fbpx
QQQ
-2.93
363.45
-0.81%
DIA
-3.17
353.11
-0.91%
SPY
-3.37
438.12
-0.78%
TLT
-0.26
148.75
-0.18%
GLD
-1.59
172.66
-0.93%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 16, 2021 10:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

 

Upgrades

  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.98. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $34.54.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Energy Transfer had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Energy Transfer shows a 52-week-high of $11.55 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.79.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Cintas had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $392.25 and a 52-week-low of $271.27. Cintas closed at $369.15 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $4.07, compared to $3.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cummins shows a 52-week-high of $277.09 and a 52-week-low of $179.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $240.12.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, GATX had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.31 and a 52-week-low of $59.32. GATX closed at $88.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Matador Resources earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.29. Matador Resources closed at $32.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Plains All American had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. At the end of the last trading period, Plains All American closed at $10.21.
  • For Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI), B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Zynex showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.94 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. At the end of the last trading period, Zynex closed at $15.19.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, NOW had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. NOW closed at $8.94 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, MPLX had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of MPLX shows a 52-week-high of $31.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.96.
  • According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, GP Strategies showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.23. At the end of the last trading period, GP Strategies closed at $19.95.
  • For AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. At the end of the last trading period, AT&T closed at $28.43.
  • For Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Dow earned $1.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $39.90. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $61.91.
  • For LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $3.18, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LyondellBasell Industries shows a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $61.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.00.
  • For FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, FibroGen showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FibroGen shows a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.84.
  • For Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Domtar earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domtar shows a 52-week-high of $55.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.69.
  • Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) from Buy to Hold. SciPlay earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SciPlay shows a 52-week-high of $21.74 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.98.
  • For Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Zoetis earned $1.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $202.04 and a 52-week-low of $141.04. Zoetis closed at $200.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Tencent Music Enter Gr earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $12.08. At the end of the last trading period, Tencent Music Enter Gr closed at $12.40.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • BTIG initiated coverage on CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for CryoPort is set to $80.00. In the first quarter, CryoPort showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CryoPort shows a 52-week-high of $84.97 and a 52-week-low of $30.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.81.
  • William Blair initiated coverage on Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO) with an Outperform rating. Ncino earned $0.04 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Ncino shows a 52-week-high of $103.95 and a 52-week-low of $48.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.63.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Anika Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Anika Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.37 and a 52-week-low of $32.04. Anika Therapeutics closed at $40.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Darling Ingredients is set to $95.00. For the first quarter, Darling Ingredients had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.65 and a 52-week-low of $25.06. At the end of the last trading period, Darling Ingredients closed at $67.37.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology earned $0.07 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.43 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. SkyWater Technology closed at $24.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Danaher is set to $330.00. Danaher earned $2.52 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $281.59 and a 52-week-low of $184.88. Danaher closed at $280.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is set to $580.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific earned $7.21 in the first quarter, compared to $2.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $532.57 and a 52-week-low of $387.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific closed at $514.48 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NGAC). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for NextGen Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. At the end of the last trading period, NextGen Acquisition closed at $9.95.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Antares Pharma is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, Antares Pharma had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.07 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. Antares Pharma closed at $4.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wayfair is set to $400.00. For the first quarter, Wayfair had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $208.51. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $286.72.
  • With a Neutral rating, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM). The price target seems to have been set at $179.00 for Williams-Sonoma. Williams-Sonoma earned $2.93 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Williams-Sonoma shows a 52-week-high of $194.69 and a 52-week-low of $80.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.94.
  • With an Outperform rating, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY). The price target seems to have been set at $101.00 for Chewy. For the first quarter, Chewy had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Chewy shows a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.49.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Ship Lease is set to $23.00. In the first quarter, Global Ship Lease showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.02 and a 52-week-low of $4.04. Global Ship Lease closed at $16.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Liberty Formula One Group. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Liberty Formula One Group's EPS was $0.20. The current stock performance of Liberty Formula One Group shows a 52-week-high of $50.37 and a 52-week-low of $33.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.13.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for iHeartMedia. For the first quarter, iHeartMedia had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.10. At the end of the last trading period, iHeartMedia closed at $24.49.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Live Nation Entertainment is set to $110.00. Live Nation Entertainment earned $1.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Live Nation Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $94.63 and a 52-week-low of $44.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.93.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Maxar Technologies is set to $50.00. Maxar Technologies earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.12.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC). The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Owens-Corning. For the first quarter, Owens-Corning had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of $109.89 and a 52-week-low of $57.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.96.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Fortune Brands Home. In the first quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $66.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.48.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Beacon Roofing Supply is set to $58.00. Beacon Roofing Supply earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Beacon Roofing Supply shows a 52-week-high of $60.93 and a 52-week-low of $26.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.29.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Mohawk Industries is set to $213.00. In the first quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $3.49, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mohawk Industries shows a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $75.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $190.79.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS). The price target seems to have been set at $68.00 for Masco. Masco earned $0.89 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.54 and a 52-week-low of $51.21. Masco closed at $58.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Renewable Energy Gr. In the first quarter, Renewable Energy Gr showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Renewable Energy Gr shows a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.42.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for JELD-WEN Holding is set to $30.00. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.47 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. At the end of the last trading period, JELD-WEN Holding closed at $24.52.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PLAYSTUDIOS is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. At the end of the last trading period, PLAYSTUDIOS closed at $6.36.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nkarta is set to $75.00. For the first quarter, Nkarta had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.16 and a 52-week-low of $22.46. At the end of the last trading period, Nkarta closed at $29.98.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2021

  read more

Citigroup Upgrades Alcoa to Buy, Announces $52 Price Target

Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from Neutral to Buy and announces $52 price target. read more