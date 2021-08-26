fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
August 26, 2021 10:04 am
Upgrades

  • Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the second quarter, Enerplus had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.54 and a 52-week-low of $1.70. Enerplus closed at $5.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) from Perform to Outperform. Restaurant Brands Intl earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $51.12. Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $64.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Marathon Petroleum earned $0.67 in the second quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.84 and a 52-week-low of $26.56. Marathon Petroleum closed at $58.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Buy. In the second quarter, Coupang earned $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.18. At the end of the last trading period, Coupang closed at $30.86.
  • For VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Buy. In the first quarter, VEON showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. At the end of the last trading period, VEON closed at $1.84.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, CarGurus had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of CarGurus shows a 52-week-high of $36.54 and a 52-week-low of $19.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.34.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. ON Semiconductor earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ON Semiconductor shows a 52-week-high of $46.29 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.51.
  • For Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Zoom Video Communications had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $588.84 and a 52-week-low of $273.20. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Communications closed at $337.74.
  • For Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.80 and a 52-week-low of $51.22. At the end of the last trading period, Welltower closed at $84.89.
  • For Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Ventas showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.77 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.09 and a 52-week-low of $37.83. At the end of the last trading period, Ventas closed at $55.13.
  • For Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. Dick's Sporting Goods earned $5.08 in the second quarter, compared to $3.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $134.80 and a 52-week-low of $45.57. Dick's Sporting Goods closed at $129.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Talos Energy earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. Talos Energy closed at $11.03 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Omega Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.08. At the end of the last trading period, Omega Healthcare closed at $33.50.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the second quarter, Yum Brands had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current stock performance of Yum Brands shows a 52-week-high of $135.77 and a 52-week-low of $88.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.44.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Delek US Hldgs had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.92. At the end of the last trading period, Delek US Hldgs closed at $16.25.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for CVR Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, CVR Energy showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.02 and a 52-week-low of $9.81. CVR Energy closed at $13.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Phillips 66 shows a 52-week-high of $94.34 and a 52-week-low of $43.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.18.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Nordstrom showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.45 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. Nordstrom closed at $31.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) was changed from Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Pentair showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.40 and a 52-week-low of $43.20. Pentair closed at $79.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, SelectQuote showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SelectQuote shows a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.35.
  • For Doximity Inc (NYSE:DOCS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Doximity earned $0.11 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.97 and a 52-week-low of $41.17. At the end of the last trading period, Doximity closed at $92.05.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE:YMM). The price target seems to have been set at $19.50 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Full Truck Alliance Co's EPS was $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. At the end of the last trading period, Full Truck Alliance Co closed at $13.82.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Tryp Therapeutics Inc (OTC:TRYPF) with a Buy rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $0.77 and a 52-week-low of $0.32. Tryp Therapeutics closed at $0.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Cybin. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Cybin's EPS was $0.07.  At the end of the last trading period, Cybin closed at $2.28.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) with a Buy rating. The price target for PureCycle Technologies is set to $25.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, PureCycle Technologies's EPS was $0.13. The current stock performance of PureCycle Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $35.75 and a 52-week-low of $10.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.97.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for IGM Biosciences. In the second quarter, IGM Biosciences showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.41. IGM Biosciences closed at $71.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Fate Therapeutics is set to $77.00. Fate Therapeutics earned $0.58 in the second quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fate Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $121.16 and a 52-week-low of $29.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.94.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX). The price target seems to have been set at $160.00 for Mirati Therapeutics. Mirati Therapeutics earned $3.23 in the second quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.42 and a 52-week-low of $130.60. At the end of the last trading period, Mirati Therapeutics closed at $155.88.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK). The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Allakos. Allakos earned $1.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allakos shows a 52-week-high of $157.98 and a 52-week-low of $75.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.52.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ:AFCG). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for AFC Gamma. For the second quarter, AFC Gamma had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.05 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. AFC Gamma closed at $21.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Clearway Energy. In the second quarter, Clearway Energy showed an EPS of $0.30, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clearway Energy shows a 52-week-high of $37.23 and a 52-week-low of $22.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.65.
  • With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for NextEra Energy Partners. In the second quarter, NextEra Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.30 and a 52-week-low of $54.33. At the end of the last trading period, NextEra Energy Partners closed at $79.57.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AppHarvest Inc (NASDAQ:APPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AppHarvest is set to $10.00. In the second quarter, AppHarvest earned $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.66. At the end of the last trading period, AppHarvest closed at $7.72.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fusion Pharmaceuticals is set to $17.00. For the second quarter, Fusion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.99. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.89 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. Fusion Pharmaceuticals closed at $8.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility Inc (NASDAQ:BLDE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Blade Air Mobility is set to $14.00. In the third quarter, Blade Air Mobility earned $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.87 and a 52-week-low of $6.41. Blade Air Mobility closed at $7.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for N-able. At the end of the last trading period, N-able closed at $13.83.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) with a Hold rating. The price target for Roblox is set to $92.00. In the second quarter, Roblox showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Roblox shows a 52-week-high of $103.87 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.34.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

