Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 10, 2021
Upgrades
- Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating for Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Wolverine World Wide showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wolverine World Wide shows a 52-week-high of $44.74 and a 52-week-low of $22.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.55.
- For Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL), HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Ocular Therapeutix showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ocular Therapeutix shows a 52-week-high of $24.30 and a 52-week-low of $7.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.73.
- According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Fiserv earned $1.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $127.34 and a 52-week-low of $92.15. Fiserv closed at $110.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.51 and a 52-week-low of $0.51. At the end of the last trading period, Centennial Resource Dev closed at $4.67.
- According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Array Technologies's EPS was $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.72. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $13.71.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Dine Brands Global showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.70 and a 52-week-low of $47.00. Dine Brands Global closed at $73.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- For WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. WhiteHorse Finance earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.72 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. WhiteHorse Finance closed at $15.37 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Sohu.com Ltd (NASDAQ:SOHU), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Sohu.com showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.04. Sohu.com closed at $20.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.94 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. At the end of the last trading period, CubeSmart closed at $49.83.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Public Storage earned $3.15 in the second quarter, compared to $2.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $316.95 and a 52-week-low of $194.61. Public Storage closed at $309.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for ProAssurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, ProAssurance had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of ProAssurance shows a 52-week-high of $29.15 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.73.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Metromile Inc (NASDAQ:MILE) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Metromile's EPS was $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.39 and a 52-week-low of $6.48. Metromile closed at $6.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Synchronoss Technologies earned $0.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.59 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. Synchronoss Technologies closed at $2.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, SmileDirectClub had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The current stock performance of SmileDirectClub shows a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.70.
- DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating for Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) from Hold to Sell. Oracle earned $1.54 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.20 and a 52-week-low of $53.66. Oracle closed at $89.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Epizyme showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. Epizyme closed at $5.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, bluebird bio showed an EPS of $3.43, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.12 and a 52-week-low of $18.11. At the end of the last trading period, bluebird bio closed at $18.16.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) from Buy to Hold. Nautilus earned $0.43 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $10.68. Nautilus closed at $14.33 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Biohaven Pharma Hldgs showed an EPS of $2.62, compared to $2.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biohaven Pharma Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $132.91 and a 52-week-low of $57.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.77.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ARCT) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Arcturus Therapeutics earned $2.07 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arcturus Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $129.71 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.24.
- According to William Blair, the prior rating for CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CarLotz earned $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. CarLotz closed at $4.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- For SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, SmileDirectClub showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $6.52. SmileDirectClub closed at $6.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Athene Holding earned $5.04 in the second quarter, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.37 and a 52-week-low of $30.05. Athene Holding closed at $67.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Axsome Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Axsome Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.37.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sanderson Farms earned $4.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $196.38 and a 52-week-low of $111.68. Sanderson Farms closed at $195.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Waitr Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.37 and a 52-week-low of $1.41. Waitr Hldgs closed at $1.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Aterian Inc (NASDAQ:ATER) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Aterian had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. At the end of the last trading period, Aterian closed at $5.49.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) from Outperform to Neutral. Manulife Financial earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.13. At the end of the last trading period, Manulife Financial closed at $20.08.
- For Select Interior Concepts Inc (NASDAQ:SIC), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Select Interior Concepts earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.31 and a 52-week-low of $4.95. At the end of the last trading period, Select Interior Concepts closed at $14.29.
- For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply showed an EPS of $1.60, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.93 and a 52-week-low of $27.61. Beacon Roofing Supply closed at $53.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Extra Space Storage earned $1.64 in the second quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.22 and a 52-week-low of $100.59. Extra Space Storage closed at $175.34 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, ZIOPHARM Oncology showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ZIOPHARM Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $5.95 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.29.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Fisker is set to $40.00. In the second quarter, Fisker showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $9.61. At the end of the last trading period, Fisker closed at $15.03.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Victoria's Secret. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.24.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Imago BioSciences is set to $30.00. Imago BioSciences closed at $22.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Blend Labs. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.50.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for DigitalBridge Group is set to $8.50. DigitalBridge Group earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.54 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. DigitalBridge Group closed at $7.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for GAN. For the first quarter, GAN had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.81 and a 52-week-low of $13.78. At the end of the last trading period, GAN closed at $16.66.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stevanato Group SPA (NYSE:STVN). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Stevanato Group. At the end of the last trading period, Stevanato Group closed at $20.00.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Erasca is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of Erasca shows a 52-week-high of $21.65 and a 52-week-low of $14.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.15.
- Baird initiated coverage on Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ranpak Holdings is set to $30.00. In the second quarter, Ranpak Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ranpak Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.71.
- With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Hillman Solutions. Hillman Solutions earned $1.82 in the second quarter. Hillman Solutions closed at $13.16 at the end of the last trading period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.