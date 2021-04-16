 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 16, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, United Airlines Holdings showed an EPS of $7.00, compared to $2.67 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of United Airlines Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $63.70 and a 52-week-low of $18.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.12.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, IQVIA Holdings showed an EPS of $2.11, compared to $1.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IQVIA Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $217.63 and a 52-week-low of $121.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $214.05.
  • Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.94 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $51.64.
  • For Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Wipro showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.76 and a 52-week-low of $2.79. Wipro closed at $6.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM), Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Affirm Holdings earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $146.90 and a 52-week-low of $65.31. At the end of the last trading period, Affirm Holdings closed at $68.67.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the fourth quarter, Valero Energy had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.39 and a 52-week-low of $35.44. At the end of the last trading period, Valero Energy closed at $71.33.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.59 and a 52-week-low of $34.16. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $54.14.
  • HSBC upgraded the previous rating for BP PLC (NYSE:BP) from Hold to Buy. BP earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.57 and a 52-week-low of $14.74. BP closed at $25.20 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Urstadt Biddle Properties had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Urstadt Biddle Properties shows a 52-week-high of $18.62 and a 52-week-low of $8.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.45.
  • For Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Strong Buy. For the fourth quarter, Marathon Petroleum had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.56. The current stock performance of Marathon Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $59.93 and a 52-week-low of $21.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.91.
  • For JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, JinkoSolar Holding Co showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.67. JinkoSolar Holding Co closed at $35.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Terex had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.09 and a 52-week-low of $11.54. Terex closed at $45.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Oshkosh showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oshkosh shows a 52-week-high of $123.49 and a 52-week-low of $55.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.81.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Simon Property Group showed an EPS of $2.17, compared to $3.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.92 and a 52-week-low of $47.25. At the end of the last trading period, Simon Property Group closed at $114.58.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) from Neutral to Overweight. Sunrun earned $0.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sunrun shows a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $10.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.20.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Array Technologies earned $0.08. The current stock performance of Array Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $26.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.66.

 

Downgrades

  • Dawson James downgraded the previous rating for BioCardia Inc (NASDAQ:BCDA) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, BioCardia earned $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.60 and a 52-week-low of $1.91. At the end of the last trading period, BioCardia closed at $4.12.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) was changed from Buy to Hold. PPD earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.26. At the end of the last trading period, PPD closed at $45.80.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) from Buy to Hold. PPD earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PPD shows a 52-week-high of $46.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.80.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) from Neutral to Underperform. Commerce Bancshares earned $1.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.06 and a 52-week-low of $53.59. At the end of the last trading period, Commerce Bancshares closed at $76.74.
  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Sonoco Products had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.37 and a 52-week-low of $42.41. At the end of the last trading period, Sonoco Products closed at $64.31.
  • According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, California Water Service showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of California Water Service shows a 52-week-high of $60.57 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.56.
  • For PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD), William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. PPD earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PPD shows a 52-week-high of $46.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.80.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.97 and a 52-week-low of $18.62. Hudson Pacific Properties closed at $27.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Goodyear Tire & Rubber shows a 52-week-high of $19.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.90.
  • For Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI), Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Weingarten Realty had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Weingarten Realty shows a 52-week-high of $30.85 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.76.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. Splunk earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $225.89 and a 52-week-low of $123.51. At the end of the last trading period, Splunk closed at $148.38.
  • According to Keybanc, the prior rating for PPD Inc (NASDAQ:PPD) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. PPD earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.34 and a 52-week-low of $21.26. PPD closed at $45.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sixth Street Specialty is set to $23.00. In the fourth quarter, Sixth Street Specialty showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.12. At the end of the last trading period, Sixth Street Specialty closed at $22.18.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Workhorse Group is set to $20.00. In the fourth quarter, Workhorse Group showed an EPS of $3.22, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.96 and a 52-week-low of $1.94. At the end of the last trading period, Workhorse Group closed at $11.65.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for FuelCell Energy is set to $11.00. For the first quarter, FuelCell Energy had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of FuelCell Energy shows a 52-week-high of $29.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.66.
  • With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AAWW). The price target seems to have been set at $95.00 for Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs. Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs earned $4.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.08 and a 52-week-low of $23.11. At the end of the last trading period, Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs closed at $65.71.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Northern Oil & Gas Inc (AMEX:NOG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Northern Oil & Gas is set to $17.00. Northern Oil & Gas earned $0.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Northern Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $15.26 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.82.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Mitek Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Mitek Systems is set to $20.00. For the first quarter, Mitek Systems had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.70. Mitek Systems closed at $14.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Duke Realty is set to $48.00. For the fourth quarter, Duke Realty had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Duke Realty shows a 52-week-high of $44.30 and a 52-week-low of $28.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.27.
  • With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD). The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for Prologis. In the fourth quarter, Prologis showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Prologis shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $80.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.42.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Toll Brothers. For the first quarter, Toll Brothers had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.80 and a 52-week-low of $19.37. Toll Brothers closed at $59.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is set to $97.00. In the fourth quarter, Iovance Biotherapeutics showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.21 and a 52-week-low of $24.67. At the end of the last trading period, Iovance Biotherapeutics closed at $30.43.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rush Street Interactive is set to $21.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Rush Street Interactive's EPS was $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.55 and a 52-week-low of $14.10. At the end of the last trading period, Rush Street Interactive closed at $14.35.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ballard Power Systems is set to $30.00. Ballard Power Systems earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ballard Power Systems shows a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.63.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Gigcapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Gigcapital2. In the fourth quarter, Gigcapital2 showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gigcapital2 shows a 52-week-high of $12.12 and a 52-week-low of $9.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.05.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $394.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $310.00. Coinbase Global closed at $322.75 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FSTX). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for F-star Therapeutics. The current stock performance of F-star Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.30.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Spire is set to $78.00. Spire earned $1.42 in the first quarter, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.99 and a 52-week-low of $50.58. At the end of the last trading period, Spire closed at $77.41.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Meritage Homes. For the fourth quarter, Meritage Homes had an EPS of $3.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.06 and a 52-week-low of $36.99. Meritage Homes closed at $95.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Forestar Group. In the first quarter, Forestar Group showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.77. At the end of the last trading period, Forestar Group closed at $25.31.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI). The price target seems to have been set at $93.00 for D.R. Horton. In the first quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.33 and a 52-week-low of $37.01. At the end of the last trading period, D.R. Horton closed at $92.99.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes Inc (NYSE:TPH) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Tri Pointe Homes is set to $23.00. For the fourth quarter, Tri Pointe Homes had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.36 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. At the end of the last trading period, Tri Pointe Homes closed at $22.13.
  • With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS). The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Century Communities. Century Communities earned $2.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.25. At the end of the last trading period, Century Communities closed at $65.53.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for KB Home is set to $55.00. For the first quarter, KB Home had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.65 and a 52-week-low of $19.15. KB Home closed at $48.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Taylor Morrison Home. For the fourth quarter, Taylor Morrison Home had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.68 and a 52-week-low of $10.17. At the end of the last trading period, Taylor Morrison Home closed at $31.62.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) with an Underweight rating. The price target for LGI Homes is set to $150.00. For the fourth quarter, LGI Homes had an EPS of $5.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.67 and a 52-week-low of $43.35. LGI Homes closed at $165.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN). The price target seems to have been set at $112.00 for Lennar. In the first quarter, Lennar showed an EPS of $2.04, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lennar shows a 52-week-high of $106.24 and a 52-week-low of $38.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.95.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for M.D.C. Holdings is set to $65.00. For the fourth quarter, M.D.C. Holdings had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. The current stock performance of M.D.C. Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $62.21 and a 52-week-low of $22.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.28.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on NVR Inc (NYSE:NVR). The price target seems to have been set at $5000.00 for NVR. NVR earned $76.93 in the fourth quarter, compared to $64.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4944.98 and a 52-week-low of $2660.00. NVR closed at $4844.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo initiated coverage on PulteGroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for PulteGroup is set to $55.00. For the fourth quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.14. The current stock performance of PulteGroup shows a 52-week-high of $54.71 and a 52-week-low of $23.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.46.
  • With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Veoneer. For the fourth quarter, Veoneer had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Veoneer closed at $25.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ:ACVA) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for ACV Auctions is set to $34.00. The current stock performance of ACV Auctions shows a 52-week-high of $37.77 and a 52-week-low of $26.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.83.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Global Medical REIT is set to $16.00. In the fourth quarter, Global Medical REIT showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.84 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Global Medical REIT closed at $14.12.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to $130.00. In the fourth quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $1.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.47 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $44.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals. In the fourth quarter, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.90 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals closed at $28.53.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) with a Sell rating. The price target for Editas Medicine is set to $20.00. For the fourth quarter, Editas Medicine had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. Editas Medicine closed at $40.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keybanc initiated coverage on American Well Corp (NYSE:AMWL) with a Sector Weight rating. American Well earned $0.51 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.75 and a 52-week-low of $15.53. American Well closed at $17.36 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

