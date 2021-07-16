Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of $1.49, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.42 and a 52-week-low of $10.98. At the end of the last trading period, Alcoa closed at $34.54.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Energy Transfer had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Energy Transfer shows a 52-week-high of $11.55 and a 52-week-low of $4.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.79.
- According to Baird, the prior rating for Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Cintas had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $392.25 and a 52-week-low of $271.27. Cintas closed at $369.15 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Cummins showed an EPS of $4.07, compared to $3.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cummins shows a 52-week-high of $277.09 and a 52-week-low of $179.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $240.12.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, GATX had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.31 and a 52-week-low of $59.32. GATX closed at $88.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR), MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Matador Resources earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.29. Matador Resources closed at $32.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Plains All American had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. At the end of the last trading period, Plains All American closed at $10.21.
- For Zynex Inc (NASDAQ:ZYXI), B. Riley Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Zynex showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.94 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. At the end of the last trading period, Zynex closed at $15.19.
- Stifel upgraded the previous rating for NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, NOW had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.98 and a 52-week-low of $4.03. NOW closed at $8.94 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, MPLX had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of MPLX shows a 52-week-high of $31.40 and a 52-week-low of $15.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.96.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, GP Strategies showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.50 and a 52-week-low of $7.23. At the end of the last trading period, GP Strategies closed at $19.95.
- For AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, AT&T showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. At the end of the last trading period, AT&T closed at $28.43.
- For Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Dow earned $1.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.38 and a 52-week-low of $39.90. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $61.91.
- For LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, LyondellBasell Industries showed an EPS of $3.18, compared to $1.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LyondellBasell Industries shows a 52-week-high of $118.02 and a 52-week-low of $61.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.00.
- For FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, FibroGen showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FibroGen shows a 52-week-high of $57.21 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.84.
- For Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS), BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Domtar earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domtar shows a 52-week-high of $55.48 and a 52-week-low of $20.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.69.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) from Buy to Hold. SciPlay earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SciPlay shows a 52-week-high of $21.74 and a 52-week-low of $11.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.98.
- For Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Zoetis earned $1.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $202.04 and a 52-week-low of $141.04. Zoetis closed at $200.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Tencent Music Enter Gr earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.25 and a 52-week-low of $12.08. At the end of the last trading period, Tencent Music Enter Gr closed at $12.40.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- BTIG initiated coverage on CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for CryoPort is set to $80.00. In the first quarter, CryoPort showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CryoPort shows a 52-week-high of $84.97 and a 52-week-low of $30.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.81.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Ncino Inc (NASDAQ:NCNO) with an Outperform rating. Ncino earned $0.04 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Ncino shows a 52-week-high of $103.95 and a 52-week-low of $48.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.63.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK). The price target seems to have been set at $46.00 for Anika Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Anika Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.37 and a 52-week-low of $32.04. Anika Therapeutics closed at $40.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Darling Ingredients is set to $95.00. For the first quarter, Darling Ingredients had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.65 and a 52-week-low of $25.06. At the end of the last trading period, Darling Ingredients closed at $67.37.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:SKYT). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology earned $0.07 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.43 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. SkyWater Technology closed at $24.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Danaher is set to $330.00. Danaher earned $2.52 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $281.59 and a 52-week-low of $184.88. Danaher closed at $280.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is set to $580.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific earned $7.21 in the first quarter, compared to $2.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $532.57 and a 52-week-low of $387.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific closed at $514.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NGAC). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for NextGen Acquisition. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. At the end of the last trading period, NextGen Acquisition closed at $9.95.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Antares Pharma is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, Antares Pharma had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.07 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. Antares Pharma closed at $4.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wayfair is set to $400.00. For the first quarter, Wayfair had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $208.51. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $286.72.
- With a Neutral rating, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM). The price target seems to have been set at $179.00 for Williams-Sonoma. Williams-Sonoma earned $2.93 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Williams-Sonoma shows a 52-week-high of $194.69 and a 52-week-low of $80.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.94.
- With an Outperform rating, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY). The price target seems to have been set at $101.00 for Chewy. For the first quarter, Chewy had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Chewy shows a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $45.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.49.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Ship Lease is set to $23.00. In the first quarter, Global Ship Lease showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.02 and a 52-week-low of $4.04. Global Ship Lease closed at $16.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Liberty Formula One Group. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Liberty Formula One Group's EPS was $0.20. The current stock performance of Liberty Formula One Group shows a 52-week-high of $50.37 and a 52-week-low of $33.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.13.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on iHeartMedia Inc (NASDAQ:IHRT). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for iHeartMedia. For the first quarter, iHeartMedia had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.24 and a 52-week-low of $7.10. At the end of the last trading period, iHeartMedia closed at $24.49.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Live Nation Entertainment is set to $110.00. Live Nation Entertainment earned $1.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Live Nation Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $94.63 and a 52-week-low of $44.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $79.93.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Maxar Technologies is set to $50.00. Maxar Technologies earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $58.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.12.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Owens-Corning Inc (NYSE:OC). The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Owens-Corning. For the first quarter, Owens-Corning had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Owens-Corning shows a 52-week-high of $109.89 and a 52-week-low of $57.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.96.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS). The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for Fortune Brands Home. In the first quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $66.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.48.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Beacon Roofing Supply is set to $58.00. Beacon Roofing Supply earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Beacon Roofing Supply shows a 52-week-high of $60.93 and a 52-week-low of $26.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.29.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Mohawk Industries is set to $213.00. In the first quarter, Mohawk Industries showed an EPS of $3.49, compared to $1.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mohawk Industries shows a 52-week-high of $231.80 and a 52-week-low of $75.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $190.79.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS). The price target seems to have been set at $68.00 for Masco. Masco earned $0.89 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.54 and a 52-week-low of $51.21. Masco closed at $58.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI). The price target seems to have been set at $72.00 for Renewable Energy Gr. In the first quarter, Renewable Energy Gr showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Renewable Energy Gr shows a 52-week-high of $117.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.42.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for JELD-WEN Holding is set to $30.00. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.47 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. At the end of the last trading period, JELD-WEN Holding closed at $24.52.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PLAYSTUDIOS is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. At the end of the last trading period, PLAYSTUDIOS closed at $6.36.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nkarta is set to $75.00. For the first quarter, Nkarta had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.16 and a 52-week-low of $22.46. At the end of the last trading period, Nkarta closed at $29.98.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.