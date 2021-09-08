Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 8, 2021
Upgrades
- For SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. SilverBow Resources earned $1.64 in the second quarter, compared to $3.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. SilverBow Resources closed at $19.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to In-Line. Paramount Group earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.64 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. At the end of the last trading period, Paramount Group closed at $9.17.
- Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) from Sell to Buy. In the second quarter, Albemarle showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Albemarle shows a 52-week-high of $248.71 and a 52-week-low of $79.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $238.78.
- For Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Ollie's Bargain Outlet earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.52 and a 52-week-low of $65.32. At the end of the last trading period, Ollie's Bargain Outlet closed at $72.72.
- For New Gold Inc (AMEX:NGD), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, New Gold showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. At the end of the last trading period, New Gold closed at $1.23.
Downgrades
- For Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Regions Financial showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Regions Financial shows a 52-week-high of $23.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.68.
- According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (AMEX:GDP) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Goodrich Petroleum had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Goodrich Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.76.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Universal Health Services had an EPS of $3.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $165.00 and a 52-week-low of $99.47. At the end of the last trading period, Universal Health Services closed at $155.38.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRC) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Hill-Rom Holdings had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.95. The current stock performance of Hill-Rom Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $152.37 and a 52-week-low of $80.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.88.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on NewLake Capital Partners Inc (OTC:NLCP). The price target seems to have been set at $44.00 for NewLake Capital Partners. NewLake Capital Partners closed at $30.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) with a Hold rating. The price target for Goosehead Insurance is set to $155.00. For the second quarter, Goosehead Insurance had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.79 and a 52-week-low of $76.75. At the end of the last trading period, Goosehead Insurance closed at $148.83.
- LightShed Partners initiated coverage on AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) with a Buy rating. The price target for AT&T is set to $36.00. For the second quarter, AT&T had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of AT&T shows a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.42.
- Wolfe Research initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) with a Peer Perform rating. In the second quarter, L3Harris Technologies showed an EPS of $3.26, compared to $2.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $235.10 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. L3Harris Technologies closed at $229.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for WM Technology is set to $21.00. In the second quarter, WM Technology earned $0.17. The current stock performance of WM Technology shows a 52-week-high of $22.24 and a 52-week-low of $11.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.30.
- Bernstein initiated coverage on Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) with a Market Perform rating. In the second quarter, Orange earned $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.09 and a 52-week-low of $10.15. At the end of the last trading period, Orange closed at $11.29.
- For Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD), Bernstein initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. NoneThe current stock performance of Vodafone Group shows a 52-week-high of $20.36 and a 52-week-low of $13.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.95.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Aadi Bioscience. At the end of the last trading period, Aadi Bioscience closed at $26.48.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE:OSH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oak Street Health is set to $76.00. For the second quarter, Oak Street Health had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $72.53. The current stock performance of Oak Street Health shows a 52-week-high of $66.31 and a 52-week-low of $37.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.74.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $252.00. For the second quarter, Wix.com had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $196.19. Wix.com closed at $230.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lightspeed Commerce is set to $145.00. Lightspeed Commerce earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.68 and a 52-week-low of $28.29. Lightspeed Commerce closed at $118.95 at the end of the last trading period.
