Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2021

Upgrades

For Bouygues (OTC:BOUYF), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.06 and a 52-week-low of $33.96. Bouygues closed at $42.20 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for SES SA (OTC:SGBAF) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.31 and a 52-week-low of $6.64. At the end of the last trading period, SES closed at $8.56.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) was changed from Neutral to Buy. The Western Union earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.61 and a 52-week-low of $19.07. The Western Union closed at $20.66 at the end of the last trading period.

For Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ:ACB), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Aurora Cannabis showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $13.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Aurora Cannabis shows a 52-week-high of $18.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.38.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. Chewy earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.55. Chewy closed at $70.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Okta showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $199.08. Okta closed at $241.46 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was changed from Market Perform to Market Outperform. AG Mortgage Investment earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AG Mortgage Investment shows a 52-week-high of $11.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.26.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Sirius XM Holdings earned $0.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.01. At the end of the last trading period, Sirius XM Holdings closed at $6.11.

For Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Harpoon Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.23 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. Harpoon Therapeutics closed at $8.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Puma Biotechnology showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Puma Biotechnology shows a 52-week-high of $14.14 and a 52-week-low of $6.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.12.

Downgrades

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for Beiersdorf AG (OTC:BDRFY) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.36 and a 52-week-low of $20.77. Beiersdorf closed at $23.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) from Buy to Hold. Purple Innovation earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.08 and a 52-week-low of $21.69. At the end of the last trading period, Purple Innovation closed at $23.01.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Eutelsat Communications (OTC:EUTLF) from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.75 and a 52-week-low of $9.55. Eutelsat Comms closed at $11.95 at the end of the last trading period.

For Surgalign Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SRGA), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Surgalign Holdings had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.88. At the end of the last trading period, Surgalign Holdings closed at $1.23.

According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was changed from Buy to Hold. Kraton earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.88 and a 52-week-low of $15.87. Kraton closed at $45.41 at the end of the last trading period.

According to New Street Research, the prior rating for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) was changed from Buy to Neutral. ASML Holding earned $3.04 in the second quarter, compared to $1.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ASML Holding shows a 52-week-high of $895.93 and a 52-week-low of $351.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $835.31.

For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Wells Fargo showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.41 and a 52-week-low of $20.76. Wells Fargo closed at $47.56 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Morgan Stanley had an EPS of $1.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.81 and a 52-week-low of $45.91. Morgan Stanley closed at $105.10 at the end of the last trading period.

According to New Street Research, the prior rating for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Applied Materials showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.00 and a 52-week-low of $56.65. At the end of the last trading period, Applied Materials closed at $142.74.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Travel+Leisure Co (NYSE:TNL) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Travel+Leisure showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.26 and a 52-week-low of $48.01. At the end of the last trading period, Travel+Leisure closed at $59.54.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Hess Midstream had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of Hess Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $30.34 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.04.

For Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Logitech International had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The current stock performance of Logitech International shows a 52-week-high of $140.17 and a 52-week-low of $71.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.78.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. MGM Growth Properties earned $0.65 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.19 and a 52-week-low of $25.84. MGM Growth Properties closed at $40.16 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Jefferies initiated coverage on Redwire Corp (NYSE:RDW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Redwire is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Redwire shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.99.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS). The price target seems to have been set at $225.00 for United Parcel Service. In the second quarter, United Parcel Service showed an EPS of $3.06, compared to $2.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $219.59 and a 52-week-low of $154.76. United Parcel Service closed at $186.84 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on LiveVox Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVOX). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for LiveVox Hldgs. In the second quarter, LiveVox Hldgs earned $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.79. LiveVox Hldgs closed at $6.73 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $300.00. Coinbase Global earned $6.42 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $208.00. Coinbase Global closed at $232.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) with a Hold rating. The price target for ThredUp is set to $21.00. ThredUp earned $0.15 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.23. At the end of the last trading period, ThredUp closed at $21.03.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Poshmark is set to $42.00. In the second quarter, Poshmark earned $0.04. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.01.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Airspan Networks Hldgs. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Airspan Networks Hldgs’s EPS was $18.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Airspan Networks Hldgs closed at $7.09 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Otonomo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:OTMO). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Otonomo Technologies. The current stock performance of Otonomo Technologies shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.78.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kintara Therapeutics is set to $6.00. In the third quarter, Kintara Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kintara Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $3.35 and a 52-week-low of $0.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.88.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Howmet Aerospace. Howmet Aerospace earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.03 and a 52-week-low of $16.26. At the end of the last trading period, Howmet Aerospace closed at $33.00.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Blade Air Mobility is set to $14.00. In the third quarter, Blade Air Mobility earned $0.15. The current stock performance of Blade Air Mobility shows a 52-week-high of $11.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.27.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lilium NV (NASDAQ:LILM). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Lilium. The current stock performance of Lilium shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.61.

