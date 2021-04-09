Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2021
Upgrades
- For Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ASRT), Gabelli & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Assertio Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $1.45 and a 52-week-low of $0.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.59.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The current stock performance of Carnival shows a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.53.
- For Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG), Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Harley-Davidson had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The current stock performance of Harley-Davidson shows a 52-week-high of $43.47 and a 52-week-low of $17.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.59.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Essex Property Trust showed an EPS of $3.02, compared to $3.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $294.79 and a 52-week-low of $186.30. Essex Property Trust closed at $281.71 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Okta had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $125.34. Okta closed at $238.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) was changed from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Charles Schwab earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.63. Charles Schwab closed at $66.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Carnival had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $10.95. Carnival closed at $28.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dana earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.47 and a 52-week-low of $7.88. Dana closed at $24.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Philip Morris Intl showed an EPS of $1.26, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $91.25 and a 52-week-low of $66.85. Philip Morris Intl closed at $89.41 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Rosenblatt, the prior rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, CommScope Hldg Co had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of CommScope Hldg Co shows a 52-week-high of $17.08 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.35.
- For Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Honeywell International had an EPS of $2.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.05 and a 52-week-low of $117.11. At the end of the last trading period, Honeywell International closed at $219.86.
Downgrades
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating for ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) from Buy to Hold. ORBCOMM earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.12. At the end of the last trading period, ORBCOMM closed at $11.51.
- For Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, Check Point Software showed an EPS of $2.17, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $139.26 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. Check Point Software closed at $115.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $6.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.28. The current stock performance of Charter Communications shows a 52-week-high of $681.71 and a 52-week-low of $450.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $615.16.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Altice USA showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.30 and a 52-week-low of $21.97. At the end of the last trading period, Altice USA closed at $33.24.
- BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating for BAE Systems PLC (OTC:BAESY) from Outperform to Neutral. The current stock performance of BAE Systems shows a 52-week-high of $29.17 and a 52-week-low of $20.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.13.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Boise Cascade earned $1.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boise Cascade shows a 52-week-high of $65.45 and a 52-week-low of $23.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.41.
- For British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.58 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. At the end of the last trading period, British American Tobacco closed at $39.78.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) was changed from Outperform to Perform. For the fourth quarter, Tufin Software had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.11 and a 52-week-low of $6.34. At the end of the last trading period, Tufin Software closed at $10.87.
- According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Solaris Oilfield Infra showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Solaris Oilfield Infra shows a 52-week-high of $15.07 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.34.
- JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Moelis & Co had an EPS of $1.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.63 and a 52-week-low of $26.05. Moelis & Co closed at $55.04 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for New Frontier Health Corp (NYSE:NFH) from Outperform to Neutral. New Frontier Health earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of New Frontier Health shows a 52-week-high of $11.60 and a 52-week-low of $7.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.22.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Evercore earned $5.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.41. At the end of the last trading period, Evercore closed at $135.01.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) from Buy to Hold. Chuy's Holdings earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chuy's Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $47.65 and a 52-week-low of $11.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.49.
- RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Provention Bio earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.05 and a 52-week-low of $8.35. At the end of the last trading period, Provention Bio closed at $9.73.
Initiations
- For Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NEBC), Tigress Financial initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Nebula Caravel closed at $9.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- Lake Street initiated coverage on Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AHAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alpha Healthcare is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.96 and a 52-week-low of $9.65. At the end of the last trading period, Alpha Healthcare closed at $10.77.
- With an Overweight rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO). The price target seems to have been set at $7.50 for Zovio. For the fourth quarter, Zovio had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.34 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. Zovio closed at $3.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass Inc (NYSE:COMP) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Compass is set to $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.11 and a 52-week-low of $16.75. At the end of the last trading period, Compass closed at $16.82.
- With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PLx Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PLXP). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for PLx Pharma. PLx Pharma earned $0.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.40 and a 52-week-low of $2.28. PLx Pharma closed at $9.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is set to $75.00. For the fourth quarter, BioXcel Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of BioXcel Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $71.50 and a 52-week-low of $19.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.02.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pacira BioSciences is set to $93.00. For the fourth quarter, Pacira BioSciences had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Pacira BioSciences shows a 52-week-high of $80.00 and a 52-week-low of $31.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.50.
- With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for CuriosityStream. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, CuriosityStream's EPS was $0.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. CuriosityStream closed at $12.99 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on United States Steel Corp (NYSE:X). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for United States Steel. For the fourth quarter, United States Steel had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. At the end of the last trading period, United States Steel closed at $22.71.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cleveland-Cliffs is set to $20.00. Cleveland-Cliffs earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cleveland-Cliffs shows a 52-week-high of $20.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.09.
- With a Neutral rating, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES). The price target seems to have been set at $89.00 for Eversource Energy. In the fourth quarter, Eversource Energy showed an EPS of $0.85, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eversource Energy shows a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $73.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.09.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ameren is set to $83.00. Ameren earned $0.46 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.90 and a 52-week-low of $66.33. Ameren closed at $81.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Synchrony Finl. In the fourth quarter, Synchrony Finl showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.61 and a 52-week-low of $14.02. At the end of the last trading period, Synchrony Finl closed at $42.27.
- With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Ally Financial. For the fourth quarter, Ally Financial had an EPS of $1.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.95. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.61 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Ally Financial closed at $47.08 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS). The price target seems to have been set at $116.00 for Alliance Data Systems. In the fourth quarter, Alliance Data Systems showed an EPS of $3.31, compared to $4.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.28 and a 52-week-low of $32.51. At the end of the last trading period, Alliance Data Systems closed at $111.63.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for WEC Energy Gr is set to $94.00. WEC Energy Gr earned $0.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.85 and a 52-week-low of $80.55. At the end of the last trading period, WEC Energy Gr closed at $92.96.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Churchill Capital is set to $15.00. For the fourth quarter, Churchill Capital had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Churchill Capital shows a 52-week-high of $11.99 and a 52-week-low of $9.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.04.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Steel Dynamics. For the fourth quarter, Steel Dynamics had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.59 and a 52-week-low of $20.58. At the end of the last trading period, Steel Dynamics closed at $50.78.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE). The price target seems to have been set at $86.00 for Nucor. In the fourth quarter, Nucor showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.76 and a 52-week-low of $34.72. At the end of the last trading period, Nucor closed at $79.57.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:SCHN). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Schnitzer Steel Indus. For the second quarter, Schnitzer Steel Indus had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Schnitzer Steel Indus shows a 52-week-high of $46.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.77.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) with a Sell rating. The price target for Commercial Metals is set to $29.00. For the second quarter, Commercial Metals had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. At the end of the last trading period, Commercial Metals closed at $30.44.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS). The price target seems to have been set at $153.00 for Reliance Steel & Aluminum. Reliance Steel & Aluminum earned $2.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.02 and a 52-week-low of $80.06. At the end of the last trading period, Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $154.23.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Amcor. For the second quarter, Amcor had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Amcor shows a 52-week-high of $12.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.59.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ball is set to $98.00. In the fourth quarter, Ball showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $102.76 and a 52-week-low of $59.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.66.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Berry Global Group. In the first quarter, Berry Global Group showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.24 and a 52-week-low of $33.97. Berry Global Group closed at $61.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Crown Holdings is set to $108.00. For the fourth quarter, Crown Holdings had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Crown Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $103.31 and a 52-week-low of $55.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.99.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Graphic Packaging Holding. For the fourth quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $17.90.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Sealed Air. For the fourth quarter, Sealed Air had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The current stock performance of Sealed Air shows a 52-week-high of $47.90 and a 52-week-low of $26.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.36.
- With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX). The price target seems to have been set at $97.00 for Raytheon Technologies. Raytheon Technologies earned $0.74 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.06 and a 52-week-low of $51.13. At the end of the last trading period, Raytheon Technologies closed at $77.43.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for MicroStrategy is set to $920.00. MicroStrategy earned $2.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1315.00 and a 52-week-low of $109.64. At the end of the last trading period, MicroStrategy closed at $690.12.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for US Foods Hldg is set to $45.00. For the fourth quarter, US Foods Hldg had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.23 and a 52-week-low of $15.60. US Foods Hldg closed at $38.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Denny's Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) with a Sector Weight rating. In the fourth quarter, Denny's showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.02 and a 52-week-low of $7.86. At the end of the last trading period, Denny's closed at $18.15.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for Performance Food Group. Performance Food Group earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.89 and a 52-week-low of $19.63. Performance Food Group closed at $57.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Dine Brands Global is set to $107.00. For the fourth quarter, Dine Brands Global had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.78. The current stock performance of Dine Brands Global shows a 52-week-high of $93.36 and a 52-week-low of $28.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.66.
