high of $58.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.35.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ingersoll Rand is set to $54.00. For the second quarter, Ingersoll Rand had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Ingersoll Rand shows a 52-week-high of $55.62 and a 52-week-low of $34.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.70.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on 3M Co (NYSE:MMM). The price target seems to have been set at $179.00 for 3M. For the second quarter, 3M had an EPS of $2.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.78. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.95 and a 52-week-low of $156.13. 3M closed at $177.80 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.