fbpx

QQQ
-1.30
365.90
-0.36%
DIA
+ 0.56
347.79
+ 0.16%
SPY
+ 0.00
437.59
+ 0%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 3, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
August 3, 2021 10:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

 

Upgrades

  • For SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG), Johnson Rice upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Accumulate. SolarEdge Technologies earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SolarEdge Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $377.00 and a 52-week-low of $162.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $257.72.
  • For Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Hollysys Automation Tech had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.31 and a 52-week-low of $9.83. Hollysys Automation Tech closed at $15.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, Bloomin Brands showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloomin Brands shows a 52-week-high of $32.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.46.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Square shows a 52-week-high of $283.19 and a 52-week-low of $127.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $272.38.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, ON Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.18 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. ON Semiconductor closed at $43.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Green Plains Partners showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Green Plains Partners shows a 52-week-high of $13.74 and a 52-week-low of $6.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.00.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Planet Fitness showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Planet Fitness shows a 52-week-high of $90.34 and a 52-week-low of $49.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.37.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. DXC Technology earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.64. At the end of the last trading period, DXC Technology closed at $42.61.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Globant showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $244.72 and a 52-week-low of $157.03. Globant closed at $235.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Workday earned $0.87 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $282.77 and a 52-week-low of $174.52. Workday closed at $233.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $86.17 and a 52-week-low of $41.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.75.
  • For Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. Cable One earned $11.19 in the first quarter, compared to $12.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cable One shows a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1674.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1900.00.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, Bloomin Brands had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of Bloomin Brands shows a 52-week-high of $32.81 and a 52-week-low of $10.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.46.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, XPO Logistics had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.45 and a 52-week-low of $72.21. XPO Logistics closed at $83.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Airbnb earned $1.14. The current stock performance of Airbnb shows a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $145.49.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Underperform. In the first quarter, Autohome showed an EPS of $0.92, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of $147.67 and a 52-week-low of $43.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.82.
  • According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Affirm Holdings's EPS was $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $64.71.
  • For Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Restaurant Brands Intl earned $0.77 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Restaurant Brands Intl shows a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $51.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $66.92.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Magenta Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Magenta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.11.
  • For Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Immunovant had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Immunovant shows a 52-week-high of $53.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.74.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Professional Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PFHD) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Professional Holding earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Professional Holding shows a 52-week-high of $20.60 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.25.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Old Dominion Freight Line earned $2.31 in the second quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $276.09 and a 52-week-low of $176.34. At the end of the last trading period, Old Dominion Freight Line closed at $266.79.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.51 and a 52-week-low of $38.26. Clear Secure closed at $62.10 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Immutep Ltd (NASDAQ:IMMP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Immutep is set to $8.30. NoneThe current stock performance of Immutep shows a 52-week-high of $7.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.46.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ:HUT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hut 8 Mining is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Hut 8 Mining shows a 52-week-high of $5.59 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.77.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (NYSE:YMM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Full Truck Alliance Co is set to $20.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.95. Full Truck Alliance Co closed at $11.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Iridium Communications is set to $50.00. In the second quarter, Iridium Communications showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Iridium Communications shows a 52-week-high of $54.65 and a 52-week-low of $23.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.94.
  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR). The price target seems to have been set at $113.00 for First Solar. For the second quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $58.34. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $88.27.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO). The price target seems to have been set at $219.00 for Tractor Supply. Tractor Supply earned $3.19 in the second quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $200.75 and a 52-week-low of $127.78. Tractor Supply closed at $180.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (NYSE:AIT). The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Applied Industrial. In the third quarter, Applied Industrial showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Applied Industrial shows a 52-week-high of $107.07 and a 52-week-low of $52.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.51.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) with a Hold rating. The price target for Fastenal is set to $52.00. Fastenal earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fastenal shows a 52-week-high of $55.31 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.71.
  • With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International Inc (NYSE:WCC). The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for WESCO International. For the first quarter, WESCO International had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $113.10 and a 52-week-low of $37.72. WESCO International closed at $105.34 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) with a Buy rating. The price target for W.W. Grainger is set to $525.00. In the second quarter, W.W. Grainger showed an EPS of $4.27, compared to $3.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $479.87 and a 52-week-low of $335.16. W.W. Grainger closed at $440.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) with a Hold rating. The price target for Watsco is set to $300.00. In the second quarter, Watsco showed an EPS of $3.71, compared to $2.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $307.81 and a 52-week-low of $216.25. Watsco closed at $281.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Hold rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM). The price target seems to have been set at $92.00 for MSC Industrial Direct Co. In the third quarter, MSC Industrial Direct Co showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.23 and a 52-week-low of $60.09. At the end of the last trading period, MSC Industrial Direct Co closed at $87.17.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:BCRX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is set to $21.00. For the first quarter, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals closed at $16.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for FREYR Battery. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. FREYR Battery closed at $8.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HSBC initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Krispy Kreme is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $15.74.
  • With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Skillsoft Corp (NYSE:SKIL). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Skillsoft. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Skillsoft closed at $8.81.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Cara Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Cara Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.58. At the end of the last trading period, Cara Therapeutics closed at $12.15.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Taboola.com. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.44 and a 52-week-low of $8.37. At the end of the last trading period, Taboola.com closed at $9.49.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marketwise is set to $19.00. Marketwise closed at $15.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCSA). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Processa Pharmaceuticals. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Processa Pharmaceuticals's EPS was $0.14. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.24 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Processa Pharmaceuticals closed at $6.00 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2021

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 14, 2021

  read more