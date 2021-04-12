Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2021
Upgrades
- For Eni SpA (NYSE:E), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Eni had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.36. Eni closed at $24.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) from Neutral to Buy. Match Group earned $0.48 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.68 and a 52-week-low of $65.99. At the end of the last trading period, Match Group closed at $143.87.
- For U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, U.S. Bancorp had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The current stock performance of U.S. Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $57.45 and a 52-week-low of $28.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.24.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) from Hold to Buy. Trex Co earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Trex Co shows a 52-week-high of $313.26 and a 52-week-low of $63.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.02.
- According to Mizuho, the prior rating for CMS Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. CMS Energy earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.98 and a 52-week-low of $52.35. At the end of the last trading period, CMS Energy closed at $60.41.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Lloyds Banking Group showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.38 and a 52-week-low of $1.17. At the end of the last trading period, Lloyds Banking Group closed at $2.33.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Eni had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.36. Eni closed at $24.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Exxon Mobil had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.55 and a 52-week-low of $31.11. At the end of the last trading period, Exxon Mobil closed at $55.90.
- For PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, PBF Energy had an EPS of $4.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.06. PBF Energy closed at $13.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Copa Holdings SA (NYSE:CPA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Copa Holdings had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.91 and a 52-week-low of $35.16. Copa Holdings closed at $80.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill had an EPS of $3.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1564.91 and a 52-week-low of $728.00. At the end of the last trading period, Chipotle Mexican Grill closed at $1531.42.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Evelo Biosciences had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current stock performance of Evelo Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $19.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.04.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Tesla showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tesla shows a 52-week-high of $900.40 and a 52-week-low of $111.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $677.02.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, WEX had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.61. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $234.64 and a 52-week-low of $100.53. WEX closed at $219.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Keybanc, the prior rating for Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Westlake Chemical had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Westlake Chemical shows a 52-week-high of $97.25 and a 52-week-low of $36.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.38.
Downgrades
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, AstraZeneca showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AstraZeneca shows a 52-week-high of $64.94 and a 52-week-low of $43.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.94.
- For VAALCO Energy Inc (NYSE:EGY), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, VAALCO Energy had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The current stock performance of VAALCO Energy shows a 52-week-high of $3.48 and a 52-week-low of $0.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.25.
- DNB Markets downgraded the previous rating for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, DHT Holdings showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.52. DHT Holdings closed at $6.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to DNB Markets, the prior rating for Teekay Tankers Ltd (NYSE:TNK) was changed from Buy to Hold. Teekay Tankers earned $1.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. Teekay Tankers closed at $13.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE:CSL), Longbow Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Carlisle Companies showed an EPS of $1.57, compared to $1.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carlisle Companies shows a 52-week-high of $171.93 and a 52-week-low of $97.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $171.73.
- Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Qualcomm showed an EPS of $2.17, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $167.94 and a 52-week-low of $70.00. Qualcomm closed at $140.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Ascendiant Capital downgraded the previous rating for GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) from Hold to Sell. In the fourth quarter, GameStop showed an EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.27 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $483.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.49. GameStop closed at $158.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- For EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM), VTB Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. EPAM Systems earned $1.81 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $424.65 and a 52-week-low of $187.23. At the end of the last trading period, EPAM Systems closed at $422.60.
- For Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Enova International earned $2.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.06 and a 52-week-low of $9.43. Enova International closed at $34.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was changed from Positive to Neutral. Knight-Swift earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.52 and a 52-week-low of $33.72. At the end of the last trading period, Knight-Swift closed at $50.08.
- For JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:JKS), Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, JinkoSolar Holding Co showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.67. JinkoSolar Holding Co closed at $38.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) from Buy to Neutral. Maxeon Solar Technologies earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Maxeon Solar Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $57.97 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.44.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Plug Power earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.49 and a 52-week-low of $3.70. Plug Power closed at $32.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) from Peer Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.52 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. At the end of the last trading period, Occidental Petroleum closed at $24.57.
Initiations
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Santander Consumer USA is set to $36.00. In the fourth quarter, Santander Consumer USA showed an EPS of $1.70, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.14 and a 52-week-low of $12.15. Santander Consumer USA closed at $29.01 at the end of the last trading period.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Olo Inc (NYSE:OLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Olo is set to $34.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.93. At the end of the last trading period, Olo closed at $28.23.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tuya Inc (NYSE:TUYA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Tuya is set to $26.00. The current stock performance of Tuya shows a 52-week-high of $27.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.24.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Olo Inc (NYSE:OLO). The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Olo. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.93. Olo closed at $28.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Duckhorn Portfolio. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.73 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. Duckhorn Portfolio closed at $18.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:RADI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Radius Global Infr is set to $18.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.63 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Radius Global Infr closed at $15.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT). The price target seems to have been set at $278.00 for American Tower. For the fourth quarter, American Tower had an EPS of $2.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $272.20 and a 52-week-low of $197.50. At the end of the last trading period, American Tower closed at $240.13.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI). The price target seems to have been set at $205.00 for Crown Castle Intl. Crown Castle Intl earned $2.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.00 and a 52-week-low of $146.15. Crown Castle Intl closed at $175.24 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ:SBAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for SBA Communications is set to $335.00. In the fourth quarter, SBA Communications showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SBA Communications shows a 52-week-high of $328.37 and a 52-week-low of $232.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $275.69.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ:LPRO). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Open Lending. Open Lending earned $0.12 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Open Lending shows a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.56.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Motorola Solutions is set to $210.00. In the fourth quarter, Motorola Solutions showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $2.94 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Motorola Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $192.84 and a 52-week-low of $124.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.10.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vine Energy Inc (NYSE:VEI). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Vine Energy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.53 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Vine Energy closed at $12.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Sun Country Airlines is set to $36.00. The current stock performance of Sun Country Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $39.55 and a 52-week-low of $31.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.21.
- For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM), Atlantic Equities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.19 and a 52-week-low of $47.72. Taiwan Semiconductor closed at $122.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY), CFRA initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the fourth quarter, Chewy showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $120.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.65. Chewy closed at $84.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) with a Neutral rating. For the fourth quarter, Cleveland-Cliffs had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. Cleveland-Cliffs closed at $17.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE), Goldman Sachs initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the fourth quarter, Nucor had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.76 and a 52-week-low of $34.72. At the end of the last trading period, Nucor closed at $80.31.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) with a Buy rating. Steel Dynamics earned $0.97 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.59 and a 52-week-low of $20.58. At the end of the last trading period, Steel Dynamics closed at $51.19.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Gain Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Gain Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $16.19 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.98.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Vine Energy Inc (NYSE:VEI). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Vine Energy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.53 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Vine Energy closed at $12.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Ansys. In the fourth quarter, Ansys showed an EPS of $2.96, compared to $2.24 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $413.19 and a 52-week-low of $234.21. At the end of the last trading period, Ansys closed at $366.70.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $77.00. Bumble earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.40. Bumble closed at $60.21 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Duckhorn Portfolio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.73 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. At the end of the last trading period, Duckhorn Portfolio closed at $18.89.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (NYSE:NAPA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Duckhorn Portfolio is set to $22.00. The current stock performance of Duckhorn Portfolio shows a 52-week-high of $20.73 and a 52-week-low of $16.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.89.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on AFC Gamma Inc (NASDAQ:AFCG) with a Neutral rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.95 and a 52-week-low of $19.75. At the end of the last trading period, AFC Gamma closed at $22.39.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Vine Energy Inc (NYSE:VEI). The price target seems to have been set at $16.50 for Vine Energy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.53 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Vine Energy closed at $12.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Vine Energy Inc (NYSE:VEI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Vine Energy is set to $15.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.53 and a 52-week-low of $11.78. Vine Energy closed at $12.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Olo Inc (NYSE:OLO). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Olo. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.93. Olo closed at $28.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Gain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GANX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gain Therapeutics is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.19 and a 52-week-low of $11.00. Gain Therapeutics closed at $13.98 at the end of the last trading period.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Anixa Biosciences is set to $11.00. In the first quarter, Anixa Biosciences earned $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.09 and a 52-week-low of $1.69. Anixa Biosciences closed at $4.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Twist Bioscience is set to $150.00. In the first quarter, Twist Bioscience showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.07 and a 52-week-low of $25.72. At the end of the last trading period, Twist Bioscience closed at $132.23.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for Codexis. In the fourth quarter, Codexis showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.56 and a 52-week-low of $10.01. At the end of the last trading period, Codexis closed at $24.00.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Olo Inc (NYSE:OLO). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Olo. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $23.93. At the end of the last trading period, Olo closed at $28.23.
