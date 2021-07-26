Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2021
Upgrades
- Tudor Pickering upgraded the previous rating for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) from Hold to Buy. Precision Drilling earned $4.65 in the second quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Precision Drilling shows a 52-week-high of $44.52 and a 52-week-low of $11.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.10.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. News earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.96 and a 52-week-low of $12.57. News closed at $24.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Gentex had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.75 and a 52-week-low of $24.99. At the end of the last trading period, Gentex closed at $32.37.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Murphy USA showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $2.92 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.08. At the end of the last trading period, Murphy USA closed at $143.74.
- According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for PPG Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) was changed from Neutral to Positive. In the second quarter, PPG Industries showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.97 and a 52-week-low of $105.94. PPG Industries closed at $162.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Celanese had an EPS of $5.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The current stock performance of Celanese shows a 52-week-high of $171.00 and a 52-week-low of $92.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $152.81.
- For Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.51. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $12.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.14.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Six Flags Entertainment had an EPS of $1.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $16.06. At the end of the last trading period, Six Flags Entertainment closed at $40.22.
- Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) from Neutral to Positive. Southwestern Energy earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $5.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.86.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $3.10, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of D.R. Horton shows a 52-week-high of $106.89 and a 52-week-low of $62.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.55.
- According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX) was changed from Neutral to Positive. For the second quarter, GATX had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.31 and a 52-week-low of $59.32. GATX closed at $89.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. Trinity Industries earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trinity Industries shows a 52-week-high of $33.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.29.
- For Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. In the third quarter, Greenbrier Companies showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.21 and a 52-week-low of $25.10. At the end of the last trading period, Greenbrier Companies closed at $42.21.
- BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Casey's General Stores showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.18 and a 52-week-low of $157.05. Casey's General Stores closed at $195.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum showed an EPS of $5.06, compared to $1.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $181.21 and a 52-week-low of $97.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $151.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), Redburn Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $2.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.90. The current stock performance of Accenture shows a 52-week-high of $318.80 and a 52-week-low of $210.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $318.65.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) from In-Line to Outperform. Hewlett Packard earned $0.46 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.74 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. At the end of the last trading period, Hewlett Packard closed at $14.10.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Glatfelter Corp (NYSE:GLT) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Glatfelter earned $0.19 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Glatfelter shows a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.10.
- B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Kratos Defense & Security had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of Kratos Defense & Security shows a 52-week-high of $34.11 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.84.
- For Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. Umpqua Holdings earned $0.53 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.62 and a 52-week-low of $10.03. Umpqua Holdings closed at $18.33 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:YQ) was changed from Buy to Underperform. 17 Education & Technology earned $0.53 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of 17 Education & Technology shows a 52-week-high of $23.93 and a 52-week-low of $1.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.41.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU) from Buy to Neutral. New Oriental Education earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. At the end of the last trading period, New Oriental Education closed at $2.93.
- Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Qualys had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of Qualys shows a 52-week-high of $148.84 and a 52-week-low of $86.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $100.45.
- According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Zscaler had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $240.29 and a 52-week-low of $116.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $238.72.
- Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) from Buy to Hold. Mimecast earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.48 and a 52-week-low of $37.03. At the end of the last trading period, Mimecast closed at $56.27.
- For Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Palo Alto Networks showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Palo Alto Networks shows a 52-week-high of $404.05 and a 52-week-low of $219.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $401.62.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Veoneer had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.36 and a 52-week-low of $9.56. At the end of the last trading period, Veoneer closed at $31.17.
- Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Lowe's Companies showed an EPS of $3.21, compared to $1.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $215.22 and a 52-week-low of $145.40. Lowe's Companies closed at $200.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- For China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. China Online Education Gr earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. At the end of the last trading period, China Online Education Gr closed at $3.80.
- Benchmark downgraded the previous rating for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, New Oriental Education showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. New Oriental Education closed at $2.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for DiDi Global Inc (NYSE:DIDI) from Overweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of DiDi Global shows a 52-week-high of $18.01 and a 52-week-low of $7.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.06.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Glaukos had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.58. Glaukos closed at $49.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ:BILI), CLSA downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Outperform. Bilibili earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bilibili shows a 52-week-high of $157.66 and a 52-week-low of $38.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.21.
- For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU), CLSA downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Underperform. New Oriental Education earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. At the end of the last trading period, New Oriental Education closed at $2.93.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Group 1 Automotive showed an EPS of $5.57, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.95 and a 52-week-low of $80.66. At the end of the last trading period, Group 1 Automotive closed at $168.71.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Asbury Automotive Group showed an EPS of $4.68, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $216.88 and a 52-week-low of $91.52. Asbury Automotive Group closed at $196.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Penske Automotive Group had an EPS of $2.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.45 and a 52-week-low of $44.38. At the end of the last trading period, Penske Automotive Group closed at $81.45.
- According to Redburn Partners, the prior rating for Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Spotify Technology earned $0.30 in the first quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $387.44 and a 52-week-low of $211.10. Spotify Technology closed at $243.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Gaotu Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU) from Neutral to Sell. Gaotu Techedu earned $0.85 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.51 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Gaotu Techedu closed at $3.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- For TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, TAL Education had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.96 and a 52-week-low of $5.96. At the end of the last trading period, TAL Education closed at $6.00.
- For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. New Oriental Education earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of New Oriental Education shows a 52-week-high of $199.74 and a 52-week-low of $2.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.93.
- For Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Hilltop Holdings had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.60 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. Hilltop Holdings closed at $31.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Youdao Inc (NYSE:DAO), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Youdao earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Youdao shows a 52-week-high of $47.70 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.69.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on AcuityAds Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATY). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for AcuityAds Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.27. At the end of the last trading period, AcuityAds Holdings closed at $8.59.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for SentinelOne. In the third quarter, SentinelOne showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SentinelOne shows a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.56.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Elys Game Technology is set to $10.00. In the first quarter, Elys Game Technology earned $0.03. The current stock performance of Elys Game Technology shows a 52-week-high of $8.28 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.96.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Torrid Holdings is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of Torrid Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.48.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for i3 Verticals is set to $34.00. For the second quarter, i3 Verticals had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.99 and a 52-week-low of $20.25. i3 Verticals closed at $32.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Acumen Pharmaceuticals. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.48. Acumen Pharmaceuticals closed at $17.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Aerovate Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Aerovate Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $29.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.23.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Intapp. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.26 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. At the end of the last trading period, Intapp closed at $31.86.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ:EVCM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EverCommerce is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. EverCommerce closed at $17.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.48. At the end of the last trading period, Acumen Pharmaceuticals closed at $17.08.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Torrid Holdings is set to $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.63. At the end of the last trading period, Torrid Holdings closed at $22.48.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Krispy Kreme is set to $20.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Krispy Kreme closed at $16.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) with a Neutral rating. The price target for LegalZoom.com is set to $40.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.51. At the end of the last trading period, LegalZoom.com closed at $37.90.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $10.50 for ironSource. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. ironSource closed at $8.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Wheels Up Experience. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.21. Wheels Up Experience closed at $8.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- For ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. At the end of the last trading period, ironSource closed at $8.80.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Krispy Kreme. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $16.71.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for LegalZoom.com is set to $44.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.51. At the end of the last trading period, LegalZoom.com closed at $37.90.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is set to $26.00. The current stock performance of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.08.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Xometry shows a 52-week-high of $97.57 and a 52-week-low of $57.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.66.
- William Blair initiated coverage on CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.75. CVRx closed at $20.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Integral Ad Science is set to $23.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. At the end of the last trading period, Integral Ad Science closed at $18.85.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Integral Ad Science. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. At the end of the last trading period, Integral Ad Science closed at $18.85.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intapp is set to $38.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.26 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. Intapp closed at $31.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) with a Market Perform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.51. LegalZoom.com closed at $37.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Xometry is set to $90.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.57 and a 52-week-low of $57.50. Xometry closed at $74.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- China Renaissance initiated coverage on Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ:BZ) with a Buy rating. In the second quarter, Kanzhun showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kanzhun shows a 52-week-high of $44.96 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.53.
- With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RVPH). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Reviva Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Reviva Pharmaceuticals earned $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.61 and a 52-week-low of $3.66. At the end of the last trading period, Reviva Pharmaceuticals closed at $3.83.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for SentinelOne. For the third quarter, SentinelOne had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.94. SentinelOne closed at $46.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Krispy Kreme is set to $18.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $16.71.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Integral Ad Science is set to $26.00. The current stock performance of Integral Ad Science shows a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.85.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Clear Secure is set to $45.00. The current stock performance of Clear Secure shows a 52-week-high of $53.97 and a 52-week-low of $38.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.00.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI). The price target seems to have been set at $170.00 for Analog Devices. In the second quarter, Analog Devices showed an EPS of $1.54, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Analog Devices shows a 52-week-high of $172.45 and a 52-week-low of $110.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.55.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for LegalZoom.com. The current stock performance of LegalZoom.com shows a 52-week-high of $40.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.90.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ:EVCM). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for EverCommerce. The current stock performance of EverCommerce shows a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.45.
- With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for SentinelOne. For the third quarter, SentinelOne had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.94. SentinelOne closed at $46.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Krispy Kreme. The current stock performance of Krispy Kreme shows a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.71.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Torrid Holdings is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.63. At the end of the last trading period, Torrid Holdings closed at $22.48.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Xometry. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.57 and a 52-week-low of $57.50. Xometry closed at $74.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for SentinelOne. In the third quarter, SentinelOne showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SentinelOne shows a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.56.
- Barclays initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for LegalZoom.com is set to $45.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.51. LegalZoom.com closed at $37.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Krispy Kreme. The current stock performance of Krispy Kreme shows a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.71.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Torrid Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.63. At the end of the last trading period, Torrid Holdings closed at $22.48.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ:EVCM) with a Buy rating. The price target for EverCommerce is set to $21.00. The current stock performance of EverCommerce shows a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.45.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Krispy Kreme is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $16.71.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ:EVCM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EverCommerce is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. EverCommerce closed at $17.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Intapp. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.26 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. Intapp closed at $31.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Intapp. The current stock performance of Intapp shows a 52-week-high of $33.26 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.86.
- CL King initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) with a Buy rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $16.71.
- Needham initiated coverage on SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) with a Buy rating. The price target for SentinelOne is set to $58.00. For the third quarter, SentinelOne had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.94. SentinelOne closed at $46.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ:TBLA). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Taboola.com. The current stock performance of Taboola.com shows a 52-week-high of $11.44 and a 52-week-low of $8.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.30.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for ironSource. The current stock performance of ironSource shows a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.80.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aerovate Therapeutics is set to $23.00. The current stock performance of Aerovate Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $29.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.23.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Integral Ad Science is set to $21.00. The current stock performance of Integral Ad Science shows a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.85.
- Barclays initiated coverage on EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ:EVCM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for EverCommerce is set to $19.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. EverCommerce closed at $17.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Integral Ad Science. The current stock performance of Integral Ad Science shows a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.85.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for Clear Secure. The current stock performance of Clear Secure shows a 52-week-high of $53.97 and a 52-week-low of $38.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.00.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Xometry is set to $100.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.57 and a 52-week-low of $57.50. Xometry closed at $74.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CVRx is set to $24.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.75. At the end of the last trading period, CVRx closed at $20.22.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ:EVCM). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for EverCommerce. The current stock performance of EverCommerce shows a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.45.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aerovate Therapeutics is set to $21.00. The current stock performance of Aerovate Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $29.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.23.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Torrid Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.63. At the end of the last trading period, Torrid Holdings closed at $22.48.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on EverCommerce Inc (NASDAQ:EVCM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for EverCommerce is set to $21.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. EverCommerce closed at $17.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Xometry. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.57 and a 52-week-low of $57.50. Xometry closed at $74.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S). The price target seems to have been set at $61.00 for SentinelOne. For the third quarter, SentinelOne had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.94. SentinelOne closed at $46.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) with an Overweight rating. The price target for LegalZoom.com is set to $50.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.51. LegalZoom.com closed at $37.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Clear Secure. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.97 and a 52-week-low of $38.26. Clear Secure closed at $43.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE:CURV). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Torrid Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.63. Torrid Holdings closed at $22.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for ironSource. The current stock performance of ironSource shows a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.80.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVRx Inc (NASDAQ:CVRX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CVRx is set to $26.00. The current stock performance of CVRx shows a 52-week-high of $29.00 and a 52-week-low of $17.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.22.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global Inc (NASDAQ:PNT). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for POINT Biopharma Global. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. POINT Biopharma Global closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Krispy Kreme is set to $19.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. Krispy Kreme closed at $16.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com Inc (NASDAQ:LZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for LegalZoom.com is set to $50.00. The current stock performance of LegalZoom.com shows a 52-week-high of $40.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.90.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Integral Ad Science. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. At the end of the last trading period, Integral Ad Science closed at $18.85.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intapp is set to $35.00. The current stock performance of Intapp shows a 52-week-high of $33.26 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.86.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for SentinelOne. SentinelOne earned $0.02 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $39.94. At the end of the last trading period, SentinelOne closed at $46.56.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Clear Secure. The current stock performance of Clear Secure shows a 52-week-high of $53.97 and a 52-week-low of $38.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.00.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Xometry Inc (NASDAQ:XMTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Xometry is set to $64.00. The current stock performance of Xometry shows a 52-week-high of $97.57 and a 52-week-low of $57.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.66.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme Inc (NASDAQ:DNUT). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Krispy Kreme. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.69 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. At the end of the last trading period, Krispy Kreme closed at $16.71.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intapp Inc (NASDAQ:INTA). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Intapp. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.26 and a 52-week-low of $24.94. At the end of the last trading period, Intapp closed at $31.86.
