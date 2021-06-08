Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 8, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for CMC Materials Inc (NASDAQ:CCMP) was changed from Neutral to Buy. CMC Materials earned $1.71 in the second quarter, compared to $1.75 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CMC Materials shows a 52-week-high of $198.60 and a 52-week-low of $126.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.98.
- For Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS), Johnson Rice upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Buy. For the first quarter, Kosmos Energy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Kosmos Energy closed at $3.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) was changed from Hold to Accumulate. Diamondback Energy earned $2.30 in the first quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.07 and a 52-week-low of $23.63. At the end of the last trading period, Diamondback Energy closed at $87.19.
- For Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Steven Madden had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.56 and a 52-week-low of $18.47. At the end of the last trading period, Steven Madden closed at $42.20.
- For Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.02 and a 52-week-low of $39.56. Bank of Nova Scotia closed at $67.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. In the first quarter, Tellurian showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.76 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. At the end of the last trading period, Tellurian closed at $4.94.
- Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Abercrombie & Fitch showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $3.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.49 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. At the end of the last trading period, Abercrombie & Fitch closed at $40.16.
- According to Vertical Research, the prior rating for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, ArcBest had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.18. At the end of the last trading period, ArcBest closed at $63.00.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Target earned $3.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $232.66 and a 52-week-low of $114.81. Target closed at $230.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Biogen showed an EPS of $5.34, compared to $9.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $223.25. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $395.85.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) was changed from Underweight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Brady had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.97 and a 52-week-low of $37.47. Brady closed at $57.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Johnson Controls Intl had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.33 and a 52-week-low of $32.70. Johnson Controls Intl closed at $66.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) from Hold to Buy. Delta Air Lines earned $3.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.28 and a 52-week-low of $24.38. Delta Air Lines closed at $46.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) from Underperform to Neutral. Biogen earned $5.34 in the first quarter, compared to $9.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $223.25. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $395.85.
Downgrades
- According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) was changed from Hold to Sell. Cabot Oil & Gas earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.67 and a 52-week-low of $15.76. At the end of the last trading period, Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $16.86.
- According to Johnson Rice, the prior rating for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) was changed from Accumulate to Hold. In the first quarter, EOG Resources showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.99 and a 52-week-low of $31.22. EOG Resources closed at $87.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Johnson Rice downgraded the previous rating for Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) from Buy to Accumulate. Southwestern Energy earned $0.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $5.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.47.
- UBS downgraded the previous rating for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Ellington Financial showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.35 and a 52-week-low of $10.77. At the end of the last trading period, Ellington Financial closed at $19.25.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Harpoon Therapeutics earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.23 and a 52-week-low of $10.55. Harpoon Therapeutics closed at $15.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) from Overweight to Sector Weight. QTS Realty Trust earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of QTS Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $78.65 and a 52-week-low of $55.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.15.
Initiations
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vera Therapeutics is set to $24.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Vera Therapeutics closed at $13.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vocera Communications is set to $46.00. For the first quarter, Vocera Communications had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $19.52. At the end of the last trading period, Vocera Communications closed at $34.75.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phreesia is set to $70.00. Phreesia earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.59 and a 52-week-low of $26.20. Phreesia closed at $51.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $300.00. In the first quarter, Wix.com showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wix.com shows a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $208.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $264.05.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Squarespace is set to $70.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.88 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. Squarespace closed at $54.74 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC). The price target seems to have been set at $157.00 for PTC. For the second quarter, PTC had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.50 and a 52-week-low of $72.27. PTC closed at $132.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS). The price target seems to have been set at $340.00 for Ansys. In the first quarter, Ansys showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $413.19 and a 52-week-low of $265.68. Ansys closed at $328.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Talos Energy is set to $19.00. For the first quarter, Talos Energy had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.81 and a 52-week-low of $5.39. At the end of the last trading period, Talos Energy closed at $16.01.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autodesk is set to $320.00. For the first quarter, Autodesk had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The current stock performance of Autodesk shows a 52-week-high of $321.13 and a 52-week-low of $215.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $278.89.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR). The price target seems to have been set at $115.00 for Quanta Services. Quanta Services earned $0.83 in the first quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.96 and a 52-week-low of $35.36. At the end of the last trading period, Quanta Services closed at $92.24.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Rocket Companies is set to $18.00. Rocket Companies earned $0.89 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.22. Rocket Companies closed at $19.90 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Progress Software. For the first quarter, Progress Software had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.23 and a 52-week-low of $34.05. At the end of the last trading period, Progress Software closed at $46.09.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. Vera Therapeutics closed at $13.45 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Vera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VERA), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.30. At the end of the last trading period, Vera Therapeutics closed at $13.45.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio Co (NASDAQ:GBIO). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Generation Bio. For the first quarter, Generation Bio had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.72 and a 52-week-low of $18.80. At the end of the last trading period, Generation Bio closed at $28.00.
- With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. In the first quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies earned $0.87. The current stock performance of Taysha Gene Therapies shows a 52-week-high of $33.35 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.97.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for GEO Group is set to $7.00. For the first quarter, GEO Group had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.96. GEO Group closed at $6.09 at the end of the last trading period.
