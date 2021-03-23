Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 23, 2021
Upgrades
- Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating for Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Zebra Technologies showed an EPS of $4.46, compared to $3.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zebra Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $516.78 and a 52-week-low of $163.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $463.77.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for NorthWestern Corp (NASDAQ:NWE) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, NorthWestern had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.38 and a 52-week-low of $45.06. NorthWestern closed at $62.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.76 and a 52-week-low of $22.46. At the end of the last trading period, Southwest Airlines closed at $59.47.
- For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Netflix earned $1.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $593.29 and a 52-week-low of $332.00. At the end of the last trading period, Netflix closed at $523.11.
- For Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ), Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Oxford Square Capital had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. The current stock performance of Oxford Square Capital shows a 52-week-high of $4.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.15.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Prudential PLC (NYSE:PUK) from Hold to Buy. The current stock performance of Prudential shows a 52-week-high of $43.68 and a 52-week-low of $18.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.24.
- Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, BioLife Solutions had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.22 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. BioLife Solutions closed at $38.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- For CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. CytomX Therapeutics earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. CytomX Therapeutics closed at $8.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP), Longbow Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Microchip Technology showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $166.67 and a 52-week-low of $58.29. Microchip Technology closed at $154.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN), Longbow Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Texas Instruments had an EPS of $1.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.80 and a 52-week-low of $94.92. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Instruments closed at $180.10.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded the previous rating for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) from Neutral to Buy. Legacy Housing earned $0.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.40 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. At the end of the last trading period, Legacy Housing closed at $17.79.
- For Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Sunrun showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.84. Sunrun closed at $57.38 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) was changed from Hold to Buy. Evoqua Water Technologies earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.63 and a 52-week-low of $7.08. Evoqua Water Technologies closed at $25.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Grifols SA (NASDAQ:GRFS), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Grifols showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grifols shows a 52-week-high of $21.88 and a 52-week-low of $14.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.00.
Downgrades
- For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), China Renaissance downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Tencent Music Enter Gr showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.12 and a 52-week-low of $9.22. Tencent Music Enter Gr closed at $30.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Discovery showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.14 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. At the end of the last trading period, Discovery closed at $74.65.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Mission Produce Inc (NASDAQ:AVO) from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Mission Produce's EPS was $0.11. The current stock performance of Mission Produce shows a 52-week-high of $22.19 and a 52-week-low of $11.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.39.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Amalgamated Financial Corp (NASDAQ:AMAL) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.90. At the end of the last trading period, Amalgamated Financial closed at $16.44.
- According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. MorphoSys earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MorphoSys shows a 52-week-high of $35.73 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.23.
- According to Berenberg, the prior rating for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Burlington Stores showed an EPS of $2.44, compared to $3.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $321.86 and a 52-week-low of $126.93. At the end of the last trading period, Burlington Stores closed at $304.08.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for SunPower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. SunPower earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.52 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. SunPower closed at $34.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, GlaxoSmithKline showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GlaxoSmithKline shows a 52-week-high of $43.18 and a 52-week-low of $31.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.67.
- According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Acceleron Pharma had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $146.15 and a 52-week-low of $67.15. Acceleron Pharma closed at $143.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Translate Bio earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.64 and a 52-week-low of $8.12. At the end of the last trading period, Translate Bio closed at $16.37.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Assembly Biosciences had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.84 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Assembly Biosciences closed at $4.69 at the end of the last trading period.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.96, compared to $2.71 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.60 and a 52-week-low of $77.23. Alexion Pharmaceuticals closed at $155.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc (NYSE:GOL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Gol Intelligent Airlines had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.31 and a 52-week-low of $2.37. At the end of the last trading period, Gol Intelligent Airlines closed at $7.56.
- For Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Azul showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.84 and a 52-week-low of $5.60. Azul closed at $21.58 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- For Zur Rose Group AG (OTC:ZRSEF), Morgan Stanley initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $310.03 and a 52-week-low of $241.98. Zur Rose Group closed at $370.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN). The price target seems to have been set at $30.75 for Devon Energy. In the fourth quarter, Devon Energy showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.13 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. Devon Energy closed at $22.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barrington Research initiated coverage on CarLotz Inc (NASDAQ:LOTZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CarLotz is set to $22.00. For the fourth quarter, CarLotz had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. CarLotz closed at $7.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS initiated coverage on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE:ETWO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for E2open Parent Holdings is set to $12.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. At the end of the last trading period, E2open Parent Holdings closed at $10.65.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ:MDB). The price target seems to have been set at $325.00 for MongoDB. For the fourth quarter, MongoDB had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of MongoDB shows a 52-week-high of $428.96 and a 52-week-low of $113.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $309.77.
- UBS initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $275.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Snowflake's EPS was $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $208.55. Snowflake closed at $220.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View Inc (NASDAQ:VIEW). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for View. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.60 and a 52-week-low of $8.01. View closed at $8.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ELDN). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Eledon Pharmaceuticals. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. At the end of the last trading period, Eledon Pharmaceuticals closed at $13.65.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Score Media and Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:SCR). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Score Media and Gaming. The current stock performance of Score Media and Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $31.20 and a 52-week-low of $18.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.29.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) with a Buy rating. The price target for MDU Resources Gr is set to $36.00. In the fourth quarter, MDU Resources Gr showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.12 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. At the end of the last trading period, MDU Resources Gr closed at $29.81.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals is set to $13.00. For the fourth quarter, Inovio Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $33.79 and a 52-week-low of $6.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.32.
- Truist Securities initiated coverage on Utz Brands Inc (NYSE:UTZ) with a Hold rating. The price target for Utz Brands is set to $25.00. Utz Brands earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of Utz Brands shows a 52-week-high of $26.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.89.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE:LEAF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Leaf Group is set to $9.50. Leaf Group earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.44 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. Leaf Group closed at $7.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe NV (OTC:SAEYY) with an Overweight rating. The current stock performance of Shop Apotheke Europe shows a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.35.
- For Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs earned $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. At the end of the last trading period, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $24.56.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on Freeline Therapeutics Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:FRLN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Freeline Therapeutics is set to $27.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.03. Freeline Therapeutics closed at $13.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for DarioHealth is set to $30.00. In the fourth quarter, DarioHealth showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DarioHealth shows a 52-week-high of $31.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.22.
- Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:SHLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shoals Technologies Gr is set to $43.00. For the fourth quarter, Shoals Technologies Gr had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.04 and a 52-week-low of $29.00. At the end of the last trading period, Shoals Technologies Gr closed at $32.34.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ardelyx is set to $14.00. In the fourth quarter, Ardelyx showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ardelyx shows a 52-week-high of $8.33 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.93.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on icad Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for icad. In the fourth quarter, icad showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.51. icad closed at $19.35 at the end of the last trading period.
