fbpx

QQQ
-0.05
368.78
-0.01%
DIA
+ 1.57
349.58
+ 0.45%
SPY
+ 1.13
441.00
+ 0.26%
TLT
-0.28
147.53
-0.19%
GLD
-0.55
162.27
-0.34%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 10, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
August 10, 2021 10:32 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

 

Upgrades

  • Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Wolverine World Wide showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wolverine World Wide shows a 52-week-high of $44.74 and a 52-week-low of $22.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.55.
  • For Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL), HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Ocular Therapeutix showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ocular Therapeutix shows a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.73.
  • According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Fiserv earned $1.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $92.15. Fiserv closed at $110.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.51 and a 52-week-low of $0.51. At the end of the last trading period, Centennial Resource Dev closed at $4.67.
  • According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Array Technologies's EPS was $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $13.71.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Dine Brands Global showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.70 and a 52-week-low of $47.00. Dine Brands Global closed at $73.88 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. WhiteHorse Finance earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.72 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. WhiteHorse Finance closed at $15.37 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Sohu.com Ltd (NASDAQ:SOHU), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Sohu.com showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.04. Sohu.com closed at $20.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.94 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. At the end of the last trading period, CubeSmart closed at $49.83.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Public Storage earned $3.15 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $316.95 and a 52-week-low of $194.61. Public Storage closed at $309.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for ProAssurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, ProAssurance had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of ProAssurance shows a 52-week-high of $29.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.73.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Metromile Inc (NASDAQ:MILE) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Metromile's EPS was $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.39 and a 52-week-low of $6.48. Metromile closed at $6.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Synchronoss Technologies earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.59 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. Synchronoss Technologies closed at $2.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, SmileDirectClub had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of SmileDirectClub shows a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.70.
  • DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) from Hold to Sell. Oracle earned $1.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.20 and a 52-week-low of $53.66. Oracle closed at $89.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Epizyme showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. Epizyme closed at $5.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, bluebird bio showed an EPS of $3.43, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.12 and a 52-week-low of $18.11. At the end of the last trading period, bluebird bio closed at $18.16.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) from Buy to Hold. Nautilus earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $10.68. Nautilus closed at $14.33 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs showed an EPS of $2.62, compared to $2.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $132.91 and a 52-week-low of $57.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.77.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Arcturus Therapeutics earned $2.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arcturus Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.24.
  • According to William Blair, the prior rating for CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CarLotz earned $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. CarLotz closed at $4.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, SmileDirectClub showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. SmileDirectClub closed at $6.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Athene Holding earned $5.04 in the second quarter, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.37 and a 52-week-low of $30.05. Athene Holding closed at $67.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Axsome Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Axsome Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.37.
  • BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sanderson Farms earned $4.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.38 and a 52-week-low of $111.68. Sanderson Farms closed at $195.88 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Waitr Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.37 and a 52-week-low of $1.41. Waitr Hldgs closed at $1.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Aterian had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. At the end of the last trading period, Aterian closed at $5.49.
  • Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) from Outperform to Neutral. Manulife Financial earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.13. At the end of the last trading period, Manulife Financial closed at $20.08.
  • For Select Interior Concepts Inc (NASDAQ:SIC), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Select Interior Concepts earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.31 and a 52-week-low of $4.95. At the end of the last trading period, Select Interior Concepts closed at $14.29.
  • For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.93 and a 52-week-low of $27.61. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $53.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Extra Space Storage earned $1.64 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $100.59. Extra Space Storage closed at $175.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, ZIOPHARM Oncology showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ZIOPHARM Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $5.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.29.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fisker is set to $40.00. In the second quarter, Fisker showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. At the end of the last trading period, Fisker closed at $15.03.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Victoria's Secret. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.24.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Imago BioSciences is set to $30.00. Imago BioSciences closed at $22.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Blend Labs. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.50.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for DigitalBridge Group is set to $8.50. DigitalBridge Group earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.54 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. DigitalBridge Group closed at $7.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for GAN. For the first quarter, GAN had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.81 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. At the end of the last trading period, GAN closed at $16.66.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group SPA (NYSE:STVN). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Stevanato Group. At the end of the last trading period, Stevanato Group closed at $20.00.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Erasca is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of Erasca shows a 52-week-high of $21.65 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.15.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ranpak Holdings is set to $30.00. In the second quarter, Ranpak Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ranpak Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.71.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Hillman Solutions. Hillman Solutions earned $1.82 in the second quarter. Hillman Solutions closed at $13.16 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 7, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 29, 2020

  read more