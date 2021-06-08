 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 8, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 10:07am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CCMP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. CMC Materials earned $1.71 in the second quarter, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CMC Materials shows a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $126.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.98.
  • For Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), Johnson Rice upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Buy. For the first quarter, Kosmos Energy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Kosmos Energy closed at $3.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was changed from Hold to Accumulate. Diamondback Energy earned $2.30 in the first quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.07 and a 52-week-low of $23.63. At the end of the last trading period, Diamondback Energy closed at $87.19.
  • For Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Steven Madden had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.56 and a 52-week-low of $18.47. At the end of the last trading period, Steven Madden closed at $42.20.
  • For Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.02 and a 52-week-low of $39.56. Bank of Nova Scotia closed at $67.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, Tellurian showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. At the end of the last trading period, Tellurian closed at $4.94.
  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $3.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.49 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. At the end of the last trading period, Abercrombie & Fitch closed at $40.16.
  • According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, ArcBest had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.18. At the end of the last trading period, ArcBest closed at $63.00.
  • According to UBS, the prior rating for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Target earned $3.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $232.66 and a 52-week-low of $114.81. Target closed at $230.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $5.34, compared to $9.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $223.25. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $395.85.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was changed from Underweight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Brady had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.97 and a 52-week-low of $37.47. Brady closed at $57.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Johnson Controls Intl had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.33 and a 52-week-low of $32.70. Johnson Controls Intl closed at $66.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Hold to Buy. Delta Air Lines earned $3.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $24.38. Delta Air Lines closed at $46.08 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) from Underperform to Neutral. Biogen earned $5.34 in the first quarter, compared to $9.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $223.25. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $395.85.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was changed from Hold to Sell. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. At the end of the last trading period, Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $16.86.
  • According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was changed from Accumulate to Hold. In the first quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. EOG Resources closed at $87.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Johnson Rice downgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) from Buy to Accumulate. Southwestern Energy earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $5.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.47.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Ellington Financial showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.35 and a 52-week-low of $10.77. At the end of the last trading period, Ellington Financial closed at $19.25.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Harpoon Therapeutics earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.55. Harpoon Therapeutics closed at $15.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) from Overweight to Sector Weight. QTS Realty Trust earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of QTS Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $78.65 and a 52-week-low of $55.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.15.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vera Therapeutics is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Vera Therapeutics closed at $13.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vocera Communications is set to $46.00. For the first quarter, Vocera Communications had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $19.52. At the end of the last trading period, Vocera Communications closed at $34.75.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phreesia is set to $70.00. Phreesia earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.59 and a 52-week-low of $26.20. Phreesia closed at $51.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $300.00. In the first quarter, Wix.com showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $208.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $264.05.
  • Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Squarespace is set to $70.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.88 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Squarespace closed at $54.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC). The price target seems to have been set at $157.00 for PTC. For the second quarter, PTC had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.50 and a 52-week-low of $72.27. PTC closed at $132.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS). The price target seems to have been set at $340.00 for Ansys. In the first quarter, Ansys showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $413.19 and a 52-week-low of $265.68. Ansys closed at $328.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Talos Energy is set to $19.00. For the first quarter, Talos Energy had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. At the end of the last trading period, Talos Energy closed at $16.01.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autodesk is set to $320.00. For the first quarter, Autodesk had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of Autodesk shows a 52-week-high of $321.13 and a 52-week-low of $215.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $278.89.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Quanta Services. Quanta Services earned $0.83 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.96 and a 52-week-low of $35.36. At the end of the last trading period, Quanta Services closed at $92.24.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Rocket Companies is set to $18.00. Rocket Companies earned $0.89 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.22. Rocket Companies closed at $19.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Progress Software. For the first quarter, Progress Software had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.23 and a 52-week-low of $34.05. At the end of the last trading period, Progress Software closed at $46.09.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Vera Therapeutics closed at $13.45 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. At the end of the last trading period, Vera Therapeutics closed at $13.45.
  • With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Generation Bio. For the first quarter, Generation Bio had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.72 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. At the end of the last trading period, Generation Bio closed at $28.00.
  • With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. In the first quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies earned $0.87. The current stock performance of Taysha Gene Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.97.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for GEO Group is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, GEO Group had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. GEO Group closed at $6.09 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ADSK + ANF)

A Look Into Autodesk's Price Over Earnings
Altium Snubs Autodesk's $3.9B Acquisition Proposal: Reuters
Price Over Earnings Overview: Autodesk
Autodesk: Q1 Earnings Insights
Why Abercrombie & Fitch's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
More Solid Earnings Results Hit The Market, This Time From Nvidia, Best Buy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BIIBRBC CapitalMaintains400.0
ARGXWedbushMaintains344.0
BIIBJefferiesMaintains500.0
BIIBBarclaysMaintains395.0
PVHCitigroupMaintains118.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com