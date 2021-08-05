Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2021
Upgrades
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Roku showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $143.21. At the end of the last trading period, Roku closed at $420.32.
- For Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA), Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Fox earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $24.18. At the end of the last trading period, Fox closed at $34.91.
- For Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Cross Country Healthcare earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.71. Cross Country Healthcare closed at $16.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, O-I Glass had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $9.10. At the end of the last trading period, O-I Glass closed at $14.73.
- JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. KKR & Co earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.24 and a 52-week-low of $32.73. KKR & Co closed at $66.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Eastman Chemical showed an EPS of $2.46, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.47 and a 52-week-low of $69.64. Eastman Chemical closed at $109.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Wynn Resorts had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.88 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. Wynn Resorts closed at $91.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, e.l.f. Beauty showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.29 and a 52-week-low of $17.32. e.l.f. Beauty closed at $28.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Walmart had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $153.66 and a 52-week-low of $126.28. At the end of the last trading period, Walmart closed at $142.84.
- For Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY), DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Eli Lilly earned $1.87 in the second quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $270.65 and a 52-week-low of $129.21. At the end of the last trading period, Eli Lilly closed at $262.47.
- For Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. Etsy earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Etsy shows a 52-week-high of $251.86 and a 52-week-low of $103.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $202.10.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. Sarepta Therapeutics earned $1.52 in the second quarter, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.83 and a 52-week-low of $65.30. At the end of the last trading period, Sarepta Therapeutics closed at $67.50.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) from Underperform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Editas Medicine showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.01. At the end of the last trading period, Editas Medicine closed at $46.05.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Rayonier Adv Materials earned $0.14 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rayonier Adv Materials shows a 52-week-high of $11.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.69.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Avis Budget Gr showed an EPS of $5.90, compared to $5.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.10 and a 52-week-low of $25.14. At the end of the last trading period, Avis Budget Gr closed at $74.95.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Fastly showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.47. At the end of the last trading period, Fastly closed at $44.54.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT) was changed from Buy to Hold. SkyWater Technology earned $0.15 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of SkyWater Technology shows a 52-week-high of $34.43 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.24.
- Rosenblatt downgraded the previous rating for GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, GoDaddy had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of GoDaddy shows a 52-week-high of $93.75 and a 52-week-low of $68.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.50.
- For Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Maxar Technologies earned $0.60 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $19.09. At the end of the last trading period, Maxar Technologies closed at $34.00.
- For Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Nevro had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.14 and a 52-week-low of $128.70. At the end of the last trading period, Nevro closed at $147.88.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for AtriCure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) from Outperform to Perform. AtriCure earned $0.30 in the second quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.37 and a 52-week-low of $34.04. At the end of the last trading period, AtriCure closed at $81.88.
- According to Needham, the prior rating for Advanced Energy Industries Inc (NASDAQ:AEIS) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Advanced Energy Indus had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The current stock performance of Advanced Energy Indus shows a 52-week-high of $125.55 and a 52-week-low of $57.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.37.
- Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Etsy shows a 52-week-high of $251.86 and a 52-week-low of $103.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $202.10.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Nevro earned $0.62 in the second quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.14 and a 52-week-low of $128.70. At the end of the last trading period, Nevro closed at $147.88.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Nevro had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The current stock performance of Nevro shows a 52-week-high of $188.14 and a 52-week-low of $128.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.88.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Venator Materials showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.85 and a 52-week-low of $1.75. Venator Materials closed at $3.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Amedisys showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $325.12 and a 52-week-low of $216.20. Amedisys closed at $256.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, GoDaddy showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.75 and a 52-week-low of $68.66. At the end of the last trading period, GoDaddy closed at $83.50.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Medallia Inc (NYSE:MDLA) from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Medallia had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.28 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. At the end of the last trading period, Medallia closed at $33.68.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) from Overweight to Neutral. Nevro earned $0.62 in the second quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nevro shows a 52-week-high of $188.14 and a 52-week-low of $128.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $147.88.
- According to William Blair, the prior rating for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Fastly had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.47. Fastly closed at $44.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN), Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. For the second quarter, Inogen had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Inogen shows a 52-week-high of $82.35 and a 52-week-low of $26.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.26.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Owlet. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.04.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Markforged Holding Corp (NYSE:MKFG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Markforged Holding is set to $12.00. Markforged Holding closed at $10.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Mind Medicine. In the first quarter, Mind Medicine earned $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.77 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. At the end of the last trading period, Mind Medicine closed at $2.92.
- For Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the second quarter, Ping Identity Holding had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Ping Identity Holding shows a 52-week-high of $37.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.36.
- With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HZAC). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Horizon Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.34 and a 52-week-low of $9.29. At the end of the last trading period, Horizon Acquisition closed at $9.91.
- With a Buy rating, Dawson James initiated coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics Corp (NASDAQ:CRKN). The price target seems to have been set at $8.50 for Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics earned $0.34 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.09 and a 52-week-low of $0.51. At the end of the last trading period, Crown ElectroKinetics closed at $3.33.
- With a Buy rating, Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Oblong. In the first quarter, Oblong showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.78. At the end of the last trading period, Oblong closed at $2.61.
- With a Buy rating, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software Inc (NASDAQ:SMSI). The price target seems to have been set at $11.10 for Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. Smith Micro Software closed at $5.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the first quarter, Coinbase Global earned $3.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $208.00. At the end of the last trading period, Coinbase Global closed at $244.36.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Victoria's Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Victoria's Secret.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.