Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for The Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) from Hold to Buy. Chemours earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.17 and a 52-week-low of $10.62. Chemours closed at $33.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Restaurant Brands Intl earned $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.12 and a 52-week-low of $48.09. At the end of the last trading period, Restaurant Brands Intl closed at $69.01.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Maxeon Solar Technologies showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $1.51 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Maxeon Solar Technologies closed at $15.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Hudson Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. At the end of the last trading period, Hudson Technologies closed at $1.92.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Alcon Inc (NYSE:ALC) was changed from Sell to Neutral. Alcon earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Alcon shows a 52-week-high of $76.53 and a 52-week-low of $51.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.14.
  • For Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD), SVB Leerink upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Accolade earned $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $45.05.
  • For Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Neurocrine Biosciences earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.26 and a 52-week-low of $86.02. Neurocrine Biosciences closed at $91.60 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, WideOpenWest had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $4.72. WideOpenWest closed at $15.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Zynga earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Zynga closed at $10.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Astec Industries had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The current stock performance of Astec Industries shows a 52-week-high of $80.00 and a 52-week-low of $34.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.95.
  • For Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX), Cross Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Flex showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.04 and a 52-week-low of $8.71. At the end of the last trading period, Flex closed at $17.66.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was changed from Hold to Buy. MercadoLibre earned $0.68 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2020.00 and a 52-week-low of $610.83. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1530.54.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Darden Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.98, compared to $1.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Darden Restaurants shows a 52-week-high of $149.73 and a 52-week-low of $61.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $142.10.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had an EPS of $2.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.65 and a 52-week-low of $61.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical closed at $106.01 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Personalis Inc (NASDAQ:PSNL), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Personalis showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.46 and a 52-week-low of $9.69. At the end of the last trading period, Personalis closed at $21.04.
  • Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) from Neutral to Buy. Evolus earned $0.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.85. At the end of the last trading period, Evolus closed at $8.88.
  • According to B. Riley FBR, the prior rating for Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Cumulus Media had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Cumulus Media closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for National Grid PLC (NYSE:NGG) was changed from Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.78 and a 52-week-low of $53.09. National Grid closed at $63.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was changed from In-Line to Outperform. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical earned $2.03 in the first quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.65 and a 52-week-low of $61.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical closed at $106.01 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, FMC showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.66 and a 52-week-low of $85.58. FMC closed at $121.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.49 and a 52-week-low of $76.48. At the end of the last trading period, Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $164.30.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Cross Country Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:CCRN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Cross Country Healthcare earned $0.58 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cross Country Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $14.55 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.19.
  • For Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Donnelley Financial Solns had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.87 and a 52-week-low of $5.94. At the end of the last trading period, Donnelley Financial Solns closed at $30.17.
  • For Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Unitil had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The current stock performance of Unitil shows a 52-week-high of $59.32 and a 52-week-low of $32.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.20.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) was changed from Buy to Neutral. The current stock performance of Peloton Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $34.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.62.
  • According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for General Finance Corp (NASDAQ:GFN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, General Finance had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.30 and a 52-week-low of $4.62. General Finance closed at $18.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Pfizer had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The current stock performance of Pfizer shows a 52-week-high of $43.08 and a 52-week-low of $31.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.95.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:FRLN). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Freeline Therapeutics. NoneThe current stock performance of Freeline Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $19.89 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.12.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) with a Buy rating. The price target for CTI BioPharma is set to $5.50. In the fourth quarter, CTI BioPharma showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.13 and a 52-week-low of $0.96. At the end of the last trading period, CTI BioPharma closed at $2.34.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PAYA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Paya Holdings is set to $14.00. Paya Holdings earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Paya Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.57.
  • With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Tilray. In the fourth quarter, Tilray showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tilray shows a 52-week-high of $67.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.90.

