 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 2, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 02, 2021 10:09am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to Barrington Research, the prior rating for Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Landec earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.56 and a 52-week-low of $7.48. Landec closed at $11.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Bank of Nova Scotia showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of Nova Scotia shows a 52-week-high of $68.00 and a 52-week-low of $39.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.00.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, SBA Communications had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of SBA Communications shows a 52-week-high of $328.37 and a 52-week-low of $232.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $302.27.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, DXC Technology showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.94 and a 52-week-low of $14.02. At the end of the last trading period, DXC Technology closed at $38.11.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) from Neutral to Overweight. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. Coca-Cola Europacific closed at $60.66 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Orion Energy Sys had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Orion Energy Sys shows a 52-week-high of $11.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.74.
  • For Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Soliton had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.69. At the end of the last trading period, Soliton closed at $22.36.
  • For Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY), Guggenheim downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Progyny showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $21.21. At the end of the last trading period, Progyny closed at $64.34.
  • For Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS), B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Tecnoglass earned $0.35 in the first quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.01 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. At the end of the last trading period, Tecnoglass closed at $23.48.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE:GOTU) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, GSX Techedu showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GSX Techedu shows a 52-week-high of $28.51 and a 52-week-low of $16.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.08.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, iRhythm Technologies showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of iRhythm Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $286.19 and a 52-week-low of $70.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.25.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Imax earned $0.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Imax shows a 52-week-high of $25.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.27.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, Cinemark Hldgs had an EPS of $1.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Cinemark Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.41.
  • For Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Sanderson Farms had an EPS of $4.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Sanderson Farms shows a 52-week-high of $177.48 and a 52-week-low of $108.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $166.11.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Liminal Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:LMNL) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Liminal Biosciences earned $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. Liminal Biosciences closed at $4.20 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With an Outperform rating, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB). The price target seems to have been set at $420.00 for Facebook. For the first quarter, Facebook had an EPS of $3.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.71. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $333.78 and a 52-week-low of $207.11. Facebook closed at $329.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $3000.00. For the first quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $26.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $9.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2431.38 and a 52-week-low of $1351.65. At the end of the last trading period, Alphabet closed at $2381.18.
  • KGI Securities initiated coverage on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Salesforce.com is set to $280.00. Salesforce.com earned $1.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Salesforce.com shows a 52-week-high of $284.50 and a 52-week-low of $167.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $236.20.
  • With an Outperform rating, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). The price target seems to have been set at $300.00 for Microsoft. In the third quarter, Microsoft showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $263.19 and a 52-week-low of $181.35. Microsoft closed at $247.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for R1 RCM is set to $30.00. For the first quarter, R1 RCM had an EPS of $2.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.28 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. R1 RCM closed at $22.99 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Zhihu Inc (NYSE:ZH), CICC initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Zhihu earned $0.53 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.81. At the end of the last trading period, Zhihu closed at $9.66.
  • With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Verint Systems. For the fourth quarter, Verint Systems had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.70 and a 52-week-low of $40.39. At the end of the last trading period, Verint Systems closed at $45.80.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera Inc (NASDAQ:CUTR). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Cutera. In the first quarter, Cutera showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.03. At the end of the last trading period, Cutera closed at $40.86.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Exela Technologies is set to $4.00. In the first quarter, Exela Technologies showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.82 and a 52-week-low of $0.32. At the end of the last trading period, Exela Technologies closed at $1.57.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on ION Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) with a Buy rating. The price target for ION Geophysical is set to $4.20. For the first quarter, ION Geophysical had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of ION Geophysical shows a 52-week-high of $5.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.15.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waterdrop Inc (NYSE:WDH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Waterdrop is set to $11.80. The current stock performance of Waterdrop shows a 52-week-high of $11.77 and a 52-week-low of $6.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.46.
  • With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR). The price target seems to have been set at $4.25 for Antero Resources. For the first quarter, Antero Resources had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Antero Resources shows a 52-week-high of $13.70 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.45.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SoFi Technologies is set to $25.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.90 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. SoFi Technologies closed at $22.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Corp (AMEX:EQX) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Equinox Gold is set to $14.00. Equinox Gold earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.66 and a 52-week-low of $7.72. At the end of the last trading period, Equinox Gold closed at $9.44.
  • With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS). The price target seems to have been set at $302.00 for Synopsys. In the second quarter, Synopsys showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $300.91 and a 52-week-low of $176.15. Synopsys closed at $253.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on PDF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) with a Buy rating. The price target for PDF Solutions is set to $22.00. PDF Solutions earned $0.05 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PDF Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $26.42 and a 52-week-low of $15.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.35.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Vimeo Inc (NASDAQ:VMEO). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Vimeo. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.85 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. At the end of the last trading period, Vimeo closed at $42.84.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Genius Sports. Genius Sports earned $2.84 in the first quarter, compared to $4.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.18 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, Genius Sports closed at $23.08.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altimmune is set to $35.00. Altimmune earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.71. At the end of the last trading period, Altimmune closed at $12.46.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ALT + AR)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of ADP Report, Fed Minutes
Analyzing Antero Resources's Unusual Options Activity
Altimmune's Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Neutralizes South African Variant, Animal Study Shows
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Nabriva Jumps On Data, Larimar Wilts After Study Put On Hold, Travere To Delay Regulatory Filing
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OESXRoth CapitalDowngrades7.0
LNDCBarrington ResearchUpgrades13.0
BNSCredit SuisseUpgrades84.0
NFECredit SuisseMaintains50.0
IMVTCredit SuisseMaintains12.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com