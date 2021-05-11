Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2021
Upgrades
- For CEVA Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, CEVA had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $83.95 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. CEVA closed at $42.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $2.43, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.84 and a 52-week-low of $27.84. Comerica closed at $77.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, AppFolio showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AppFolio shows a 52-week-high of $186.59 and a 52-week-low of $113.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $127.36.
- For Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Wynn Resorts showed an EPS of $2.41, compared to $3.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wynn Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $143.88 and a 52-week-low of $67.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $125.73.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Texas Capital Bancshares showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.26 and a 52-week-low of $22.01. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Capital Bancshares closed at $69.14.
- For ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The current stock performance of ResMed shows a 52-week-high of $224.43 and a 52-week-low of $149.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $193.17.
- For ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, ShockWave Medical showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $169.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.76. ShockWave Medical closed at $134.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Centene had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.31 and a 52-week-low of $53.60. At the end of the last trading period, Centene closed at $69.61.
- For The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Trade Desk showed an EPS of $1.41, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $972.80 and a 52-week-low of $269.00. At the end of the last trading period, Trade Desk closed at $489.60.
- For United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, United States Steel showed an EPS of No EPS Value , compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.97 and a 52-week-low of $6.58. At the end of the last trading period, United States Steel closed at $27.46.
- According to BNP Paribas, the prior rating for GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. GrubHub earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.53 and a 52-week-low of $44.60. GrubHub closed at $64.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAN) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Elanco Animal Health showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.81 and a 52-week-low of $18.37. At the end of the last trading period, Elanco Animal Health closed at $32.25.
- For Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (AMEX:MTA), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. Metalla Royalty closed at $9.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Activision Blizzard earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Activision Blizzard shows a 52-week-high of $104.53 and a 52-week-low of $66.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.17.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Shopify's EPS was $2.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1499.75 and a 52-week-low of $685.00. Shopify closed at $1079.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Univar Solutions Inc (NYSE:UNVR) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Univar Solns had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.72 and a 52-week-low of $11.26. At the end of the last trading period, Univar Solns closed at $24.77.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.44 and a 52-week-low of $57.30. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $124.78.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for DuPont de Nemours Inc (NYSE:DD) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, DuPont de Nemours showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.27 and a 52-week-low of $41.83. DuPont de Nemours closed at $81.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. South Jersey Indus earned $1.26 in the first quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of South Jersey Indus shows a 52-week-high of $29.62 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.76.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Mesa Air Group had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Mesa Air Group shows a 52-week-high of $17.40 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.90.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Nike showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.78 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nike shows a 52-week-high of $147.95 and a 52-week-low of $84.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.30.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMK) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, AssetMark Financial Hldgs had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.45 and a 52-week-low of $20.88. At the end of the last trading period, AssetMark Financial Hldgs closed at $22.97.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE:HE) from Underperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Hawaiian Electric Indus showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $45.97 and a 52-week-low of $31.83. Hawaiian Electric Indus closed at $45.41 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of Tyson Foods shows a 52-week-high of $79.77 and a 52-week-low of $55.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.75.
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. ORBCOMM earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. ORBCOMM closed at $11.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, The RealReal showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.22 and a 52-week-low of $11.43. The RealReal closed at $20.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- For 8x8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, 8x8 showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 8x8 shows a 52-week-high of $39.17 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.16.
- For Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Halozyme Therapeutics earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Halozyme Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $56.40 and a 52-week-low of $22.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.10.
- JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ:SDC) from Overweight to Neutral. SmileDirectClub earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.08 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. At the end of the last trading period, SmileDirectClub closed at $7.96.
- For ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. ITT earned $1.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ITT shows a 52-week-high of $101.32 and a 52-week-low of $44.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.70.
- According to Bryan Garnier, the prior rating for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. BioNTech earned $5.29 in the first quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $213.15 and a 52-week-low of $45.08. At the end of the last trading period, BioNTech closed at $202.35.
- Baird downgraded the previous rating for Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Landstar System showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $1.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.63 and a 52-week-low of $101.14. At the end of the last trading period, Landstar System closed at $180.52.
- For Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Heartland Express showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.85. Heartland Express closed at $19.20 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) from Buy to Neutral. Nautilus earned $0.94 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nautilus shows a 52-week-high of $31.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.94.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Nuance Communications had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Nuance Communications shows a 52-week-high of $53.93 and a 52-week-low of $18.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.73.
- CIBC downgraded the previous rating for Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) from Neutral to Underperformer. Aurora Cannabis earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.68 and a 52-week-low of $0.66. Aurora Cannabis closed at $8.40 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Scotiabank, the prior rating for Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Millicom Intl Cellular earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Millicom Intl Cellular shows a 52-week-high of $45.44 and a 52-week-low of $20.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.82.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) from Buy to Neutral. Huntsman earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.35 and a 52-week-low of $13.86. Huntsman closed at $31.05 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Dow had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.90. Dow closed at $68.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) from Buy to Neutral. LyondellBasell Industries earned $3.18 in the first quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $116.77 and a 52-week-low of $50.06. LyondellBasell Industries closed at $113.45 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.78 and a 52-week-low of $22.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals closed at $23.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phunware is set to $2.50. For the fourth quarter, Phunware had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.34 and a 52-week-low of $0.60. Phunware closed at $1.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Blink Charging. For the fourth quarter, Blink Charging had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.55. At the end of the last trading period, Blink Charging closed at $30.13.
- Needham initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Clean Energy Fuels is set to $12.00. Clean Energy Fuels earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clean Energy Fuels shows a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.78.
- Needham initiated coverage on Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) with a Hold rating. In the fourth quarter, Beam Global earned $0.34. The current stock performance of Beam Global shows a 52-week-high of $75.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.30.
- For Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BEAM), Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the first quarter, Beam Therapeutics showed an EPS of $3.35, compared to $1.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $126.90 and a 52-week-low of $16.70. At the end of the last trading period, Beam Therapeutics closed at $64.12.
- With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Penn Virginia Corp (NASDAQ:PVAC). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Penn Virginia. Penn Virginia earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Penn Virginia shows a 52-week-high of $20.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.49.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biomea Fusion is set to $26.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Biomea Fusion closed at $16.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Recursion Pharmaceuticals is set to $31.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.78 and a 52-week-low of $22.77. Recursion Pharmaceuticals closed at $23.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- For TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP), Wolfe Research initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Peer Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. TuSimple Hldgs closed at $37.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Compass Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Compass Pathways is set to $71.00. In the fourth quarter, Compass Pathways showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Compass Pathways shows a 52-week-high of $61.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.77.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Karat Packaging Inc (NASDAQ:KRT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karat Packaging is set to $24.00. The current stock performance of Karat Packaging shows a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.08.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Akoya Biosciences. The current stock performance of Akoya Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $28.96 and a 52-week-low of $18.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.13.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Biomea Fusion is set to $26.00. The current stock performance of Biomea Fusion shows a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.63.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for TuSimple Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. TuSimple Hldgs closed at $37.09 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.78 and a 52-week-low of $22.77. At the end of the last trading period, Recursion Pharmaceuticals closed at $23.04.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.47 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. At the end of the last trading period, Agilon Health closed at $33.43.
- Desjardins initiated coverage on The Lion Electric Co (NYSE:LEV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lion Electric is set to $26.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. Lion Electric closed at $17.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Akoya Biosciences is set to $28.00. The current stock performance of Akoya Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $28.96 and a 52-week-low of $18.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.13.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Biomea Fusion is set to $27.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $15.15. At the end of the last trading period, Biomea Fusion closed at $16.63.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals. The current stock performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $35.78 and a 52-week-low of $22.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.04.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKYA). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Akoya Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.96 and a 52-week-low of $18.50. At the end of the last trading period, Akoya Biosciences closed at $19.13.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $434.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $250.51. At the end of the last trading period, Coinbase Global closed at $293.45.
See all analyst ratings initiations.
Latest Ratings for CEVA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|Barclays
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|May 2021
|Northland Capital Markets
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Feb 2021
|Roth Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for CEVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings