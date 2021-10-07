fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
October 7, 2021 10:02 am
Upgrades

  • For State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, State Street showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of State Street shows a 52-week-high of $94.64 and a 52-week-low of $57.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.47.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) was changed from Underperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Northern Trust showed an EPS of $1.79, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.10 and a 52-week-low of $76.20. Northern Trust closed at $111.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • MoffettNathanson upgraded the previous rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) from Sell to Neutral. AT&T earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. At the end of the last trading period, AT&T closed at $27.31.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, NIO showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.99 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. NIO closed at $33.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL), Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Marvell Technology earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.27 and a 52-week-low of $35.30. At the end of the last trading period, Marvell Technology closed at $63.75.
  • For Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ:TER), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Teradyne had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.90 and a 52-week-low of $80.57. At the end of the last trading period, Teradyne closed at $109.00.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Voyager Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. At the end of the last trading period, Voyager Therapeutics closed at $3.87.
  • For Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Tata Motors showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.27 and a 52-week-low of $8.57. At the end of the last trading period, Tata Motors closed at $22.34.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Canon had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.94 and a 52-week-low of $15.46. At the end of the last trading period, Canon closed at $23.70.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Five Below earned $1.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five Below shows a 52-week-high of $237.86 and a 52-week-low of $124.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $175.75.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Schlumberger earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Schlumberger shows a 52-week-high of $36.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.94.
  • For Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Gogo showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.23 and a 52-week-low of $8.02. At the end of the last trading period, Gogo closed at $14.98.

Downgrades

  • For Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Sell. For the second quarter, Pinnacle West Capital had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. The current stock performance of Pinnacle West Capital shows a 52-week-high of $91.88 and a 52-week-low of $69.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.18.
  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Bank of America showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.75 and a 52-week-low of $23.12. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $44.24.
  • For Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Citrix Systems had an EPS of $1.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The current stock performance of Citrix Systems shows a 52-week-high of $146.94 and a 52-week-low of $94.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.96.
  • For Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ally Financial earned $2.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ally Financial shows a 52-week-high of $56.61 and a 52-week-low of $25.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.69.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Takeda Pharmaceutical had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. At the end of the last trading period, Takeda Pharmaceutical closed at $14.31.
  • For Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Teleflex had an EPS of $3.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $449.38 and a 52-week-low of $312.33. Teleflex closed at $378.74 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Imperial Oil Ltd (AMEX:IMO) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Imperial Oil is set to $45.00. In the second quarter, Imperial Oil showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.70. Imperial Oil closed at $32.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cenovus Energy is set to $18.00. Cenovus Energy earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cenovus Energy shows a 52-week-high of $10.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.57.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Suncor Energy is set to $38.00. Suncor Energy earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.73 and a 52-week-low of $10.67. At the end of the last trading period, Suncor Energy closed at $21.56.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Canadian Natural Res. Canadian Natural Res earned $1.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Canadian Natural Res shows a 52-week-high of $39.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.32.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LTRN). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Lantern Pharma. In the second quarter, Lantern Pharma showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. At the end of the last trading period, Lantern Pharma closed at $9.49.
  • With a Neutral rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SmartRent Inc (NYSE:SMRT). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for SmartRent. Interestingly, in the second quarter, SmartRent's EPS was $4.87. SmartRent closed at $12.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Sylvamo is set to $38.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.80.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI). The price target seems to have been set at $143.00 for Life Storage. For the second quarter, Life Storage had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. The current stock performance of Life Storage shows a 52-week-high of $129.87 and a 52-week-low of $79.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.27.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Extra Space Storage is set to $198.00. Extra Space Storage earned $1.64 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $194.67 and a 52-week-low of $106.33. Extra Space Storage closed at $170.53 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for CubeSmart. CubeSmart earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.07 and a 52-week-low of $31.16. CubeSmart closed at $49.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). The price target seems to have been set at $321.00 for Public Storage. In the second quarter, Public Storage showed an EPS of $3.15, compared to $2.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $332.95 and a 52-week-low of $212.22. At the end of the last trading period, Public Storage closed at $301.42.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vicarious Surgical is set to $16.00. At the end of the last trading period, Vicarious Surgical closed at $12.50.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co (NYSE:OGN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Organon is set to $35.00. Organon earned $1.72 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.24 and a 52-week-low of $27.25. Organon closed at $33.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals earned $1.19 in the third quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.49 and a 52-week-low of $40.32. At the end of the last trading period, Enanta Pharmaceuticals closed at $61.20.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Cytokinetics. For the second quarter, Cytokinetics had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.71. Cytokinetics closed at $36.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL). The price target seems to have been set at $151.00 for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. In the second quarter, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $3.72, compared to $3.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.62 and a 52-week-low of $76.03. At the end of the last trading period, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals closed at $78.35.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Blood Therapeutics is set to $68.00. Global Blood Therapeutics earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.11. Global Blood Therapeutics closed at $25.41 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Exelixis is set to $28.00. For the second quarter, Exelixis had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.77 and a 52-week-low of $16.19. At the end of the last trading period, Exelixis closed at $20.90.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) with a Buy rating. The price target for argenx is set to $362.00. For the second quarter, argenx had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $382.15 and a 52-week-low of $244.98. argenx closed at $293.30 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Acceleron Pharma. For the second quarter, Acceleron Pharma had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Acceleron Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $189.99 and a 52-week-low of $99.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $175.29.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) with a Hold rating. The price target for BioNTech is set to $230.00. For the second quarter, BioNTech had an EPS of $12.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of BioNTech shows a 52-week-high of $464.00 and a 52-week-low of $75.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $236.14.

