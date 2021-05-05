 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 5, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 10:09am
Upgrades

  • Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) from Underweight to Neutral. Under Armour earned $0.16 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Under Armour shows a 52-week-high of $24.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.91.
  • Stifel upgraded the previous rating for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd (NASDAQ:NVMI) from Hold to Buy. Nova Measuring earned $0.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.79 and a 52-week-low of $35.66. Nova Measuring closed at $89.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, XPO Logistics had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.70 and a 52-week-low of $60.75. At the end of the last trading period, XPO Logistics closed at $141.52.
  • For Community Health Systems Inc (NYSE:CYH), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Community Health Systems had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.39 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. Community Health Systems closed at $12.49 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Investors Bancorp earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.71 and a 52-week-low of $6.74. Investors Bancorp closed at $15.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ingredion earned $1.85 in the first quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ingredion shows a 52-week-high of $95.00 and a 52-week-low of $68.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.68.
  • Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Emergent BioSolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Emergent BioSolutions showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.61 and a 52-week-low of $58.83. At the end of the last trading period, Emergent BioSolutions closed at $59.06.
  • Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) from Buy to Hold. Altria Group earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.59 and a 52-week-low of $35.02. Altria Group closed at $47.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) was changed from Buy to Hold. Mercury Systems earned $0.64 in the third quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.98 and a 52-week-low of $59.88. At the end of the last trading period, Mercury Systems closed at $70.21.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the previous rating for Intrusion Inc (NASDAQ:INTZ) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Intrusion earned $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.90 and a 52-week-low of $3.07. Intrusion closed at $14.40 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) from Buy to Neutral. Ballard Power Systems earned $0.06 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.87. At the end of the last trading period, Ballard Power Systems closed at $16.26.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating for Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) from Buy to Hold. Bottomline Technologies earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.62 and a 52-week-low of $38.03. At the end of the last trading period, Bottomline Technologies closed at $46.34.
  • For Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE), Societe Generale downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Ferrari showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.66 and a 52-week-low of $150.97. At the end of the last trading period, Ferrari closed at $203.01.
  • For The Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC), DZ Bank downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Kraft Heinz had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.48 and a 52-week-low of $28.12. At the end of the last trading period, Kraft Heinz closed at $42.36.
  • According to CIBC, the prior rating for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) was changed from Outperformer to Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Thomson Reuters's EPS was $0.58. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.14 and a 52-week-low of $64.47. Thomson Reuters closed at $96.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Esperion Therapeutics had an EPS of $3.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.84. The current stock performance of Esperion Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $53.73 and a 52-week-low of $23.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.59.

Initiations

  • Barclays initiated coverage on Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ouster is set to $14.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.55. Ouster closed at $10.72 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Smart Share Global Ltd (NASDAQ:EM). The price target seems to have been set at $13.40 for Smart Share Global. The current stock performance of Smart Share Global shows a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.34.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on VSE Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) with a Buy rating. The price target for VSE is set to $61.00. VSE earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.03 and a 52-week-low of $17.44. At the end of the last trading period, VSE closed at $43.67.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on The AZEK Co Inc (NYSE:AZEK). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for AZEK Co. In the first quarter, AZEK Co earned $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.89 and a 52-week-low of $30.88. At the end of the last trading period, AZEK Co closed at $49.74.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Trex Co is set to $109.00. In the fourth quarter, Trex Co showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $313.26 and a 52-week-low of $63.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.05.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group PLC (NASDAQ:MREO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mereo BioPharma Group is set to $10.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.71 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. Mereo BioPharma Group closed at $3.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Carriage Services Inc (NYSE:CSV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Carriage Servs is set to $48.00. Carriage Servs earned $0.81 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.84. At the end of the last trading period, Carriage Servs closed at $37.60.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Ouster Inc (NYSE:OUST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ouster is set to $16.00. The current stock performance of Ouster shows a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.72.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA). The price target seems to have been set at $800.00 for NVIDIA. In the fourth quarter, NVIDIA showed an EPS of $3.10, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $648.57 and a 52-week-low of $280.88. NVIDIA closed at $574.05 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Coca-Cola European is set to $58.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.38 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. At the end of the last trading period, Coca-Cola European closed at $55.75.
  • With an Outperform rating, CICC initiated coverage on LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:LX). The price target seems to have been set at $12.80 for LexinFintech Holdings. LexinFintech Holdings earned $0.45 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.42 and a 52-week-low of $6.04. LexinFintech Holdings closed at $8.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:EQOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Diginex is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.95 and a 52-week-low of $5.11. Diginex closed at $5.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on ITeos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ITOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for ITeos Therapeutics is set to $37.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, ITeos Therapeutics's EPS was $0.43. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.61 and a 52-week-low of $17.50. ITeos Therapeutics closed at $23.03 at the end of the last trading period.

