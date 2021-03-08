Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2021
Upgrades
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.89 and a 52-week-low of $18.66. At the end of the last trading period, Wheaton Precious Metals closed at $36.21.
- According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Bio-Techne had an EPS of $1.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $414.99 and a 52-week-low of $155.17. At the end of the last trading period, Bio-Techne closed at $356.21.
- For Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE), Macquarie upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Sea showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sea shows a 52-week-high of $285.00 and a 52-week-low of $35.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $229.79.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) was changed from Hold to Buy. Verisk Analytics earned $1.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.66 and a 52-week-low of $116.61. At the end of the last trading period, Verisk Analytics closed at $168.12.
- Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) from Perform to Outperform. Lemonade earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.30 and a 52-week-low of $44.11. At the end of the last trading period, Lemonade closed at $92.97.
- For Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Zoetis had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.64 and a 52-week-low of $90.14. At the end of the last trading period, Zoetis closed at $145.68.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) from Hold to Buy. Cable One earned $7.73 in the fourth quarter, compared to $9.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1031.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cable One closed at $1804.96.
- For Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU), HSBC upgraded the previous rating of Reduce to Hold. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Anglogold Ashanti's EPS was $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.50 and a 52-week-low of $12.66. Anglogold Ashanti closed at $21.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Marvell Technology Group had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.70 and a 52-week-low of $16.45. At the end of the last trading period, Marvell Technology Group closed at $41.51.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) was changed from Sell to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Amneal Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Amneal Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $6.18 and a 52-week-low of $2.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.95.
- Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Enphase Energy had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $229.04 and a 52-week-low of $21.49. Enphase Energy closed at $143.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Cable One showed an EPS of $7.73, compared to $9.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2326.80 and a 52-week-low of $1031.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cable One closed at $1804.96.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Zoetis had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.64 and a 52-week-low of $90.14. At the end of the last trading period, Zoetis closed at $145.68.
- For Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the fourth quarter, Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.83 and a 52-week-low of $13.69. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs closed at $47.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Target showed an EPS of $2.67, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Target shows a 52-week-high of $199.96 and a 52-week-low of $90.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.86.
- According to Pivotal Research, the prior rating for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, VF had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.68 and a 52-week-low of $45.07. At the end of the last trading period, VF closed at $78.68.
- Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) from Neutral to Positive. Accenture earned $2.17 in the first quarter, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.18 and a 52-week-low of $137.15. At the end of the last trading period, Accenture closed at $249.49.
- For Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Fastly had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Fastly shows a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $10.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.84.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1232.24 and a 52-week-low of $68.33. NextEra Energy closed at $70.73 at the end of the last trading period.
- For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, First Solar had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $73.70.
- For Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Bloom Energy had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Bloom Energy closed at $25.62 at the end of the last trading period.
- MKM Partners upgraded the previous rating for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Peloton Interactive had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $17.70. Peloton Interactive closed at $105.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE:ETN), Berenberg upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Eaton Corp had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.18 and a 52-week-low of $56.41. At the end of the last trading period, Eaton Corp closed at $137.28.
- For Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Coca-Cola showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.17 and a 52-week-low of $36.27. Coca-Cola closed at $50.76 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Icon had an EPS of $1.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.83. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $223.62 and a 52-week-low of $104.28. Icon closed at $179.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Trade Desk showed an EPS of $3.71, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $972.80 and a 52-week-low of $136.00. At the end of the last trading period, Trade Desk closed at $654.17.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. IQVIA Holdings earned $2.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IQVIA Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $199.99 and a 52-week-low of $81.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $188.57.
Downgrades
- CLSA downgraded the previous rating for GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE:GSX) from Outperform to Sell. GSX Techedu earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $149.05 and a 52-week-low of $27.06. At the end of the last trading period, GSX Techedu closed at $92.24.
- For DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. DTE Energy earned $1.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $135.60 and a 52-week-low of $71.21. DTE Energy closed at $123.25 at the end of the last trading period.
- DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, HomeStreet showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HomeStreet shows a 52-week-high of $46.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.24.
- B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Albany Intl had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.69 and a 52-week-low of $30.46. Albany Intl closed at $87.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Viatris Inc (NASDAQ:VTRS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Viatris's EPS was $1.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.86 and a 52-week-low of $13.31. At the end of the last trading period, Viatris closed at $13.91.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the fourth quarter, PRA Health Sciences showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PRA Health Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $155.00 and a 52-week-low of $58.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.44.
- According to KeyBanc, the prior rating for Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) was changed from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Entergy had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.16 and a 52-week-low of $75.19. At the end of the last trading period, Entergy closed at $89.06.
Initiations
- William Blair initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Signify Health closed at $28.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $70.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. Bumble closed at $61.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Nuvation Bio shows a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.86.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Signify Health. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Signify Health closed at $28.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Akebia Therapeutics. Akebia Therapeutics earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Akebia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $13.71 and a 52-week-low of $2.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.40.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $80.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $61.65.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Adagene Inc (NASDAQ:ADAG). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Adagene. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.83 and a 52-week-low of $20.21. Adagene closed at $23.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Nuvation Bio. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Nuvation Bio closed at $10.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Chindata Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CD). The price target seems to have been set at $26.04 for Chindata Group Holdings. Chindata Group Holdings earned $0.08 in the third quarter. The current stock performance of Chindata Group Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $27.47 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.64.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Atotech. In the fourth quarter, Atotech showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.75 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. At the end of the last trading period, Atotech closed at $21.23.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Aravive is set to $26.00. For the third quarter, Aravive had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.34. Aravive closed at $6.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Signify Health. The current stock performance of Signify Health shows a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.27.
- With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Nuvation Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Nuvation Bio closed at $10.86.
- With a Neutral rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Viant Technology. The current stock performance of Viant Technology shows a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.32.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on BTRS Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BTRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for BTRS Holdings is set to $23.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $13.52. At the end of the last trading period, BTRS Holdings closed at $15.05.
- For Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP), JMP Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Viant Technology closed at $41.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Nuvation Bio is set to $20.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Nuvation Bio closed at $10.86.
- Macquarie initiated coverage on Accel Entertainment Inc (NYSE:ACEL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Accel Entertainment is set to $13.00. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Accel Entertainment's EPS was $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.11 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. At the end of the last trading period, Accel Entertainment closed at $11.10.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Bioventus. The current stock performance of Bioventus shows a 52-week-high of $19.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.49.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Bumble. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. At the end of the last trading period, Bumble closed at $61.65.
- For VSE Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the fourth quarter, VSE showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of VSE shows a 52-week-high of $42.43 and a 52-week-low of $13.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.34.
- Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chicken Soup for the Soul is set to $35.00. In the third quarter, Chicken Soup for the Soul showed an EPS of $1.03, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.95 and a 52-week-low of $4.66. Chicken Soup for the Soul closed at $23.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagene Inc (NASDAQ:ADAG). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Adagene. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.83 and a 52-week-low of $20.21. Adagene closed at $23.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Bioventus. The current stock performance of Bioventus shows a 52-week-high of $19.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.49.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Bumble is set to $60.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. Bumble closed at $61.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. The current stock performance of Viant Technology shows a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.32.
- With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for loanDepot. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. At the end of the last trading period, loanDepot closed at $18.50.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) with a Market Perform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $57.53. Bumble closed at $61.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nuvation Bio is set to $16.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.38 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. At the end of the last trading period, Nuvation Bio closed at $10.86.
- Needham initiated coverage on Viant Technology Inc (NASDAQ:DSP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viant Technology is set to $50.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.16 and a 52-week-low of $37.00. Viant Technology closed at $41.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Apria Inc (NASDAQ:APR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apria is set to $30.00. The current stock performance of Apria shows a 52-week-high of $28.01 and a 52-week-low of $20.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.59.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on loanDepot Inc (NYSE:LDI). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for loanDepot. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.85 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. loanDepot closed at $18.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bioventus is set to $19.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.51 and a 52-week-low of $10.74. Bioventus closed at $11.49 at the end of the last trading period.
