Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 20, 2021
Upgrades
- For Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Bank of Marin had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.19 and a 52-week-low of $27.26. Bank of Marin closed at $31.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Array Technologies earned $0.19. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $12.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.25.
- For Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Incyte showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $2.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.01 and a 52-week-low of $75.52. At the end of the last trading period, Incyte closed at $77.56.
- For Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Krystal Biotech had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Krystal Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $87.29 and a 52-week-low of $39.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.09.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ:ZION) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Zions Bancorp earned $2.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.65 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. At the end of the last trading period, Zions Bancorp closed at $47.70.
- Societe Generale upgraded the previous rating for International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, IBM had an EPS of $2.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $152.84 and a 52-week-low of $105.92. IBM closed at $137.92 at the end of the last trading period.
- For LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), Needham upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, LivaNova showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LivaNova shows a 52-week-high of $90.25 and a 52-week-low of $41.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.02.
- For Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Simon Property Group earned $2.48 in the first quarter, compared to $2.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Simon Property Group shows a 52-week-high of $136.70 and a 52-week-low of $59.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.19.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE:GATO) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Gatos Silver's EPS was $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.95. At the end of the last trading period, Gatos Silver closed at $12.70.
- Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) from Sector Weight to Overweight. CMS Energy earned $1.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.98 and a 52-week-low of $53.19. CMS Energy closed at $61.45 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Five9 earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.75 and a 52-week-low of $107.77. At the end of the last trading period, Five9 closed at $188.12.
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, SciPlay showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SciPlay shows a 52-week-high of $21.74 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.26.
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) from Buy to Neutral. Inter Parfums earned $0.82 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inter Parfums shows a 52-week-high of $78.62 and a 52-week-low of $36.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.55.
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Ardelyx earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ardelyx shows a 52-week-high of $9.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.70.
- For Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Cloudflare showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cloudflare shows a 52-week-high of $111.97 and a 52-week-low of $32.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.52.
- For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX), SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $2.56 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $304.00 and a 52-week-low of $185.32. At the end of the last trading period, Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $199.24.
- For Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, Rocket Companies earned $0.89. The current stock performance of Rocket Companies shows a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.33.
- According to CIBC, the prior rating for Great-West Lifeco Inc (OTC:GWLIF) was changed from Outperformer to Neutral. The current stock performance of Great-West Lifeco shows a 52-week-high of $32.02 and a 52-week-low of $15.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.68.
- For Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Enbridge showed an EPS of $0.64, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.97. Enbridge closed at $37.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Ardelyx showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ardelyx shows a 52-week-high of $9.23 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.70.
- For Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. Glaukos earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.00 and a 52-week-low of $38.46. Glaukos closed at $56.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Velodyne Lidar Inc (NASDAQ:VLDR) from Outperform to Neutral. Velodyne Lidar earned $0.14 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Velodyne Lidar shows a 52-week-high of $30.81 and a 52-week-low of $8.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.67.
- For Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Viavi Solutions earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. At the end of the last trading period, Viavi Solutions closed at $16.41.
- For Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG), Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Janus Henderson Gr earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.13 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. At the end of the last trading period, Janus Henderson Gr closed at $38.90.
- For Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Five9 earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.75 and a 52-week-low of $107.77. At the end of the last trading period, Five9 closed at $188.12.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) from Sector Weight to Underweight. Consolidated Edison earned $1.44 in the first quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.92 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. At the end of the last trading period, Consolidated Edison closed at $73.77.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Elevation Oncology. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.22 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. Elevation Oncology closed at $12.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Mister Car Wash. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.49. Mister Car Wash closed at $20.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- For GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. GH Research closed at $17.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent Inc (NASDAQ:CFLT). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Confluent. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.99 and a 52-week-low of $39.00. At the end of the last trading period, Confluent closed at $40.14.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for GH Research is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. GH Research closed at $17.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AHAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alpha Healthcare is set to $18.00. The current stock performance of Alpha Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $16.96 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.97.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Horizon Acquisition Corp (NYSE:HZAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Horizon Acquisition is set to $18.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.34 and a 52-week-low of $9.29. Horizon Acquisition closed at $9.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for GH Research is set to $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. At the end of the last trading period, GH Research closed at $17.25.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ELMS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Electric Last Mile Solns is set to $17.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. At the end of the last trading period, Electric Last Mile Solns closed at $9.78.
- With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Kezar Life Sciences. Kezar Life Sciences earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.40 and a 52-week-low of $4.24. Kezar Life Sciences closed at $5.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Mister Car Wash. The current stock performance of Mister Car Wash shows a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.02.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova Inc (NASDAQ:TKNO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alpha Teknova is set to $27.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.89 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. At the end of the last trading period, Alpha Teknova closed at $18.06.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Graphite Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.45. At the end of the last trading period, Graphite Bio closed at $27.54.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Mister Car Wash. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.49. At the end of the last trading period, Mister Car Wash closed at $20.02.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for GH Research is set to $35.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. GH Research closed at $17.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mister Car Wash is set to $23.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.49. At the end of the last trading period, Mister Car Wash closed at $20.02.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Graphite Bio. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.45. Graphite Bio closed at $27.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.45. At the end of the last trading period, Graphite Bio closed at $27.54.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Elevation Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $16.22 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.10.
- For Alpha Teknova Inc (NASDAQ:TKNO), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Alpha Teknova shows a 52-week-high of $30.89 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.06.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Alpha Teknova Inc (NASDAQ:TKNO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alpha Teknova is set to $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.89 and a 52-week-low of $17.25. At the end of the last trading period, Alpha Teknova closed at $18.06.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Elevation Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ELEV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Elevation Oncology is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.22 and a 52-week-low of $10.58. At the end of the last trading period, Elevation Oncology closed at $12.10.
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Graphite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRPH) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Graphite Bio is set to $34.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.45. At the end of the last trading period, Graphite Bio closed at $27.54.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mister Car Wash is set to $25.00. The current stock performance of Mister Car Wash shows a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.02.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Mister Car Wash. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.49. Mister Car Wash closed at $20.02 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) with a Sector Weight rating. Global Net Lease earned $0.42 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.11 and a 52-week-low of $13.95. At the end of the last trading period, Global Net Lease closed at $17.82.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Mister Car Wash. The current stock performance of Mister Car Wash shows a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.02.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc (NYSE:NOVA). The price target seems to have been set at $59.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. In the first quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.70 and a 52-week-low of $18.82. Sunnova Energy Intl closed at $33.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for ironSource. The current stock performance of ironSource shows a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.92.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE:MCW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mister Car Wash is set to $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.49. At the end of the last trading period, Mister Car Wash closed at $20.02.
