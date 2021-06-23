 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 23, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) from Neutral to Buy. UGI earned $1.99 in the second quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UGI shows a 52-week-high of $48.20 and a 52-week-low of $29.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.48.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) from In-Line to Outperform. In the second quarter, Helmerich & Payne showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Helmerich & Payne shows a 52-week-high of $36.26 and a 52-week-low of $12.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.56.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD) from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, PagerDuty showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.36 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. At the end of the last trading period, PagerDuty closed at $44.90.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) from In-Line to Outperform. Patterson-UTI Energy earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.99 and a 52-week-low of $2.38. At the end of the last trading period, Patterson-UTI Energy closed at $10.35.
  • For United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $3.45, compared to $3.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Rentals shows a 52-week-high of $354.60 and a 52-week-low of $139.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $303.75.
  • Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.18 and a 52-week-low of $47.18. Welltower closed at $82.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) from Perform to Outperform. Target Hospitality earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.82. At the end of the last trading period, Target Hospitality closed at $3.88.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Kinross Gold had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Kinross Gold shows a 52-week-high of $10.31 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.36.
  • For Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Huntington Bancshares had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.91 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. At the end of the last trading period, Huntington Bancshares closed at $13.68.
  • According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Accenture earned $2.03 in the second quarter, compared to $1.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $294.50 and a 52-week-low of $199.47. Accenture closed at $285.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Parker Hannifin showed an EPS of $4.11, compared to $2.92 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Parker Hannifin shows a 52-week-high of $324.68 and a 52-week-low of $170.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.29.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC), Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, SmileDirectClub showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. At the end of the last trading period, SmileDirectClub closed at $9.00.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, BWX Technologies showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.68 and a 52-week-low of $49.60. At the end of the last trading period, BWX Technologies closed at $60.01.
  • For Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG), Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Plug Power earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plug Power shows a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.02.
  • For NexGen Energy Ltd (AMEX:NXE), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.04 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. NexGen Energy closed at $4.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) from Overweight to Neutral. County Bancorp earned $0.62 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.82 and a 52-week-low of $17.04. County Bancorp closed at $34.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.39 and a 52-week-low of $110.06. Carvana closed at $313.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for RPM International Inc (NYSE:RPM) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. RPM International earned $0.38 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.30 and a 52-week-low of $71.44. At the end of the last trading period, RPM International closed at $89.83.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Achieve Life Sciences is set to $23.00. For the first quarter, Achieve Life Sciences had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.26 and a 52-week-low of $0.37. At the end of the last trading period, Achieve Life Sciences closed at $7.93.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cambium Networks is set to $75.00. In the first quarter, Cambium Networks showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.40 and a 52-week-low of $5.68. At the end of the last trading period, Cambium Networks closed at $46.49.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDY). The price target seems to have been set at $280.00 for Monday.Com. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $237.50 and a 52-week-low of $155.01. Monday.Com closed at $219.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Evelo Biosciences. Evelo Biosciences earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. At the end of the last trading period, Evelo Biosciences closed at $16.08.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) with a Buy rating. The price target for TechTarget is set to $80.00. In the first quarter, TechTarget showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.12 and a 52-week-low of $28.67. At the end of the last trading period, TechTarget closed at $74.59.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for A10 Networks is set to $16.00. For the first quarter, A10 Networks had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of A10 Networks shows a 52-week-high of $11.86 and a 52-week-low of $6.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.34.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:CNTA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Centessa Pharmaceuticals is set to $37.00. The current stock performance of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $26.90 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.27.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Safehold is set to $100.00. In the first quarter, Safehold showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.99 and a 52-week-low of $47.51. At the end of the last trading period, Safehold closed at $79.89.
  • R5 Capital initiated coverage on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Five Below is set to $251.00. For the first quarter, Five Below had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $205.28 and a 52-week-low of $96.61. Five Below closed at $192.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EGLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Enthusiast Gaming is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.88 and a 52-week-low of $5.13. At the end of the last trading period, Enthusiast Gaming closed at $5.32.
  • With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC). The price target seems to have been set at $9.50 for UWM Holdings. In the first quarter, UWM Holdings earned $0.33. The current stock performance of UWM Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.07.
  • With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for CEVA. CEVA earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.22. CEVA closed at $43.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Flora Growth Corp (NASDAQ:FLGC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Flora Growth is set to $6.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. Flora Growth closed at $3.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE:CARR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carrier Global is set to $53.00. In the first quarter, Carrier Global showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.59. At the end of the last trading period, Carrier Global closed at $46.11.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on iStar Inc (NYSE:STAR). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for iStar. For the first quarter, iStar had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $11.10. At the end of the last trading period, iStar closed at $18.60.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ACN + ACHV)

Accenture Invests In Digital Payments Platform Imburse
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2021
Accenture Bags $112M Task Order For Federal Cyberattack Protection
Accenture To Acquire French Consultancy Exton Consulting For Undisclosed Sum
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 250 Points; Enochian Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 50 Points; Washington Prime Group Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ESTABTIGMaintains88.0
SAVAB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains111.0
NTRABTIGMaintains155.0
DOMOCowen & Co.Maintains100.0
ICBKMaxim GroupDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com