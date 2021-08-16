Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2021

Upgrades

For Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Planet Fitness earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.34 and a 52-week-low of $52.68. At the end of the last trading period, Planet Fitness closed at $75.08.

For Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE), B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Children’s Place earned $3.25 in the first quarter, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Children’s Place shows a 52-week-high of $106.15 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.75.

According to R5 Capital, the prior rating for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Walmart had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.66 and a 52-week-low of $126.28. Walmart closed at $149.53 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Seagate Tech Hldgs earned $2.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.22 and a 52-week-low of $44.50. Seagate Tech Hldgs closed at $90.34 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, PG&E showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.24. At the end of the last trading period, PG&E closed at $9.12.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) from Hold to Buy. Sonos earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.72 and a 52-week-low of $12.40. Sonos closed at $38.14 at the end of the last trading period.

For Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG), National Bank Of Canada upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Pretium Resources earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pretium Resources shows a 52-week-high of $14.55 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.85.

Downgrades

For LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. LifeStance Health Group earned $0.22 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.71. At the end of the last trading period, LifeStance Health Group closed at $13.45.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for XL Fleet Corp (NYSE:XL) from Buy to Hold. Interestingly, in the second quarter, XL Fleet’s EPS was $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. XL Fleet closed at $6.12 at the end of the last trading period.

For South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, South State showed an EPS of $1.87, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. At the end of the last trading period, South State closed at $71.72.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Invitation Homes showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. At the end of the last trading period, Invitation Homes closed at $39.62.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, American Homes 4 Rent showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Homes 4 Rent shows a 52-week-high of $42.61 and a 52-week-low of $26.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.96.

Berenberg downgraded the previous rating for Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APRE) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Aprea Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.38. At the end of the last trading period, Aprea Therapeutics closed at $3.65.

For Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Automatic Data Processing earned $1.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Automatic Data Processing shows a 52-week-high of $217.15 and a 52-week-low of $127.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $215.17.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for The Honest Co Inc (NASDAQ:HNST) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Honest Co earned $0.23. The current stock performance of Honest Co shows a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.07.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Sesen Bio had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Sesen Bio shows a 52-week-high of $6.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.11.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was changed from Outperform to In-Line. For the second quarter, Ecolab had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $230.00 and a 52-week-low of $181.25. Ecolab closed at $221.58 at the end of the last trading period.

National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating for Farmers Edge Inc (OTC:FMEGF) from Outperform to Sector Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. Farmers Edge closed at $5.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) was changed from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $7.46, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1912.75 and a 52-week-low of $1167.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1887.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Instructure Holdings. Instructure Holdings earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Instructure Holdings closed at $19.98 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Paycor HCM is set to $34.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Paycor HCM closed at $35.15.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CS Disco is set to $59.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . CS Disco closed at $51.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Stryve Foods is set to $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Stryve Foods closed at $6.88.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CTAC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cerberus Telecom is set to $17.00. The current stock performance of Cerberus Telecom shows a 52-week-high of $11.24 and a 52-week-low of $9.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.94.

Stifel initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) with a Buy rating. The price target for CS Disco is set to $60.00. The current stock performance of CS Disco shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.99.

With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for CS Disco. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, CS Disco closed at $51.99.

William Blair initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) with a Market Perform rating. The current stock performance of Berkshire Grey shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.40.

For Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Couchbase shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.62.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Zevia. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Zevia’s EPS was $0.30. The current stock performance of Zevia shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.79.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Absci. The current stock performance of Absci shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.01.

William Blair initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST) with an Outperform rating. For the third quarter, Instructure Holdings had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Instructure Holdings closed at $19.98.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR). The price target seems to have been set at $41.00 for Paycor HCM. The current stock performance of Paycor HCM shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.15.

UBS initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ryan Specialty Group is set to $36.00. The current stock performance of Ryan Specialty Group shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.98.

With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Zevia. Zevia earned $0.30 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Zevia shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.79.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Paycor HCM is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Paycor HCM closed at $35.15.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Instructure Holdings. Instructure Holdings earned $0.11 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Instructure Holdings closed at $19.98.

With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Absci. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Absci closed at $25.01 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) with a Buy rating. The price target for CS Disco is set to $60.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . CS Disco closed at $51.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Couchbase is set to $34.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Couchbase closed at $34.62 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Alight Inc (NYSE:ALIT). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Alight. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Alight’s EPS was $33.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.43 and a 52-week-low of $8.46. Alight closed at $11.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Ryan Specialty Group is set to $31.00. The current stock performance of Ryan Specialty Group shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.98.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Zevia is set to $16.00. In the second quarter, Zevia earned $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Zevia closed at $12.79.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Instructure Holdings is set to $26.00. For the third quarter, Instructure Holdings had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Instructure Holdings closed at $19.98 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for CS Disco. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, CS Disco closed at $51.99.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) with a Buy rating. The price target for CS Disco is set to $60.00. The current stock performance of CS Disco shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.99.

BTIG initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wheels Up Experience is set to $13.00. In the second quarter, Wheels Up Experience earned $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.10. Wheels Up Experience closed at $8.44 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Couchbase. The current stock performance of Couchbase shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.62.

BTIG initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST) with a Buy rating. The price target for Instructure Holdings is set to $28.00. In the third quarter, Instructure Holdings showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Instructure Holdings closed at $19.98.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ:LOTZ). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for CarLotz. In the second quarter, CarLotz earned $0.06. The current stock performance of CarLotz shows a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.91.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) with a Market Perform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Absci closed at $25.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT). The price target seems to have been set at $14.50 for AvePoint. In the second quarter, AvePoint showed an EPS of $3.09, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AvePoint shows a 52-week-high of $12.17 and a 52-week-low of $9.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.68.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Holley is set to $13.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Holley closed at $11.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Instructure Holdings. For the third quarter, Instructure Holdings had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Instructure Holdings closed at $19.98.

Baird initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Paycor HCM is set to $42.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Paycor HCM closed at $35.15.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Paycor HCM. The current stock performance of Paycor HCM shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.15.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Paycor HCM is set to $38.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Paycor HCM closed at $35.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Paycor HCM. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Paycor HCM closed at $35.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Paycor HCM is set to $41.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Paycor HCM closed at $35.15.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ryan Specialty Group is set to $33.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Ryan Specialty Group closed at $29.98 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Couchbase. The current stock performance of Couchbase shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.62.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zevia is set to $24.00. In the second quarter, Zevia earned $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Zevia closed at $12.79.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Instructure Holdings. In the third quarter, Instructure Holdings showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Instructure Holdings shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.98.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zevia is set to $28.00. In the second quarter, Zevia earned $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Zevia closed at $12.79 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Paycor HCM. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Paycor HCM closed at $35.15.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for WM Technology. WM Technology earned $0.17 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.24 and a 52-week-low of $12.51. WM Technology closed at $13.39 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Zenvia. The current stock performance of Zenvia shows a 52-week-high of $11.90 and a 52-week-low of $9.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.39.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Vtex. The current stock performance of Vtex shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.28.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Ecovyst. For the second quarter, Ecovyst had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Ecovyst closed at $12.91 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Itau BBA initiated coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX). The price target seems to have been set at $35.60 for Vtex. The current stock performance of Vtex shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.28.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Instructure Holdings Inc (NYSE:INST) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Instructure Holdings is set to $24.00. For the third quarter, Instructure Holdings had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Instructure Holdings closed at $19.98.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.50 for Zevia. In the second quarter, Zevia earned $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Zevia closed at $12.79.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for CS Disco. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, CS Disco closed at $51.99.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Paycor HCM. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Paycor HCM closed at $35.15 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ryan Specialty Group is set to $31.00. The current stock performance of Ryan Specialty Group shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.98.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Vtex is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Vtex closed at $29.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Paycor HCM is set to $45.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Paycor HCM closed at $35.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) with a Hold rating. The price target for CS Disco is set to $55.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . CS Disco closed at $51.99 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Couchbase is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Couchbase closed at $34.62.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE). The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Couchbase. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Couchbase closed at $34.62 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Ryan Specialty Group. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Ryan Specialty Group closed at $29.98.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Absci. The current stock performance of Absci shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.01.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Couchbase. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Couchbase closed at $34.62.

Barclays initiated coverage on Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ryan Specialty Group is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Ryan Specialty Group closed at $29.98.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Vtex is set to $35.00. The current stock performance of Vtex shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.28.

