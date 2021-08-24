Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 24, 2021
Upgrades
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Precision Drilling had an EPS of $4.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.52 and a 52-week-low of $11.62. At the end of the last trading period, Precision Drilling closed at $30.48.
- Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) from Neutral to Positive. In the first quarter, DXC Technology showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DXC Technology shows a 52-week-high of $44.18 and a 52-week-low of $15.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.07.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Sunstone Hotel Invts earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunstone Hotel Invts shows a 52-week-high of $13.74 and a 52-week-low of $7.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.95.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $2.88, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.62 and a 52-week-low of $69.68. At the end of the last trading period, AGCO closed at $131.93.
- For Ovintiv Inc (NYSE:OVV), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Ovintiv showed an EPS of $1.11, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. Ovintiv closed at $24.47 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Victoria's Secret's EPS was $1.71. At the end of the last trading period, Victoria's Secret closed at $66.09.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) from Buy to Hold. Trillium Therapeutics earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trillium Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.59.
- For Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Genmab showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $7.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Genmab shows a 52-week-high of $48.85 and a 52-week-low of $30.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.58.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE:BNL) from Buy to Hold. Broadstone Net Lease earned $0.32 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.32 and a 52-week-low of $15.90. Broadstone Net Lease closed at $26.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Theravance Biopharma had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $12.62. At the end of the last trading period, Theravance Biopharma closed at $14.17.
- For Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Cummins had an EPS of $4.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $277.09 and a 52-week-low of $199.70. At the end of the last trading period, Cummins closed at $235.25.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Trillium Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trillium Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $20.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.59.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Landmark Infrastructure earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Landmark Infrastructure shows a 52-week-high of $16.30 and a 52-week-low of $8.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.16.
Initiations
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aviat Networks is set to $49.00. For the third quarter, Aviat Networks had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Aviat Networks shows a 52-week-high of $87.13 and a 52-week-low of $18.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.75.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for IN8bio is set to $12.00.IN8bio closed at $8.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Omega Therapeutics. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.39.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on MaxCyte Inc (NASDAQ:MXCT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for MaxCyte is set to $19.00. At the end of the last trading period, MaxCyte closed at $14.34.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SFT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Shift Technologies is set to $12.00. Shift Technologies earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $5.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. At the end of the last trading period, Shift Technologies closed at $7.34.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dole is set to $19.00. For the second quarter, Dole had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. At the end of the last trading period, Dole closed at $16.05.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for RxSight. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.00.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rani Therapeutics Hldgs is set to $23.00. At the end of the last trading period, Rani Therapeutics Hldgs closed at $17.13.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for WM Technology. WM Technology earned $0.17 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.24 and a 52-week-low of $11.87. At the end of the last trading period, WM Technology closed at $13.31.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Worthington Industries Inc (NYSE:WOR) with a Neutral rating. In the fourth quarter, Worthington Industries showed an EPS of $2.33, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.45 and a 52-week-low of $35.69. Worthington Industries closed at $58.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Steel Dynamics is set to $75.00. Steel Dynamics earned $3.40 in the second quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.37 and a 52-week-low of $28.31. At the end of the last trading period, Steel Dynamics closed at $68.96.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is set to $165.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum earned $5.06 in the second quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Reliance Steel & Aluminum shows a 52-week-high of $181.21 and a 52-week-low of $99.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.08.
