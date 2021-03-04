 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Upgrades

  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) from Neutral to Buy. Knight-Swift earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.44 and a 52-week-low of $27.54. At the end of the last trading period, Knight-Swift closed at $45.31.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs had an EPS of $1.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $156.74 and a 52-week-low of $75.29. JB Hunt Transport Servs closed at $152.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) was changed from Underperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.34 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. U.S. Xpress Enterprises closed at $10.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Bloom Energy showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bloom Energy shows a 52-week-high of $44.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.60.
  • For PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, PG&E showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PG&E shows a 52-week-high of $15.58 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.74.
  • For Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Brookfield Renewable had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $97.41 and a 52-week-low of $38.45. Brookfield Renewable closed at $42.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, WEC Energy Gr had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The current stock performance of WEC Energy Gr shows a 52-week-high of $109.53 and a 52-week-low of $68.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.17.
  • For Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Snowflake's EPS was $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $208.55. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $246.78.
  • For Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Atmos Energy had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $113.15 and a 52-week-low of $77.92. At the end of the last trading period, Atmos Energy closed at $88.34.
  • For Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PASG), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Passage Bio's EPS was $0.85. The current stock performance of Passage Bio shows a 52-week-high of $38.23 and a 52-week-low of $8.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.96.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Nielsen Holdings showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.05 and a 52-week-low of $11.62. At the end of the last trading period, Nielsen Holdings closed at $24.09.
  • For Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Cummins earned $3.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $265.15 and a 52-week-low of $101.03. Cummins closed at $261.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For SITE Centers Corp (NYSE:SITC), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. SITE Centers earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.08 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. At the end of the last trading period, SITE Centers closed at $12.90.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Kite Realty Gr Trust earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kite Realty Gr Trust shows a 52-week-high of $20.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.46.

Downgrades

  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. California Water Service earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.74. At the end of the last trading period, California Water Service closed at $53.27.
  • For South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, South Jersey Indus showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.25 and a 52-week-low of $18.24. South Jersey Indus closed at $26.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Spire showed an EPS of $1.42, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Spire shows a 52-week-high of $81.63 and a 52-week-low of $50.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.32.
  • For Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.90 and a 52-week-low of $18.37. Spirit Realty Cap closed at $42.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Realty Income had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.33 and a 52-week-low of $38.00. At the end of the last trading period, Realty Income closed at $60.80.
  • For Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Saia had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $227.27 and a 52-week-low of $61.46. At the end of the last trading period, Saia closed at $223.35.
  • For Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT), Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Planet Fitness had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.34 and a 52-week-low of $23.77. At the end of the last trading period, Planet Fitness closed at $86.09.
  • William Blair downgraded the previous rating for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Yext earned $0.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Yext closed at $16.58 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, LiveRamp Holdings had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of LiveRamp Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $87.38 and a 52-week-low of $23.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.05.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Mesa Air Group showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mesa Air Group shows a 52-week-high of $15.61 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.30.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Dycom Industries earned $0.07 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.24. At the end of the last trading period, Dycom Industries closed at $87.11.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.15 and a 52-week-low of $0.12. At the end of the last trading period, KemPharm closed at $13.47.
  • For InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. InterContinental Hotels earned $0.89 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of InterContinental Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $75.20 and a 52-week-low of $25.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.18.
  • KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Retail Props of America earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.27 and a 52-week-low of $2.87. At the end of the last trading period, Retail Props of America closed at $10.99.

Initiations

  • William Blair initiated coverage on Open Lending Corp (NASDAQ:LPRO) with an Outperform rating. For the third quarter, Open Lending had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Open Lending closed at $38.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM). The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Wheaton Precious Metals. For the third quarter, Wheaton Precious Metals had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.89 and a 52-week-low of $18.66. Wheaton Precious Metals closed at $35.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ:AOUT). The price target seems to have been set at $32.00 for American Outdoor Brands. Interestingly, in the second quarter, American Outdoor Brands's EPS was $0.77. The current stock performance of American Outdoor Brands shows a 52-week-high of $24.05 and a 52-week-low of $12.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.20.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Royal Gold is set to $143.00. For the second quarter, Royal Gold had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $147.64 and a 52-week-low of $59.78. Royal Gold closed at $103.59 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Franco-Nevada is set to $152.00. Franco-Nevada earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $166.11 and a 52-week-low of $77.18. At the end of the last trading period, Franco-Nevada closed at $108.01.
  • With a Neutral rating, Baird initiated coverage on QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS). The price target seems to have been set at $52.00 for QuantumScape. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, QuantumScape's EPS was $2.41. The current stock performance of QuantumScape shows a 52-week-high of $132.73 and a 52-week-low of $28.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.40.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for LogicBio Therapeutics is set to $17.00. For the third quarter, LogicBio Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.05. At the end of the last trading period, LogicBio Therapeutics closed at $8.37.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $80.00. For the fourth quarter, Intellia Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.18. At the end of the last trading period, Intellia Therapeutics closed at $57.71.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is set to $160.00. CRISPR Therapeutics earned $1.50 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CRISPR Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $220.20 and a 52-week-low of $32.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.08.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on BlackLine Inc (NASDAQ:BL) with a Buy rating. The price target for BlackLine is set to $150.00. In the fourth quarter, BlackLine showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.61 and a 52-week-low of $38.32. At the end of the last trading period, BlackLine closed at $117.76.
  • With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Bumble. The current stock performance of Bumble shows a 52-week-high of $84.80 and a 52-week-low of $61.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.01.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Quantum. In the third quarter, Quantum earned $0.00. The current stock performance of Quantum shows a 52-week-high of $9.41 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.95.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for ESSA Pharma. For the first quarter, ESSA Pharma had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.00. ESSA Pharma closed at $27.18 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

