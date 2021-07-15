fbpx
QQQ
-2.55
365.62
-0.7%
DIA
+ 0.57
348.84
+ 0.16%
SPY
-1.48
437.72
-0.34%
TLT
+ 1.62
145.25
+ 1.1%
GLD
+ 0.05
170.99
+ 0.03%

Why Delta Air Lines Shares Are Moving Today

byRandy Elias
July 15, 2021 10:16 am
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) shares are trading higher after analysts at Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Strong Buy and announced a $58 price target.

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth believes 'the recent trajectory is encouraging, with Delta already embarking on a deleveraging story with shares reflecting an attractive risk-reward, in our opinion.'

Delta Air Lines provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery.

Delta's stock was trading about 3.3% higher at $42.03 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $52.28 and a 52-week low of $24.38.

