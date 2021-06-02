Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 2, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Landec earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.56 and a 52-week-low of $7.48. Landec closed at $11.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of Nova Scotia shows a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.00.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, SBA Communications had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of SBA Communications shows a 52-week-high of $328.37 and a 52-week-low of $232.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $302.27.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, DXC Technology showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.94 and a 52-week-low of $14.02. At the end of the last trading period, DXC Technology closed at $38.11.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) from Neutral to Overweight. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. Coca-Cola Europacific closed at $60.66 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Orion Energy Sys had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Orion Energy Sys shows a 52-week-high of $11.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.74.
- For Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Soliton had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.69. At the end of the last trading period, Soliton closed at $22.36.
- For Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Progyny showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $21.21. At the end of the last trading period, Progyny closed at $64.34.
- For Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS), B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Tecnoglass earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.01 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. At the end of the last trading period, Tecnoglass closed at $23.48.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, GSX Techedu showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GSX Techedu shows a 52-week-high of $28.51 and a 52-week-low of $16.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.08.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, iRhythm Technologies showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iRhythm Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $286.19 and a 52-week-low of $70.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.25.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Imax earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Imax shows a 52-week-high of $25.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.27.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Cinemark Hldgs had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Cinemark Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.41.
- For Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Sanderson Farms had an EPS of $4.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Sanderson Farms shows a 52-week-high of $177.48 and a 52-week-low of $108.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.11.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Liminal Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:LMNL) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Liminal Biosciences earned $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Liminal Biosciences closed at $4.20 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). The price target seems to have been set at $420.00 for Facebook. For the first quarter, Facebook had an EPS of $3.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $333.78 and a 52-week-low of $207.11. Facebook closed at $329.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $3000.00. For the first quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $26.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2431.38 and a 52-week-low of $1351.65. At the end of the last trading period, Alphabet closed at $2381.18.
- KGI Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Salesforce.com is set to $280.00. Salesforce.com earned $1.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Salesforce.com shows a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $167.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $236.20.
- With an Outperform rating, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). The price target seems to have been set at $300.00 for Microsoft. In the third quarter, Microsoft showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $263.19 and a 52-week-low of $181.35. Microsoft closed at $247.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for R1 RCM is set to $30.00. For the first quarter, R1 RCM had an EPS of $2.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.28 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. R1 RCM closed at $22.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zhihu Inc (NYSE:ZH), CICC initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Zhihu earned $0.53 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Zhihu closed at $9.66.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Verint Systems. For the fourth quarter, Verint Systems had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.70 and a 52-week-low of $40.39. At the end of the last trading period, Verint Systems closed at $45.80.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Cutera. In the first quarter, Cutera showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.03. At the end of the last trading period, Cutera closed at $40.86.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Exela Technologies is set to $4.00. In the first quarter, Exela Technologies showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.82 and a 52-week-low of $0.32. At the end of the last trading period, Exela Technologies closed at $1.57.
- Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on ION Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) with a Buy rating. The price target for ION Geophysical is set to $4.20. For the first quarter, ION Geophysical had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of ION Geophysical shows a 52-week-high of $5.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.15.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop Inc (NYSE:WDH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Waterdrop is set to $11.80. The current stock performance of Waterdrop shows a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.46.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR). The price target seems to have been set at $4.25 for Antero Resources. For the first quarter, Antero Resources had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Antero Resources shows a 52-week-high of $13.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.45.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SoFi Technologies is set to $25.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.90 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. SoFi Technologies closed at $22.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Equinox Gold is set to $14.00. Equinox Gold earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.66 and a 52-week-low of $7.72. At the end of the last trading period, Equinox Gold closed at $9.44.
- With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS). The price target seems to have been set at $302.00 for Synopsys. In the second quarter, Synopsys showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $300.91 and a 52-week-low of $176.15. Synopsys closed at $253.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on PDF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PDF Solutions is set to $22.00. PDF Solutions earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PDF Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $26.42 and a 52-week-low of $15.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.35.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Vimeo. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.85 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. At the end of the last trading period, Vimeo closed at $42.84.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Genius Sports. Genius Sports earned $2.84 in the first quarter, compared to $4.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, Genius Sports closed at $23.08.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altimmune is set to $35.00. Altimmune earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.71. At the end of the last trading period, Altimmune closed at $12.46.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings