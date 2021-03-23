 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Zebra Technologies showed an EPS of $4.46, compared to $3.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zebra Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $516.78 and a 52-week-low of $163.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $463.77.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for NorthWestern Corp (NASDAQ:NWE) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, NorthWestern had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.38 and a 52-week-low of $45.06. NorthWestern closed at $62.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.46. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $59.47.
  • For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Netflix earned $1.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $593.29 and a 52-week-low of $332.00. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $523.11.
  • For Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ), Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Oxford Square Capital had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Oxford Square Capital shows a 52-week-high of $4.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.15.
  • HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Prudential PLC (NYSE:PUK) from Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Prudential shows a 52-week-high of $43.68 and a 52-week-low of $18.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.24.
  • Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, BioLife Solutions had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.22 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. BioLife Solutions closed at $38.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. CytomX Therapeutics earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. CytomX Therapeutics closed at $8.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP), Longbow Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Microchip Technology showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.67 and a 52-week-low of $58.29. Microchip Technology closed at $154.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN), Longbow Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Texas Instruments had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.80 and a 52-week-low of $94.92. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Instruments closed at $180.10.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded the previous rating for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) from Neutral to Buy. Legacy Housing earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. At the end of the last trading period, Legacy Housing closed at $17.79.
  • For Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Sunrun showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.84. Sunrun closed at $57.38 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) was changed from Hold to Buy. Evoqua Water Technologies earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.63 and a 52-week-low of $7.08. Evoqua Water Technologies closed at $25.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Grifols showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grifols shows a 52-week-high of $21.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.00.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), China Renaissance downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Tencent Music Enter Gr showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.12 and a 52-week-low of $9.22. Tencent Music Enter Gr closed at $30.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Discovery showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.14 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. At the end of the last trading period, Discovery closed at $74.65.
  • Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Mission Produce's EPS was $0.11. The current stock performance of Mission Produce shows a 52-week-high of $22.19 and a 52-week-low of $11.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.39.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Amalgamated Financial Corp (NASDAQ:AMAL) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.90. At the end of the last trading period, Amalgamated Financial closed at $16.44.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. MorphoSys earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MorphoSys shows a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.23.
  • According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Burlington Stores showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $3.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $321.86 and a 52-week-low of $126.93. At the end of the last trading period, Burlington Stores closed at $304.08.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. SunPower earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. SunPower closed at $34.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, GlaxoSmithKline showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GlaxoSmithKline shows a 52-week-high of $43.18 and a 52-week-low of $31.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.67.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Acceleron Pharma had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.15 and a 52-week-low of $67.15. Acceleron Pharma closed at $143.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Translate Bio earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.64 and a 52-week-low of $8.12. At the end of the last trading period, Translate Bio closed at $16.37.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Assembly Biosciences had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Assembly Biosciences closed at $4.69 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.96, compared to $2.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.60 and a 52-week-low of $77.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals closed at $155.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (NYSE:GOL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Gol Intelligent Airlines had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.31 and a 52-week-low of $2.37. At the end of the last trading period, Gol Intelligent Airlines closed at $7.56.
  • For Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Azul showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.84 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. Azul closed at $21.58 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • For Zur Rose Group AG (OTC:ZRSEF), Morgan Stanley initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $310.03 and a 52-week-low of $241.98. Zur Rose Group closed at $370.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). The price target seems to have been set at $30.75 for Devon Energy. In the fourth quarter, Devon Energy showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.13 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. Devon Energy closed at $22.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ:LOTZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CarLotz is set to $22.00. For the fourth quarter, CarLotz had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. CarLotz closed at $7.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS initiated coverage on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for E2open Parent Holdings is set to $12.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. At the end of the last trading period, E2open Parent Holdings closed at $10.65.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB). The price target seems to have been set at $325.00 for MongoDB. For the fourth quarter, MongoDB had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of MongoDB shows a 52-week-high of $428.96 and a 52-week-low of $113.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $309.77.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $275.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Snowflake's EPS was $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $208.55. Snowflake closed at $220.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View Inc (NASDAQ:VIEW). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for View. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.60 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. View closed at $8.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELDN). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Eledon Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. At the end of the last trading period, Eledon Pharmaceuticals closed at $13.65.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SCR). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Score Media and Gaming. The current stock performance of Score Media and Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $31.20 and a 52-week-low of $18.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.29.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) with a Buy rating. The price target for MDU Resources Gr is set to $36.00. In the fourth quarter, MDU Resources Gr showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.12 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. At the end of the last trading period, MDU Resources Gr closed at $29.81.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is set to $13.00. For the fourth quarter, Inovio Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $33.79 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.32.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) with a Hold rating. The price target for Utz Brands is set to $25.00. Utz Brands earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Utz Brands shows a 52-week-high of $26.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.89.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LEAF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Leaf Group is set to $9.50. Leaf Group earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. Leaf Group closed at $7.39 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe NV (OTC:SAEYY) with an Overweight rating. The current stock performance of Shop Apotheke Europe shows a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.35.
  • For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs earned $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. At the end of the last trading period, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $24.56.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:FRLN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Freeline Therapeutics is set to $27.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.03. Freeline Therapeutics closed at $13.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for DarioHealth is set to $30.00. In the fourth quarter, DarioHealth showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DarioHealth shows a 52-week-high of $31.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.22.
  • Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shoals Technologies Gr is set to $43.00. For the fourth quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $29.00. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $32.34.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ardelyx is set to $14.00. In the fourth quarter, Ardelyx showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ardelyx shows a 52-week-high of $8.33 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.93.
  • With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for icad. In the fourth quarter, icad showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.51. icad closed at $19.35 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ALXN + AMAL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
AstraZeneca Divests Entire 7.7% Stake In Moderna For $1B: The Times
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis COVID-19 Drug Readout, Merck And Roche Earnings, 3 IPOs
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck, Pfizer In Earnings Mix, Plus Adamas, Mallinckrodt FDA Decisions, IPOs And More
Recap: Amalgamated Bank Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PENNGoldman SachsMaintains153.0
DKNGGoldman SachsMaintains87.0
PXDCitigroupMaintains196.0
CZRGoldman SachsMaintains95.0
QSRWells FargoMaintains80.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com