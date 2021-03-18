Thinking About Buying Stock In Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Pinduoduo Or Starbucks?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here's the latest analyst ratings updates for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Pinduoduo and Starbucks.

UBS analyst Robin Farley upgrades Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Neutral to Buy and raises the price target from $20 to $42. Farley also maintains Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) with a Buy and raises the price target from $79 to $116.

Macquarie analyst Han Joon Kim downgrades Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) from Outperform to Neutral and lowers the price target from $171 to $157.

Cowen analyst Andrew Charles has an Outperform rating on Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stock and raised the price target from $112 to $120. Starbucks customer visitation is expected to go back to pre-COVID-19 levels for when the vaccine is widely available, according to a survey conducted by Cowen Equity Research. Read More