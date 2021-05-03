 Skip to main content

Why Is Carvana's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are trading higher after analysts at BofA Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $350 price target.

Analyst Nat Schindler attributes the $350 price target to "larger scale, higher margins, higher market share, higher brand recognition, and proven track record as a public company."

Carvana is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues.

Carvana shares were trading 3.9% higher at $323.39 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $305.66 and a 52-week low of $71.56.

Latest Ratings for CVNA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy
Apr 2021Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Mar 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CVNA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingUpgrades Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas

