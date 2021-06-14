Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2021
Upgrades
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) from Neutral to Overweight. Boston Properties earned $1.56 in the first quarter, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Properties shows a 52-week-high of $123.72 and a 52-week-low of $69.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.17.
- For The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ:WEN), Northland Capital Markets upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Wendy's earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wendy's shows a 52-week-high of $29.46 and a 52-week-low of $18.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.14.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, Navigator Holdings showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.05. Navigator Holdings closed at $11.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- For DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, DCP Midstream had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.44. At the end of the last trading period, DCP Midstream closed at $30.76.
- For CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. CRISPR Therapeutics earned $1.51 in the first quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.20 and a 52-week-low of $58.02. At the end of the last trading period, CRISPR Therapeutics closed at $127.00.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, EnLink Midstream showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.13. At the end of the last trading period, EnLink Midstream closed at $6.25.
- For Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $5.36, compared to $3.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1579.52 and a 52-week-low of $964.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1366.80 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Wedbush downgraded the previous rating for UWM Holdings Corp (NYSE:UWMC) from Outperform to Neutral. UWM Holdings earned $0.33 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of UWM Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $12.45 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.22.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from Outperform to In-Line. For the first quarter, Equity Residential had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The current stock performance of Equity Residential shows a 52-week-high of $82.05 and a 52-week-low of $45.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.75.
- According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) was changed from In-Line to Underperform. For the first quarter, Paramount Group had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.64 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. Paramount Group closed at $11.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Core Laboratories NV (NYSE:CLB) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Core Laboratories earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Core Laboratories shows a 52-week-high of $49.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.81.
- For Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Physicians Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.13 and a 52-week-low of $16.42. At the end of the last trading period, Physicians Realty Trust closed at $19.47.
- For Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Sell. In the first quarter, Ferrari showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.66 and a 52-week-low of $164.23. At the end of the last trading period, Ferrari closed at $211.31.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Kinder Morgan showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.29 and a 52-week-low of $11.45. At the end of the last trading period, Kinder Morgan closed at $19.14.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for CymaBay Therapeutics. CymaBay Therapeutics earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.16. At the end of the last trading period, CymaBay Therapeutics closed at $4.68.
- For Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The current stock performance of Oatly Group shows a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.73.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Procore Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.99.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Squarespace shows a 52-week-high of $59.98 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.90.
- For Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO), Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the first quarter, Halozyme Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.40 and a 52-week-low of $22.11. Halozyme Therapeutics closed at $42.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Procore Technologies. The current stock performance of Procore Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.99.
- With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ:IMBI). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for iMedia Brands. For the first quarter, iMedia Brands had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. At the end of the last trading period, iMedia Brands closed at $8.70.
- With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on The Original BARK Co (NYSE:BARK). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Original BARK. The stock has a 52-week-high of $175.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. At the end of the last trading period, Original BARK closed at $11.87.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME). The price target seems to have been set at $228.00 for CME Group. CME Group earned $1.79 in the first quarter, compared to $2.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.82 and a 52-week-low of $146.89. At the end of the last trading period, CME Group closed at $214.46.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hess Midstream is set to $30.00. In the first quarter, Hess Midstream showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hess Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $26.47 and a 52-week-low of $14.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.01.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Squarespace. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.98 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. At the end of the last trading period, Squarespace closed at $59.90.
- WithWith a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Procore Technologies. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. At the end of the last trading period, Procore Technologies closed at $83.99.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Procore Technologies. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. At the end of the last trading period, Procore Technologies closed at $83.99.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Squarespace is set to $62.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.98 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Squarespace closed at $59.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR). The price target seems to have been set at $104.00 for Procore Technologies. The current stock performance of Procore Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.99.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Oatly Group is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of Oatly Group shows a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.73.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Squarespace is set to $70.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.98 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Squarespace closed at $59.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) with a Perform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. At the end of the last trading period, Oatly Group closed at $28.73.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI). The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Silvergate Capital. In the first quarter, Silvergate Capital showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $187.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. Silvergate Capital closed at $96.36 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Procore Technologies. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. At the end of the last trading period, Procore Technologies closed at $83.99.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Procore Technologies is set to $84.00. The current stock performance of Procore Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.99.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Metacrine Inc (NASDAQ:MTCR). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Metacrine. Metacrine earned $0.57 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. Metacrine closed at $4.14 at the end of the last trading period.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Procore Technologies is set to $100.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. Procore Technologies closed at $83.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Squarespace. The current stock performance of Squarespace shows a 52-week-high of $59.98 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.90.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE:PCOR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Procore Technologies is set to $105.00. The current stock performance of Procore Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $78.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.99.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings