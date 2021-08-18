Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 18, 2021

Upgrades

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for The Wendy’s Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was changed from Perform to Outperform. Wendy’s earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wendy’s shows a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $18.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.65.

Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) from Neutral to Buy. Andersons earned $1.31 in the second quarter, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.41 and a 52-week-low of $16.36. At the end of the last trading period, Andersons closed at $29.46.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Centennial Resource Dev showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.51 and a 52-week-low of $0.51. Centennial Resource Dev closed at $4.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, ViacomCBS had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The current stock performance of ViacomCBS shows a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $26.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.03.

For BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. BlackBerry earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. BlackBerry closed at $9.67 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Shenandoah earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.53 and a 52-week-low of $28.76. Shenandoah closed at $29.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Veoneer had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The current stock performance of Veoneer shows a 52-week-high of $40.46 and a 52-week-low of $9.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.64.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, ACV Auctions earned $0.06. The current stock performance of ACV Auctions shows a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.56.

According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC:MMNFF) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, MedMen Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $0.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.10. MedMen Enterprises closed at $0.27 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to UBS, the prior rating for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, BP Midstream Partners had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of BP Midstream Partners shows a 52-week-high of $15.77 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.93.

For Doman Building Materials Group Ltd (OTC:CWXZF), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Doman Building Materials shows a 52-week-high of $8.11 and a 52-week-low of $0.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.95.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTC:MEDXF) from Speculative Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.79 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. At the end of the last trading period, Medexus Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.27.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Five9 showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $211.68 and a 52-week-low of $107.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $182.40.

For Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Amcor had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.76 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. At the end of the last trading period, Amcor closed at $12.10.

For STORE Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, STORE Capital showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of STORE Capital shows a 52-week-high of $37.13 and a 52-week-low of $24.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.69.

For Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Strong Buy to Outperform. For the second quarter, Four Corners Property had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.42 and a 52-week-low of $23.91. At the end of the last trading period, Four Corners Property closed at $27.21.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Orchard Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ORTX) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Orchard Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Orchard Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $9.08 and a 52-week-low of $2.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.64.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Vroom Inc (NASDAQ:VRM) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Vroom earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.96. Vroom closed at $27.29 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for GXO Logistics. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, GXO Logistics closed at $74.43.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Chindata Group Holdings is set to $18.00. Chindata Group Holdings earned $0.04 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.47 and a 52-week-low of $10.22. Chindata Group Holdings closed at $10.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OM). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Outset Medical. For the second quarter, Outset Medical had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.96 and a 52-week-low of $36.03. Outset Medical closed at $38.57 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ:MQ). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Marqeta. Marqeta earned $0.29 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.75 and a 52-week-low of $23.83. Marqeta closed at $25.16 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup initiated coverage on Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Core & Main is set to $31.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Core & Main closed at $26.15 at the end of the last trading period.

BTIG initiated coverage on REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) with a Buy rating. The price target for REE Automotive is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, REE Automotive showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, REE Automotive closed at $9.54.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marketwise is set to $15.00. In the second quarter, Marketwise earned $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Marketwise closed at $9.36.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Outbrain Inc (NASDAQ:OB). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Outbrain. For the second quarter, Outbrain had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Outbrain closed at $16.74.

For Enel SpA (OTC:ENLAY), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.26 and a 52-week-low of $7.85. At the end of the last trading period, Enel closed at $9.08.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Latch Inc (NASDAQ:LTCH) with a Sector Weight rating. Latch earned $0.24 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.55. Latch closed at $9.88 at the end of the last trading period.

