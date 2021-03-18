 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thinking About Buying Stock In Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Pinduoduo Or Starbucks?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 9:52am   Comments
Share:
Thinking About Buying Stock In Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Pinduoduo Or Starbucks?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here's the latest analyst ratings updates for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Pinduoduo and Starbucks.

UBS analyst Robin Farley upgrades Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $20 to $42. Farley also maintains Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) with a Buy and raises the price target from $79 to $116.

Macquarie analyst Han Joon Kim downgrades Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) from Outperform to Neutral and lowers the price target from $171 to $157.

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles has an Outperform rating on Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock and raised the price target from $112 to $120. Starbucks customer visitation is expected to go back to pre-COVID-19 levels for when the vaccine is widely available, according to a survey conducted by Cowen Equity Research. Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDD + CCL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Alibaba To Open Up Deals App On Tencent's WeChat Messaging Platform For Antitrust Immunity: Bloomberg
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
What's Moving The Market Wednesday?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PGRMorgan StanleyMaintains90.0
PBCTMorgan StanleyMaintains20.5
WSMMorgan StanleyMaintains170.0
PAEMorgan StanleyMaintains12.0
SMTCRoth CapitalMaintains66.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com