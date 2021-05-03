Why Is Carvana's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) shares are trading higher after analysts at BofA Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $350 price target.
Analyst Nat Schindler attributes the $350 price target to "larger scale, higher margins, higher market share, higher brand recognition, and proven track record as a public company."
Carvana is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues.
Carvana shares were trading 3.9% higher at $323.39 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $305.66 and a 52-week low of $71.56.
Latest Ratings for CVNA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|Raymond James
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Perform
|Mar 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
