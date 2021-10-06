Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021
Upgrades
- According to TD Securities, the prior rating for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) was changed from Hold to Buy. Thomson Reuters earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.31 and a 52-week-low of $77.10. At the end of the last trading period, Thomson Reuters closed at $110.43.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CMPI) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $7.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. At the end of the last trading period, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.86.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Agnico Eagle Mines earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.46 and a 52-week-low of $49.20. Agnico Eagle Mines closed at $52.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Ambev had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Ambev shows a 52-week-high of $3.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.73.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Martin Marietta Materials had an EPS of $3.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.49. The current stock performance of Martin Marietta Materials shows a 52-week-high of $391.76 and a 52-week-low of $239.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $348.11.
- For Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC), Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Vulcan Materials had an EPS of $1.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The current stock performance of Vulcan Materials shows a 52-week-high of $194.17 and a 52-week-low of $131.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $169.28.
- For Conmed Corp (NYSE:CNMD), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Conmed showed an EPS of $0.71, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.95 and a 52-week-low of $76.43. At the end of the last trading period, Conmed closed at $130.56.
- According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.97 and a 52-week-low of $55.39. At the end of the last trading period, Rio Tinto closed at $66.38.
- For Vale SA (NYSE:VALE), Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. Vale earned $1.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.18 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. Vale closed at $13.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Commercial Metals had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The current stock performance of Commercial Metals shows a 52-week-high of $36.49 and a 52-week-low of $18.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.76.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.34 and a 52-week-low of $43.27. At the end of the last trading period, Phillips 66 closed at $77.35.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Cerence showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.51. Cerence closed at $85.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) from Neutral to Buy. Cleveland-Cliffs earned $1.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cleveland-Cliffs shows a 52-week-high of $26.51 and a 52-week-low of $7.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.76.
- Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, VICI Properties showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $22.13. VICI Properties closed at $28.86 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $1.07, compared to $4.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $28.74. At the end of the last trading period, Delta Air Lines closed at $44.74.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the second quarter, Allegiant Travel had an EPS of $3.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.96. The current stock performance of Allegiant Travel shows a 52-week-high of $271.29 and a 52-week-low of $112.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $201.01.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Hawaiian Holdings showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $3.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $12.51. Hawaiian Holdings closed at $22.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the second quarter, United States Steel showed an EPS of $3.37, compared to $2.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.59. United States Steel closed at $22.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. AGNC Investment earned $0.76 in the second quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.84 and a 52-week-low of $13.71. At the end of the last trading period, AGNC Investment closed at $16.05.
- For Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Itron had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $63.83. Itron closed at $73.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:VG), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Vonage Hldgs had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of Vonage Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $16.65 and a 52-week-low of $10.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.14.
- For Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Nucor had an EPS of $5.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The current stock performance of Nucor shows a 52-week-high of $128.81 and a 52-week-low of $46.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.70.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) from Neutral to Sell. American Airlines Group earned $1.69 in the second quarter, compared to $7.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.63. American Airlines Group closed at $21.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, JetBlue Airways showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $10.96. JetBlue Airways closed at $16.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CDW Corp (NASDAQ:CDW), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. CDW earned $2.02 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CDW shows a 52-week-high of $203.82 and a 52-week-low of $117.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $184.13.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Seagate Tech Hldgs earned $2.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Seagate Tech Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $106.22 and a 52-week-low of $46.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.15.
Initiations
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Transact Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TACT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Transact Technologies is set to $20.00. Transact Technologies earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. Transact Technologies closed at $13.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (AMEX:BTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Brooklyn is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, Brooklyn earned $0.24. The current stock performance of Brooklyn shows a 52-week-high of $80.67 and a 52-week-low of $3.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.01.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Arrival. In the second quarter, Arrival earned $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.98 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Arrival closed at $12.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Trupanion. Trupanion earned $0.23 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $126.53 and a 52-week-low of $69.74. Trupanion closed at $78.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Vyant Bio Inc (NASDAQ:VYNT). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Vyant Bio. Vyant Bio earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.12 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. Vyant Bio closed at $2.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs. At the end of the last trading period, Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs closed at $4.06.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH). The price target seems to have been set at $145.00 for Choice Hotels Intl. For the second quarter, Choice Hotels Intl had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.81 and a 52-week-low of $82.59. Choice Hotels Intl closed at $132.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ball is set to $118.00. Ball earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $77.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.49.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Texas Roadhouse is set to $121.00. For the second quarter, Texas Roadhouse had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.75 and a 52-week-low of $63.82. Texas Roadhouse closed at $94.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald's Corp (NYSE:MCD). The price target seems to have been set at $306.00 for McDonald's. McDonald's earned $2.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of McDonald's shows a 52-week-high of $248.90 and a 52-week-low of $202.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $245.22.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Cracker Barrel Old is set to $140.00. In the fourth quarter, Cracker Barrel Old showed an EPS of $2.25, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.82 and a 52-week-low of $106.92. Cracker Barrel Old closed at $142.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Hyatt Hotels. For the second quarter, Hyatt Hotels had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $92.22 and a 52-week-low of $51.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.09.
- For Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), Loop Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Domino's Pizza earned $3.12 in the second quarter, compared to $2.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $548.72 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. Domino's Pizza closed at $474.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Marriott Intl is set to $150.00. In the second quarter, Marriott Intl showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Marriott Intl shows a 52-week-high of $159.98 and a 52-week-low of $88.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.44.
- With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG). The price target seems to have been set at $1800.00 for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Chipotle Mexican Grill earned $7.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1958.55 and a 52-week-low of $1172.29. At the end of the last trading period, Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1830.12.
- With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Yum Brands. For the second quarter, Yum Brands had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.77 and a 52-week-low of $91.83. Yum Brands closed at $123.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Restaurant Brands Intl is set to $65.00. In the second quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $51.12. At the end of the last trading period, Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $61.68.
- With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Noodles. For the second quarter, Noodles had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.55 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Noodles closed at $12.28 at the end of the last trading period.
