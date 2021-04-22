How To Capitalize On Google Trends Data Showing A 'Concert' Search Uptrend

Google Trends data shows an uptrend in searches for "concerts," Benzinga's Mitch Hoch said Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour."

Hoch announced he is looking to capitalize on the seasonal concert trend with Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). The company bought Ticketmaster in 2009 for $2.5 billion, he noted.

Hoch expects ticket sales for concerts to start to trend higher, though he added that 67% of people opted to hold onto their tickets as opposed to accepting a refund for postponed concerts in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

52-Week Range: The 52-week high for Live Nation is $94.63. The 52-week low is $36.01.

Earnings Report: Live Nation reported fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 25. The company is estimated to report first quarter 2021 earnings on May 6.

Price Action: Live Nation was down 0.89% at $80.56 Thursday at publication.

(Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay)