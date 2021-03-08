 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Upgrades

  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.89 and a 52-week-low of $18.66. At the end of the last trading period, Wheaton Precious Metals closed at $36.21.
  • According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Bio-Techne had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $414.99 and a 52-week-low of $155.17. At the end of the last trading period, Bio-Techne closed at $356.21.
  • For Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE), Macquarie upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Sea showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sea shows a 52-week-high of $285.00 and a 52-week-low of $35.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $229.79.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was changed from Hold to Buy. Verisk Analytics earned $1.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.66 and a 52-week-low of $116.61. At the end of the last trading period, Verisk Analytics closed at $168.12.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) from Perform to Outperform. Lemonade earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.30 and a 52-week-low of $44.11. At the end of the last trading period, Lemonade closed at $92.97.
  • For Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Zoetis had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.64 and a 52-week-low of $90.14. At the end of the last trading period, Zoetis closed at $145.68.
  • Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) from Hold to Buy. Cable One earned $7.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $9.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1031.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cable One closed at $1804.96.
  • For Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Reduce to Hold. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Anglogold Ashanti's EPS was $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.66. Anglogold Ashanti closed at $21.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Marvell Technology Group had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.70 and a 52-week-low of $16.45. At the end of the last trading period, Marvell Technology Group closed at $41.51.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was changed from Sell to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Amneal Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $6.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.95.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Enphase Energy had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $21.49. Enphase Energy closed at $143.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Cable One showed an EPS of $7.73, compared to $9.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1031.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cable One closed at $1804.96.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Zoetis had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.64 and a 52-week-low of $90.14. At the end of the last trading period, Zoetis closed at $145.68.
  • For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the fourth quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.83 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $47.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Target showed an EPS of $2.67, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Target shows a 52-week-high of $199.96 and a 52-week-low of $90.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.86.
  • According to Pivotal Research, the prior rating for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, VF had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.68 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. At the end of the last trading period, VF closed at $78.68.
  • Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) from Neutral to Positive. Accenture earned $2.17 in the first quarter, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.18 and a 52-week-low of $137.15. At the end of the last trading period, Accenture closed at $249.49.
  • For Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Fastly had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Fastly shows a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.84.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1232.24 and a 52-week-low of $68.33. NextEra Energy closed at $70.73 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.70.
  • For Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Bloom Energy closed at $25.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Peloton Interactive had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $17.70. Peloton Interactive closed at $105.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Eaton Corp had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.18 and a 52-week-low of $56.41. At the end of the last trading period, Eaton Corp closed at $137.28.
  • For Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Coca-Cola showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.17 and a 52-week-low of $36.27. Coca-Cola closed at $50.76 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Icon had an EPS of $1.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.83. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $223.62 and a 52-week-low of $104.28. Icon closed at $179.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Trade Desk showed an EPS of $3.71, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $972.80 and a 52-week-low of $136.00. At the end of the last trading period, Trade Desk closed at $654.17.
  • According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. IQVIA Holdings earned $2.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IQVIA Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $199.99 and a 52-week-low of $81.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $188.57.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • CLSA downgraded the previous rating for GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE:GSX) from Outperform to Sell. GSX Techedu earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.05 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. At the end of the last trading period, GSX Techedu closed at $92.24.
  • For DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. DTE Energy earned $1.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.60 and a 52-week-low of $71.21. DTE Energy closed at $123.25 at the end of the last trading period.
  • DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, HomeStreet showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HomeStreet shows a 52-week-high of $46.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.24.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Albany Intl had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.69 and a 52-week-low of $30.46. Albany Intl closed at $87.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Viatris's EPS was $1.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.31. At the end of the last trading period, Viatris closed at $13.91.
  • According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, PRA Health Sciences showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PRA Health Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $155.00 and a 52-week-low of $58.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.44.
  • According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Entergy had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.16 and a 52-week-low of $75.19. At the end of the last trading period, Entergy closed at $89.06.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Signify Health closed at $28.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $70.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. Bumble closed at $61.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Nuvation Bio shows a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.86.
  • With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Signify Health. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Signify Health closed at $28.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Akebia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $13.71 and a 52-week-low of $2.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.40.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $80.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $61.65.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Adagene Inc (NASDAQ:ADAG). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Adagene. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.83 and a 52-week-low of $20.21. Adagene closed at $23.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Nuvation Bio. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Nuvation Bio closed at $10.86 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CD). The price target seems to have been set at $26.04 for Chindata Group Holdings. Chindata Group Holdings earned $0.08 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Chindata Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $27.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.64.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Atotech. In the fourth quarter, Atotech showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. At the end of the last trading period, Atotech closed at $21.23.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aravive is set to $26.00. For the third quarter, Aravive had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.34. Aravive closed at $6.46 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Signify Health. The current stock performance of Signify Health shows a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.27.
  • With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Nuvation Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Nuvation Bio closed at $10.86.
  • With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Viant Technology. The current stock performance of Viant Technology shows a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.32.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BTRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for BTRS Holdings is set to $23.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $13.52. At the end of the last trading period, BTRS Holdings closed at $15.05.
  • For Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP), JMP Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Viant Technology closed at $41.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nuvation Bio is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Nuvation Bio closed at $10.86.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Accel Entertainment is set to $13.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Accel Entertainment's EPS was $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. At the end of the last trading period, Accel Entertainment closed at $11.10.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Bioventus. The current stock performance of Bioventus shows a 52-week-high of $19.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.49.
  • With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Bumble. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $61.65.
  • For VSE Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the fourth quarter, VSE showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of VSE shows a 52-week-high of $42.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.34.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chicken Soup for the Soul is set to $35.00. In the third quarter, Chicken Soup for the Soul showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.66. Chicken Soup for the Soul closed at $23.57 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene Inc (NASDAQ:ADAG). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Adagene. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.83 and a 52-week-low of $20.21. Adagene closed at $23.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Bioventus. The current stock performance of Bioventus shows a 52-week-high of $19.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.49.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $60.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. Bumble closed at $61.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. The current stock performance of Viant Technology shows a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.32.
  • With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for loanDepot. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. At the end of the last trading period, loanDepot closed at $18.50.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Market Perform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. Bumble closed at $61.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nuvation Bio is set to $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Nuvation Bio closed at $10.86.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viant Technology is set to $50.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Viant Technology closed at $41.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Apria Inc (NASDAQ:APR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apria is set to $30.00. The current stock performance of Apria shows a 52-week-high of $28.01 and a 52-week-low of $20.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.59.
  • With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for loanDepot. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. loanDepot closed at $18.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bioventus is set to $19.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Bioventus closed at $11.49 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ACN + ACEL)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Accenture Acquires Australia's GRA To Bolster Supply Chain Capabilities
Accenture To Acquire Industrial Robotics Solutions Provider Pollux
Accenture Acquires UK's Leadership And Talent Consultancy Cirrus To Support Leadership Transformation
Accenture, Microsoft Extend Partnership To Support UK Clean Energy Transition
Accenture Acquires UK-Based Infinity Works To Bolster Its Cloud And Engineering Competences
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VIRHC Wainwright & Co.Maintains135.0
WPMBMO CapitalUpgrades57.0
TECHStephens & Co.Upgrades425.0
SEMacquarieUpgrades280.0
VRSKDeutsche BankUpgrades196.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com