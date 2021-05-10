 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Live Nation's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 10, 2021 10:13am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Live Nation's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE: LYV) is moving higher on Monday morning after Jefferies upgraded the stock on the back of the company's better-than-expected earnings last week. 

What Happened: Jefferies analyst David Katz upgraded Live Nation from a Hold to a Buy and raised his price target from $88 to $96.

The company reported that popular festivals like Bonnaroo, Electric Daisy and Rolling Loud all sold out in record time at full capacity.

Related Link: How To Capitalize On Google Trends Data Showing A 'Concert' Search Uptrend

"With Ticketmaster’s client base increasingly shifting to digital ticketing, we will continue to enhance our offerings, ranging from upsell and improved advertising opportunities, as well as blockchain and NFT ability on the Ticketmaster platform," the company stated in its earnings press release. 

Price Action: Live Nation traded as high as $94.63 and as low as $36.01 over a 52-week period. The stock was up nearly 7% on Friday.

 At last check Monday, the stock was up another 2.6% at $81.83.

Latest Ratings for LYV

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for LYV
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYV)

Why Live Nation Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
How To Capitalize On Google Trends Data Showing A 'Concert' Search Uptrend
Vivid Seats Lands SPAC Deal: Pent-Up Demand Could Make It A Reopening Trade
Is Live Nation The Ultimate Reopening And NFT Play?
Wednesday's Market Minute: Bulls Are Losing Their Touch
Cramer Weighs In On Signet Jewelers, Boeing And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: David Katz Jefferies why it's movingUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NTRMorgan StanleyMaintains62.0
NCRMorgan StanleyMaintains62.0
MOSMorgan StanleyMaintains37.0
MOMorgan StanleyMaintains52.0
ALLRaymond JamesMaintains150.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com