Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 21, 2021 10:33 am
Upgrades

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, TriplePoint Venture Gwth had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.80 and a 52-week-low of $10.35. At the end of the last trading period, TriplePoint Venture Gwth closed at $15.18.

For Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Bath & Body Works’s EPS was $1.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Bath & Body Works closed at $64.43 at the end of the last trading period.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for SouthState Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, SouthState had an EPS of $1.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. SouthState closed at $63.73 at the end of the last trading period.

For PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, PacWest Banc showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PacWest Banc shows a 52-week-high of $46.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.15.

For Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Warner Music Group showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.59 and a 52-week-low of $25.61. At the end of the last trading period, Warner Music Group closed at $40.26.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Atento S.A (NYSE:ATTO) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Atento had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Atento shows a 52-week-high of $30.48 and a 52-week-low of $8.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.83.

For Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Globant showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $332.79 and a 52-week-low of $165.50. Globant closed at $313.12 at the end of the last trading period.

For Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Steven Madden earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.87 and a 52-week-low of $18.47. Steven Madden closed at $39.15 at the end of the last trading period.

For Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Vail Resorts had an EPS of $6.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.29. The current stock performance of Vail Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $338.50 and a 52-week-low of $208.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $309.88.

Downgrades

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Zumiez showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.73. Zumiez closed at $40.90 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Diana Shipping showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.36 and a 52-week-low of $1.30. At the end of the last trading period, Diana Shipping closed at $5.03.

For Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Oshkosh showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $1.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $137.47 and a 52-week-low of $66.74. Oshkosh closed at $106.86 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Big Lots had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.75. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.23 and a 52-week-low of $42.05. Big Lots closed at $47.52 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, SmileDirectClub had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of SmileDirectClub shows a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $4.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.49.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, BWS Financial initiated coverage on PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for PLx Pharma. For the second quarter, PLx Pharma had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. PLx Pharma closed at $17.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trident Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:TDAC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Trident Acquisitions is set to $16.00. The current stock performance of Trident Acquisitions shows a 52-week-high of $16.87 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.50.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST). The price target seems to have been set at $63.00 for Sensata Technologies. For the second quarter, Sensata Technologies had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Sensata Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $40.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.30.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ:INBX) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Inhibrx is set to $46.00. For the second quarter, Inhibrx had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.99. The current stock performance of Inhibrx shows a 52-week-high of $50.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.62.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE:UNVR). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Univar Solns. Univar Solns earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.70. Univar Solns closed at $22.05 at the end of the last trading period.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals is set to $37.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals earned $0.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.81 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. At the end of the last trading period, Recursion Pharmaceuticals closed at $26.09.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on EVgo Inc (NASDAQ:EVGO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EVgo is set to $11.00. In the second quarter, EVgo earned $4.49. The current stock performance of EVgo shows a 52-week-high of $16.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.28.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Citi Trends. In the second quarter, Citi Trends showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $111.44 and a 52-week-low of $22.49. Citi Trends closed at $70.59 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for eFFECTOR Therapeutics is set to $33.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . eFFECTOR Therapeutics closed at $17.86 at the end of the last trading period.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Atlanticus Holdings is set to $82.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Atlanticus Holdings’s EPS was $1.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.61 and a 52-week-low of $11.20. At the end of the last trading period, Atlanticus Holdings closed at $48.41.

Keybanc initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) with an Overweight rating. NextEra Energy Partners earned $0.96 in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NextEra Energy Partners shows a 52-week-high of $88.30 and a 52-week-low of $55.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.14.

For Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC (NASDAQ:AY), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Atlantica Sustainable earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.31. At the end of the last trading period, Atlantica Sustainable closed at $35.98.

For Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE:HASI), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Hannon Armstrong earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.42 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Hannon Armstrong closed at $54.79 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Jefferies Financial Group is set to $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $17.03. Jefferies Financial Group closed at $35.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Altice USA. Altice USA earned $0.51 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Altice USA shows a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $24.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.16.

With a Buy rating, China Renaissance initiated coverage on FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV). The price target seems to have been set at $9.20 for FinVolution Gr. In the second quarter, FinVolution Gr showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FinVolution Gr shows a 52-week-high of $10.61 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.54.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Cano Health. Cano Health earned $0.07 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. At the end of the last trading period, Cano Health closed at $14.40.

Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Walt Disney is set to $225.00. Walt Disney earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $203.02 and a 52-week-low of $117.23. Walt Disney closed at $178.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortinet is set to $355.00. Fortinet earned $0.95 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortinet shows a 52-week-high of $322.00 and a 52-week-low of $106.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $297.07.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Enphase Energy is set to $179.00. Enphase Energy earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $65.41. At the end of the last trading period, Enphase Energy closed at $152.44.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for aTyr Pharma. aTyr Pharma earned $0.64 in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. aTyr Pharma closed at $10.22 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Berkshire Grey is set to $8.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Berkshire Grey closed at $7.00 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI). The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.94 and a 52-week-low of $33.68. Denali Therapeutics closed at $49.86 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Pennant Group Inc (NASDAQ:PNTG). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Pennant Group. For the second quarter, Pennant Group had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.56 and a 52-week-low of $25.34. Pennant Group closed at $29.88 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Cos (NYSE:PIPR). The price target seems to have been set at $168.00 for Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler earned $5.37 in the second quarter, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.50 and a 52-week-low of $67.22. Piper Sandler closed at $131.49 at the end of the last trading period.

For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR), Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. In the second quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $59.52. First Solar closed at $95.69 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Cowen. For the second quarter, Cowen had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.69. The current stock performance of Cowen shows a 52-week-high of $44.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.08.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) with a Hold rating. The price target for Verizon Communications is set to $57.00. In the second quarter, Verizon Communications showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $53.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.26.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for T-Mobile US. T-Mobile US earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.20 and a 52-week-low of $107.56. T-Mobile US closed at $125.63 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Comcast. Comcast earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $40.97. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $56.49.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Charter Communications is set to $815.00. Charter Communications earned $5.29 in the second quarter, compared to $3.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $825.62 and a 52-week-low of $572.46. Charter Communications closed at $755.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T Inc (NYSE:T). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for AT&T. For the second quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. At the end of the last trading period, AT&T closed at $27.21.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Portage Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:PRTG). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Portage Biotech. In the first quarter, Portage Biotech earned $0.25. The current stock performance of Portage Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $44.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.58.

